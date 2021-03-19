Mark Bennett: Community will live with decision on high schools for decades

Imagine being in the room when the rough-draft blueprints of the Indiana Theatre were unrolled on a table for the first time.
Or the initial sketches of Deming Park, Ohio Boulevard or Memorial Stadium.
Then comes the question, “What do you think?”
Like everyone else in attendance, you would’ve inherently had to consider Terre Haute’s future.
Likewise, that type of look into the horizon is the context of next month’s series of eight community meetings, hosted by the Vigo County School Corp. Those sessions will focus on various options to renovate or rebuild the county’s three high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School. Each meeting is open to the entire community.
It’s a refreshing opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic has been muddying the windshield of our lives for a year now.
So, public gatherings to discuss the structure and amenities of the local high schools — for decades to come — present the much-needed chance to consider Terre Haute’s future. And, it’s a positive imagining, rather than the apocalyptic visions flowing 24/7 on social media feeds.
The universally disruptive force of the coronavirus actually delayed this process by a year. The VCSC originally planned to let county residents vote this May, through a public question on a special-election ballot, on a proposal to modernize county high schools. But the pandemic overwhelmed every aspect of education coast to coast and here. Issues that could wait took a backseat to finding ways to teach young people day after uncertain day.
So, the preliminary community forums to mull the options — on whether to stay with three high schools, expand to four, or consolidate into two or one, as well as possible sites and other considerations — had to be postponed, along with the ballot referendum.
Now, that cycle will resume. The eight community forums in April will be followed by many more, VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth said Tuesday. The goal for the timeline is to have the eight concepts, or some blend of those, narrowed to three options by June. A final selection could be made by December and go before the School Board in January 2022. If a proposal is approved, voters would make the final call through a referendum on the May 2022 primary ballot.
2020 would’ve been the worst possible time to conduct the bulk of such a consequential, interactive decision-making process.
“This isn’t a seven-year decision, or an eight-year decision on an operational referendum,” Haworth said, referring to a smaller public question on school funding. “This is a 40-year decision.”
Such a project will likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars. VCSC leaders aim to focus on the eight options’ impact on the tax rate, rather than the total project cost, though, said Bill Riley, the district’s director of communications.
One reason for such an approach involves the possibility of using a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan for the West Vigo High School portion, as Tribune-Star ace education beat writer Sue Loughlin reported last week. If so, USDA loans can be financed over a longer time period at lower interest rates than traditional financing. Thus, the idea’s tax-rate impact could become more relevant.
Regardless, final price tags ultimately are crucial considerations for Vigo Countians and need to be provided as the process continues with more community meetings. And there will be lots of those sessions.
“There will probably be well more than 100 meetings ahead of us,” Haworth said. And, they’ll be exhaustive. “We’ll stay until the last person’s ready to turn the lights out and leave,” he added.
Of course, arguments over any changes to the current North-South-West Vigo alignment are inevitable, and any final choice will displease lots of people. That was the case in 1971, when rural Honey Creek and urban Wiley high schools consolidated into South, and arch-rivals Garfield and Gerstmeyer merged to form North. Life went on, and thousands of young people have graduated as Braves and Patriots in the past half-century.
The initial eight options on the drawing board now are fluid and primarily a starting point. Those ideas include some out-of-the-box thinking, such as “co-design” high school buildings involving partnerships with colleges, youth centers, businesses or health care facilities, which would share the structures after hours.
The final project could be a mixture of the eight alternatives, or something different, Haworth said.
It’s up to the community. That’s not just a slogan. Any final project to rebuild or renovate the county’s high schools must earn the approval of voters in the 2022 primary election.
“It’s truly a community-driven project,” Haworth said. “And, I think most of our community realizes something needs to be done.”
School referendums elsewhere earned a surprising degree of approval from Hoosiers during the pandemic. Sixteen of 18 referendums around Indiana passed in the June 2020 primary, and three out of four passed in last November’s general election, according to calculations by the Indiana Tax Rock Stars, led by Purdue University ag economist Larry DeBoer.
Five of the 22 referendums last year involved capital (or building) projects like the one Vigo County will experience. Voters OK’d all five.
Ideally, this should be a once-in-a-lifetime decision. The county built Woodrow Wilson Middle School in 1927 for $715,000, and it’s still being used, though it needed an $8.76-million renovation in the 1980s. Terre Haute North Vigo and Terre Haute South Vigo high schools, which opened in 1971, were constructed with cost-cutter weaknesses and haven’t weathered as well as Wilson. West Vigo High School, which opened in 1961, needs modernized, too.
Going cheap could leave the county in this same predicament just 20 years from now.
Residents must also take into account Vigo County’s declining family-age population, which is leading to the closing of a handful of local elementary schools. So, does the community try to reverse the shrinkage with a revitalized high school system that attracts new residents, or does it opt for a frugal renovation and accept the decline?
Indiana communities that are growing now actively chose to do so.
Whatever the choice is here, kids preparing for life and jobs in the 21st century need buildings capable of housing 21st-century technology.
Residents who attend one of April’s upcoming community meetings, and those later this year, will make a more informed decision about the high schools when they step into the voting booth in May 2022. Their own kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, or those of their neighbors, will benefit in the future from a wise choice made now.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
