It could be people reading the statistics that show cases of the faster-spreading COVID-19 delta variant are surging in Indiana.
Maybe it’s young adults seeing the surge among their own age group.
Some who felt invincible may be realizing they’re not. Others might’ve realized their defiance poses a risk to others.
A few, perhaps, have unfortunately seen a friend, acquaintance or loved one struggling in a hospital with the coronavirus.
Whatever their motivations, the number of Hoosiers getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations finally increased last week for the first time since May. That’s a sign of hope. Cases of the delta variant are spiraling through a state with 56% of its eligible population still unvaccinated. Indiana has averaged 900 cases a day through July, according to the Indiana Department of Health. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,461 cases — the most since May 8.
In June, Indiana averaged fewer than 2,000 cases per week.
Inoculations dramatically improve the destiny of folks who get infected. Unvaccinated Hoosiers account for 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 96% of deaths from the virus.
Rather than the state mandating mask wearing and vaccinations, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials said this week Indiana will continue to rely on residents using their “personal responsibility” to take those actions. Face masks and vaccinations remain “recommended.” The state is also leaving vaccine and mask mandates to local officials, school districts and businesses, but supports those who choose to enact such measures.
That strategy, so far, has resulted in Indiana ranking 36th in the nation for its 44% rate of fully vaccinated residents. The thought of that being as good as it gets — or the prospect of the state and country enduring more sickness and heartache, unnecessarily — is hard to imagine as cooler fall weather arrives and people gather indoors.
COVID-19’s delta variant has spread fastest through low-vaccination populations in the U.S. this summer. So, Indiana’s increase in vaccinations last week, albeit a modest jump, matters. A total of 65,106 first doses went into Hoosier arms between July 18 and July 24. Still, the 2.9 million fully vaccinated residents comprise only 44% of the state’s eligible 12-and-older population.
There’s a long way to go, but any progress helps.
“We have seen that uptick in people going out and getting their first shot, and we do believe it’s because people are seeing others being infected and, unfortunately, seeing others getting sick. And we wish it really didn’t come to that, but we do believe that is a motivation behind people going out and getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health.
“We also know that there was a part of the public who just wanted to give more time,” Weaver added, “and I think they’re saying, ‘Wait, the vaccinated people are protected and are doing better.’ So, really, the time is now.”
Another obstacle to curtailing the pandemic — now 16 months long — is misinformation rampant on social media. Weaver recommended those uncertain about getting vaccinated to talk to people who’ve gotten the shots, and to “research credible, science-based sources.”
Weaver and Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box implored more unvaccinated Hoosiers to get the readily available, free and effective shots; “strongly recommend” everyone to mask up indoors; and urged folks to get tested after exposure to another infected person or when experiencing symptoms.
“Breakthrough” cases — those in which vaccinated people contract COVID-19 — are rare, but possible, especially with the delta variant.
Still, out of nearly 3 million vaccinated residents, only 161 have been hospitalized.
Among age groups, the biggest jump in shots last week came in the 12- to 15-year-olds, and 16- to 19-year-olds brackets, Weaver and Box said during a live-streamed news conference Friday afternoon. That’s crucial, because the delta variant is increasingly affecting younger Americans. It’s not limited to seniors. Nationwide, people ages 18 to 49 have experienced the largest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations this month, according to the CDC.
The reality of younger people being hospitalized with COVID-19 may inspire more people to get vaccinated out of a sense of personal responsibility, Box said.
“That starts to impact people, when they see a 30-year-old, a 40-year-old, a child that’s there [in the hospital],” Box said. “I truly believe we’re seeing an increase in vaccine rates. And, I truly believe this will continue. But I can’t speak for everyone’s sense of personal responsibility.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
