Baseball has introduced Terre Haute to newcomers before. It’s about to do so again.
Through the first half of the 20th century, followers of the Three-I League, a professional minor league circuit, traveled to Memorial Stadium to watch their hometown teams play road games against the host Terre Haute club — known variously as the Hottentots, Phillies, Tigers and Huts.
Out-of-towners have long trekked here to watch high school games, youth tournaments and the college teams at Indiana State and Rose-Hulman.
One of the more rare visitor-drawing baseball moments, though, is the chance for Terre Haute to host a big tournament. ISU has done that a handful of times, hosting the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Bob Warn Field in 1982, 2014 and 2016. ISU is about to host the MVC Tournament again, from May 23 to 27.
There’s an added twist this time.
Coach Mitch Hannahs’ Sycamores are the top seed in the eight-team field and are ranked among the nation’s top 25 teams in four different college baseball polls. ISU could earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, a feat Sycamore teams have achieved 11 times in history. But ISU also has a chance to host a NCAA Tournament first-round regional. That would be a first, and yet another prime opportunity to showcase Terre Haute.
First things first, though. The MVC Tournament will likely bring fans, players, coaches and support staffs from colleges in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including some for a five-day stay. The games start Tuesday with the four lowest-seeded teams, then the top four seeds join in Wednesday. ISU clinched the top seed with Thursday’s win at Missouri State, and opens with a 4 p.m. game Wednesday.
The influx represents a special chance for Terre Haute and ISU.
“I don’t know how to monetize it, but from a marketing standpoint for the city of Terre Haute and for the university, I think it’s a really, really good opportunity to showcase our community and our university,” Sherard Clinkscales, ISU’s athletic director, said Thursday. “I’ve always said, since I’d gotten the job here [in 2016], that athletics is probably one of the best ways to be able to market a place, just because of so many eyes and the interest.
“And so having the Missouri Valley Conference [Tournament] and hopefully finishing strong in the NCAA Tournament would be something really big for both,” Clinkscales added.
Visitors could venture to the city, county and state parks facilities, from Deming to Wabashiki. The Banks of the Wabash Festival at Fairbanks, now in its 50th year, gets underway next Thursday, May 25 and continues through June 3, giving baseball fans a chance to sample tiger ears, ride a Tilt-a-Whirl and hear bands. Eateries and stores should see a boost, too.
Not only that, but watching hours of baseball at a good ballpark is a pretty good way to spend a week in May.
“The hotels that we have are very nice, and the restaurants,” Clinkscales said of the local amenities. “But I would say the main thing is just the fact that there are so many hospitable people here in the community. It’s a beautiful community. Then, obviously our field — I think our field is one of the best fields in the Missouri Valley Conference; it plays very well. And, we’re expecting a lot of good fan support.”
ISU’s field — officially Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, named for the legendary former ISU coach of 31 seasons — is a 2,000-seat complex with a FieldTurf infield that was fully renovated in 2009. It sits along North First Street, just south of Woodlawn Cemetery, where the hardest hit homers to left field often land.
Clinkscales envisions additions to Bob Warn Field, as well as ISU’s softball stadium on North Third Street, perhaps in the next 10 to 15 years through private fundraising. Those could include an overhang above the seats, permanent seats down the third baseline and perhaps centerfield seating.
“But right now, I don’t see anything like that happening in the near future, but who knows?” he said.
Nonetheless, the ballpark, ISU and city are equipped already to handle the MVC Tournament and a possible NCAA regional.
To land a NCAA regional, first the Sycamore team would likely need to be one of the NCAA Tournaments top 16 seeds, as chosen by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, said Jeff Williams, NCAA associate director of media coordination and statistics. “There have been some occasions (usually because a facility was unavailable) [when] a host was selected that was not one of the top-16 teams. While rare, it does happen,” Williams said via email Friday.
The NCAA committee selects the teams, sites and oversees the operation of the tournament. The site selection criteria used by the committee considers facilities and lodging, and requires prospective host institutions to submit a minimum financial guarantee of $50,000, according to the NCAA’s baseball pre-championship manual. ISU’s bid is $50,000, Clinkscales said.
As a member of the NCAA committee, Clinkscales said he’ll likely have to “leave the room” during site discussions. Still, he believes ISU’s chances are strong.
“I think we’re lined up to possibly host, but you can never be for sure,” Clinkscales said. “But [ISU coach] Mitch Hannahs and our team has done everything they can to be a possible host. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed and hope it comes to fruition.”
The Sycamores amassed records of 36-14 overall and 22-3 in the conference going into Friday night’s game at Missouri State. Hannahs, now in his 10th season as ISU head coach, notched his 300th career win last weekend, a total that includes his nine seasons at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois. Hannahs also was an All-American player for Warn at ISU from 1986 to ‘89, a stint that included the program’s lone appearance in the College World Series in 1986. Hannahs then played in the minors, before rejoining ISU as an assistant coach.
As Sycamore head coach, Hannahs’ teams have reached NCAA regionals three times.
“He’s one of the top coaches in the country,” Clinkscales said, also praising the legacy set by Warn. “This season, obviously, has been a special season and we’ve done well, but Mitch has always been consistent and set the bar high.”
Terre Haute will experience the benefits of that consistency, once again, next week and perhaps next month. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee will announce the 16 first-round regional sites at 8:30 p.m. May 28 through the NCAA social media outlets and ESPN’s “Bottom Line,” Williams said. The full bracket of the 64-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced at noon May 29 on ESPN2. The tournament begins June 2.
Fun days are ahead.
