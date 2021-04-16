Most people hope to leave behind some lasting evidence of their life.
It’s hard to go anywhere in Terre Haute without seeing the impact of Ewing Miller.
It’s all over the Indiana State University campus. And, it’s present in other corners of the community — the original Honey Creek Square (now Haute City Center), the original American Red Cross building on South Third Street, the Nursing Building at Union Hospital, the 1960’s update of Memorial Stadium on East Wabash Avenue, and Hoosier Prairie Elementary School south of Prairieton, among others.
The prolific architect also led a Terre Haute firm that previously featured the work of Miller’s great-uncle, father and uncle in the early 20th century.
Their designs further broaden the impact. The firm wore several names, most extensively Miller and Yeager, producing such local cornerstones as Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Terre Haute City Hall, the Sycamore Building, Rea Park clubhouse and the Federal Building (now ISU’s Scott College of Business).
“It’s really incredible,” said Tommy Kleckner, an architecture aficionado and director of Indiana Landmarks’ western regional office in Terre Haute.
Ewing H. Miller II died March 29 at his home in Washington, D.C. He was 97 years old.
“There are imprints all over Terre Haute,” Fred Nation, executive director of Swope Art Museum, said of Miller’s architectural designs.
Nation recalled the museum’s 2016 exhibition, “The Architectural Firm That Shaped Terre Haute.” The event celebrated the work of Miller and Yeager, and the firms various iterations through the 20th century. Nation, who wasn’t the executive director then, spotted a dapper man — in a suit, bow tie and round spectacles — sitting quietly on a bench. Nation quickly recognized him.
“I said, ‘Well, that’s Ewing Miller,’” Nation remembered. They talked, and Nation mentioned interviewing Miller once in the early 1960s during Nation’s days as a Terre Haute newspaperman.
As the 1960s began, Miller already had a prodigious architectural track record in town. There was more to come ... much more.
The roster of structures featuring designs by Miller and his colleagues at Ewing Miller and Associates grew in the 1960s and ‘70s to include dozens on the ISU campus. Among them were Statesman and Sycamore towers, the Arena, the College of Nursing, Lincoln Quad, more residence halls, the Bookstore, the Home Economics and Science buildings, the Student Health Center, the circular Link Building, Cunningham Memorial Library and Hulman Center.
ISU experienced an enrollment surge, and Miller helped the university expand with a sense of symmetry, even with city street traffic still running through the campus, then.
“He really used materials and design to provide a cohesive feeling that you still see,” Kleckner said.
Before Miller’s firm was acquired by HNTB in the 1980s, he and his associates had designed 31 buildings on Indiana State’s campus. That’s more than any architect in the school’s history, according to research by former ISU President Lloyd Benjamin.
“Miller was an innovator versed in the current architectural styles of the time and he introduced ‘modernism’ to the campus, evidenced in the high-rise Sycamore and Statesman towers, the former Home Economics Building and the folded plate-roofed Arena, with its vast interior space,” Benjamin said Tuesday.
Miller considered the glass-encased, split-level Bookstore a “bright little jewel,” said Benjamin, who authored the 2020 book, “Indiana State University: Building a Legacy.”
Benjamin sees Miller’s “most accomplished modernist statement” to be Cunningham library, because of its “interior flexibility and abstract, formal exterior design. Miller designed it to hold 750,000 books and 2,000 students. He also considered Cunningham his best ISU building, Benjamin said.
He considered more than sheer style as he designed structures.
“It’s as though you freeze a moment of time,” Miller said in a 1981 interview with Jane Hazeldine for the Vigo County Oral History Project.
“It sounds very specific when you talk about buildings or the placement of buildings in an urban fabric,” he added. “Howsoever, it really is all the forces ... They reflect all the forces that are on a society at a given time — the advancement of technology; how much money there is to spend [the economics]; what is our attitude toward space; what’s our attitude toward energy; the political involvement casts its shadow over the face of architecture. So it’s a statement of society at a given point.”
Miller was born in 1923 in Toledo, Ohio, rather than Terre Haute. His father, Ewing H. Miller, died suddenly, three months before his son’s birth. So, his mother moved back to Toledo, where her parents lived, according to the Oral History interview.
Miller continued to spend summers in Terre Haute as a youngster, though. He eventually returned to Terre Haute after serving as a pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, and working and traveling in Europe with his first wife, fellow architect Gladys “Hap” Miller, who died in 1993. After his firm’s Terre Haute years, Ewing continued his architectural work in Indianapolis and then Washington, D.C.
Throughout a half-century career, Miller focused on teamwork with his colleagues, said Donna Barnard Ari, his second wife.
“He was a team-builder from his experience in the war as a pilot,” Ari said Wednesday by phone from their home in Washington. Miller piloted a B-24 heavy bomber that was based in Italy, according to his Washington Post obituary. His plane was shot down in February 1945 near Vienna, Austria. He was the crew’s lone survivor. German forces captured Miller, who remained a POW until U.S. Gen. George Patton’s army liberated the prison camp later that year.
Miller honored his lost crewmen while delivering the keynote Veterans Day speech in 2018 at the World War II Memorial in Washington.
The value of teamwork continued into his professional career.
“He learned to work in a team, and to trust each other and respect their inputs,” Ari said.
After Miller’s death last month, she received cards and messages from architects who worked with him. Those colleagues said they did their best work, and had the most fun, under his guidance, Ari said. “He was able to guide me with his velvet glove of a personality,” Indianapolis architect Jim Lingenfelter wrote to Ari.
“He built great loyalty among the architects who worked with him,” she said.
One document conveyed Miller’s style and impact, his wife believes. It’s a letter of condolence from the secretary of the Indiana chapter of the American Institute of Architects, written to Miller’s uncle, Warren D. Miller, in 1923, days after Miller’s father died.
Those who knew the elder Miller “could not help but appreciate his lovable quality as a man and his professional integrity as an architect,” the letter read.
After reading the letter aloud Wednesday, Ari said, “The same can be said of his son, Ewing H. Miller II.”
