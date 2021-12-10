One summer long ago, Bud Fowler seemed to be living the good life in Terre Haute.
His situation would prompt most people to settle down here.
Fowler was playing professional baseball for the Terre Haute Hoosiers minor-league team in 1888. As a smooth-fielding, decent-hitting second baseman, Fowler was likely the club’s most popular player, according to an account by Terre Haute historian Mike McCormick.
The Terre Haute Express newspaper called Fowler the best second baseman in the Central Interstate League. “Spectators who have seen him on the diamond are lavish in praise of his work,” the Express wrote.
Off the field, Fowler was operating a popular downtown Terre Haute barbershop — a trade he’d learned from his father while growing up in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The 30-year-old had it made — fans, a side business and talent. A guy with all that could make a comfortable living here for years, or for the rest of his life. The story of John W. Jackson Jr. — a.k.a. “Bud Fowler” — isn’t that simple, though. Nor does it fit the stereotypical inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, a distinction the late Fowler received Sunday.
Instead of putting down roots in Terre Haute in the summer of 1888, Fowler left town barely a month after arriving. The Central Interstate League had folded on July 24. Rather than sticking around, running the barbershop and waiting for another Terre Haute pro team to assemble the next year, Fowler headed West to play for Santa Fe in the New Mexico League.
His short stint in Terre Haute typified his career. It was 1888, not 2021, after all.
Fowler was a rarity — a Black man playing for an otherwise all-White pro baseball team, 23 years after the Civil War. Indignities and injustices kept him moving. The 1888 season exemplified those wrongs.
Early in 1888, Fowler landed a contract with the Central Interstate League’s team in Lafayette. The team needed a pitcher, and the versatile Fowler excelled at that position, too. The Lafayette manager thought Fowler was White, according to a biographical sketch by Brian McKenna of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The Lafayette manager annulled Fowler’s contract after learning he was Black, and even told the Logansport Pharos he “wanted only strawberry blondes.”
Soon, Fowler signed with the rival Crawfordsville Hoosiers, a club that moved operations to Terre Haute that July.
Fowler lived a nomadic life as a Black pro ballplayer in the late 19th century by necessity. He became the first Black professional player in 1878 and played for nearly two decades, but never stayed with an integrated minor league club for more than a season, the SABR story said. “Racism ran rampant,” Fowler’s Hall of Fame biography states. White players — both opponents and sometimes teammates — would boycott games to protest being on a field with Fowler. Or spike him while sliding into second. Or throw pitches at his head and body.
So, Fowler kept moving, and somehow made professional baseball his life’s work.
He never played in the major leagues, though. The infamous “gentleman’s agreement” among White club owners blocked Fowler and generations of fellow Black players from ascending to the all-White majors. That unwritten racist pact was put in place in July 1887, two weeks after Fowler got released by the Binghamton Bingos, a New York team in the International League, a minor league just below the majors. Once again, White players had revolted against playing with a Black teammate, so the Bingos cut Fowler, the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin reported. The majors responded by shutting the door to non-White players, an unwritten policy that lingered until Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.
Fowler bounced around the minors for 16 seasons, excelling at every stop in 22 states and Canada. He formed barnstorming clubs, a system that allowed Black all-star players to make extra money by touring the country to play well-promoted games. Fowler scouted for White and Black teams, and his advice earned him renown. He even wrote a song about baseball.
Fowler accomplished all that in his brief lifespan, which ended in 1913 at age 54. The inscription on his gravestone in Frankfort, N.Y., reads “Baseball Pioneer.”
On Sunday, the Hall of Fame announced that Fowler had been selected for induction its Golden Days and Early Baseball Era Committee, along with 20th-century greats Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva. All six will be formally inducted July 24 at the Hall in Cooperstown, Fowler’s hometown. A street is named for him there.
Fowler also will join the late Terre Haute native Max Carey and Parke Countian Mordecai “Three-Finger” Brown as Baseball Hall of Famers who once called Terre Haute home, albeit briefly in Fowler’s case. Hauteans hoping to see hometown pitching legend Tommy John finally get a plaque in Cooperstown must wait until fall of 2023, when the Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era Committee considers T.J.’s candidacy for the induction Class of 2024.
John, Carey and “Three-Finger” are more deeply remembered than Fowler by 21st-century Hauteans, understandably, given the passing of time. Still, his time in Terre Haute — and, especially, the reason for its brevity — shouldn’t be forgotten.
“He was an innovator,” said David Nemec, a scholar of 19th-century baseball and author of more than 20 books on the sport.
“What [Fowler] did over almost his entire life ... he accomplished a lot, more than a lot of people who were in the Hall of Fame already,” Nemec said Thursday by phone from California.
Fowler handled the unjust system of pro baseball uniquely. His dark skin tone prevented Fowler from pretending to be White, as some lighter-skin Black players did to land spots on pro teams, Nemec explained.
“Fowler continued to be Fowler wherever he went,” Nemec said, “and wherever he went, he made it work for him.”
Indeed, Fowler found ways to earn an income, despite the transient situation. He usually opened a barbershop in every town where he played ball, helping pay the bills. Later, his popularity and knack for being a promoter helped bring crowds to watch his barnstorming teams, which included the iconic Page Fence Giants. Fowler would suit up, too, billing himself as as old man still competing in a young man’s game.
“It was colorful,” Nemec said.
It also blazed a path for other Black players, who barnstormed in the Negro Leagues offseason after the turn of the 20th century.
Some of Fowler’s life remains a mystery, Nemec explained. No one knows why he adopted the name “Bud Fowler” or the identity of the woman he married while playing in St. Louis from 1883 to 1884.
A 2013 biography of Fowler by Jeffrey Michael Laing, “Bud Fowler: Baseball’s First Black Professional, contains a gripping comment by the ballplayer in his later years, cited in the Binghamton newspaper this week. It offers a hint of all Fowler endured.
“My skin is against me,” he was quoted as saying. “If I had not been quite so black, I might have caught on as a Spaniard, or something of that kind. The race prejudice is so strong that my black skin barred me.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
