Mark Bennett: 'Christmas Star' or double-planet conjunction, it'll be a unique celestial sight

Fuzzy eyesight may be a blessing this weekend.

In a fittingly odd twist, one of 2020’s rare moments of beauty could look even more awesome to folks without 20/20 vision. Fear not, though, an astronomical phenomenon not visible to Earthlings since Saint Francis of Assisi and Genghis Kahn walked the planet will be viewable over the next few days by sharp-eyed people, too.

In scientific terms, the celestial oddity is known as a “great conjunction” of the planets Jupiter and Saturn.

In biblical history terms, the timing and spectacle of this planetary alignment has many people revisiting the story of the “Star of Bethlehem,” also known as the “Christmas Star.”

From either angle, it’s pretty special.

The peak of the event happens shortly after sunset Monday evening, the winter solstice, four days before Christmas. If the sky is clear, Wabash Valley residents can look about 20 degrees above the horizon to see Jupiter and Saturn side by side — so close that they’ll seem to be one big glowing star.

Beginning tonight, the planets will appear to be less than the width of the moon apart. Gradually, their gap will close until they’re 0.1 degrees apart Monday night, according to Astronomy.com.

That night, folks with less than 20/20 eyesight would likely see the two heavenly bodies as one, explained Dominic Ludovici, director of the Oakley Observatory at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Those with keen eyesight should spot the abutting individual orbs. Sky gazers using binoculars or a spotting scope also could see Jupiter’s moons and Saturn’s rings.

Opportunities like this don’t come along often.

“Conjunctions are fairly common. They happen a few times a century. [Two planets] get close,” said Ludovici, also an assistant professor of physics and optical engineering at Rose. “But getting this close is very rare.”

The last time the two gas giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, appeared to merge in the sky — and the sight was visible on Earth — was before dawn on March 4, 1226. Historians call that time period the Middle Ages, as in the days of knights and peasants, kings and barons, castles and plagues. So, it’s been awhile.

Many researchers believe the Star of Bethlehem — which the Magi (or wise men) followed to find the newborn Christ child, in the biblical Book of Matthew’s account — also was a conjunction. Johannes Kepler — a 17th-century astronomer who first developed the laws of planetary motion — calculated that a triple conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars would’ve been visible to the Magi travelers in 5 B.C. Kepler based his theory on a Jesuit’s priest conclusion that Jesus Christ actually was born in 5 B.C.

Astronomers have posed other theories, ranging from a comet, nova or a conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and the constellation Pisces.

Explaining such slices of astronomical history is one mission of the Wabash Valley Astronomical Society, said B.J. Austin, the group’s president and a West Lafayette aerospace engineer. It’s a group of west-central Indiana amateur astronomers and space enthusiasts that meets monthly (when there isn’t a pandemic), does presentations at schools and community organizations, and conducts open houses for the public at the society’s observatory in West Lafayette Elementary School. Those annual outings include summer solstice programs at Turkey Run and Shades state parks.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the society’s routine this year, like everything else. Still, people are turning to astronomy as an activity accessible, even when they’re sheltering at home to prevent spreading the virus, Austin said. High-profile events like the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, or the Hunter’s Blue Moon on Halloween, draw newcomers to the hobby. WVAS membership and inquiries to its Facebook page and website have increased in 2020, Austin said.

“In this past year, when people have had to distance, you see an increase in the interest in astronomy,” he said. “Events like these are great.”

As Ludovici put it, “Even when it’s chilly, you can still go out and spend a little time stargazing.”

Casual star watchers may wonder why a double-planet great conjunction happens so infrequently. “It’s the same reason we don’t have a [lunar] eclipse every month,” Ludovici said.

Jupiter, Saturn, Earth and the other planets all orbit the sun. Their orbits unfold on slightly different tilts and speeds. Jupiter circles the sun once every 12 Earth years. Saturn one orbit every 29 years. Though Jupiter and Saturn are actually 650 million kilometers apart, the two planets appear aligned every 19.6 years, from Earth’s perspective, Austin said. Great conjunctions occur far less frequently. And most of those conjunctions can’t be seen on Earth, because they occur during daylight or beneath the horizon.

Ludovici and Austin suggest finding a view of the southwestern sky without trees, because the planets will be just above the horizon. The sun sets on Monday at 5:29 p.m. Jupiter and Saturn will be brightest about 45 minutes later. Don’t wait too long. Monday is 2020’s longest night of 2020, but the planetary conjunction will fade by 7:30, Ludovici said.

The naked eye works fine. Magnification adds to the visuals. “With a pair of simple binoculars, you’re going to be able to see more than Galileo saw when he made all of his discoveries,” Ludovici said.

The beauty of this weekend’s sky show is that it can be enjoyed in spite of the pandemic. A dose of wonder and awe is much needed right now. The Magi saw it 2,000 years ago. You can too.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.