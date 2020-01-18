Mark Bennett: Bucshon not taking 8th race for granted, challenger from Spencer cites her Hoosier roots

A year from now, a rancorous 2020 election season will all be over. A presidential inauguration will unfold on Jan. 20, 2021. The 117th Congress will have been sworn in, 17 days earlier.
And, partisan rivals will shake hands, make peace and get to work on the country’s problems. Politics can go back into a drawer for another four years.
Or not. As the third decade of the 21st century begins, the looming reality is that election cycles never end, nor does the rancor. Next January will simply be the first month of the next election season. As for the 2020 races, the Indiana primary is only 107 days away (on May 5), and the general election is only 291 days away (on Nov. 3).
One of the many variables in the election’s outcome is the makeup of the next Congress that will operate until Jan. 3, 2023 on Capitol Hill, a couple miles from the White House. Democrats hold the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans control the U.S. Senate. Close to home, Rep. Larry Bucshon represents Indiana’s 8th District in the House. The 57-year-old Republican heart surgeon from Newburgh has held the seat since the 2010 election, when the tea party wave put the House in Republican hands. An equally significant blue wave restored Democrats into the majority in 2018.
That 41-seat gain by Democrats — the party’s largest surge in the House since the mid-1970s — didn’t affect Indiana’s 8th District. Voters in the vast rural district covering Indiana’s southwestern corner gave Bucshon 64% of the vote, defeating first-time candidate William Tanoos, a Democratic attorney from Terre Haute.
Bucshon’s victory margin wasn’t unusual. He’s won five District 8 races, and only one Democratic opponent — former Sullivan resident Dave Crooks in 2012 — came within 10 percentage points.
Any Democrat nominee would seem destined to face the same uphill battle this year against Bucshon, a loyal Trump supporter, even as the president undergoes an impeachment trial in the Senate. Bucshon voted against the two articles of impeachment approved in the Democratic House, which were submitted last week to the Senate. Voters in the 8th favored Trump in 2016 by nearly the same margin as Bucshon’s 2018 victory.
Bucshon isn’t presuming his 2020 race will be a cakewalk victory.
“He doesn’t want to take any election for granted,” Andrew Hansen, Bucshon’s campaign spokesman, said last week. “He doesn’t automatically assume he’s going to be reelected.” As for races beyond 2020, Hansen said Bucshon is “going to run for 2020 and work hard to earn the votes of the people of the 8th District, and we’ll go from there.”
Incumbents typically benefit from stronger name recognition and fundraising power. Indeed, Bucshon’s 2018 campaign spent $1,048,586, compared to Tanoos’ $229,896, according to the Federal Election Commission database. Bucshon’s cash on hand for the 2020 election stands at $329,949, the FEC numbers show.
Contacted last week, Tanoos — who’s not a congressional candidate this year — acknowledged that “raising money is important, especially in large geographic districts where TV can reach the most people. But I still think nothing beats good, old-fashioned campaigning, where you actually go out and meet people.”
Thomasina Marsili has done a lot of that since October. That’s when she began her campaign as a Democratic candidate for the 8th District seat. Marsili, a 44-year-old small business operator and registered EMT from Spencer, filed with the FEC as a candidate last fall, and intends to file with the state this Thursday. She’ll also file current fundraising information with the FEC this week.
“We’ve traveled nearly 13,500 miles since October,” Marsili said Friday afternoon.
She’s emphasizing her roots as a lifelong Hoosier roots and a connection to issues important to residents of rural areas, which comprise much of the 8th District’s 7,100 square miles across 19 counties. Marsili cited the need for greater accessibility for medical help in Indiana’s rural health-care deserts, job opportunities for laid-off coal miners, supporting education and teacher pay raises, raising the minimum wage, and backing training programs for union trade workers, among other issues.
Marsili ran for District 46 state representative in 2018, but lost to Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Heaton.
Marsili earned a degree in research cognitive psychology as a cum laude graduate of Marian University. Most recently, she served as an Ivy Tech Community College instructor for adults seeking high school equivalency diplomas, but put that role on hold to conduct her campaign full time. Her 20-plus years of business work, cited in her campaign summary, includes serving as a hotel general manager at age 20.
“I understand what it’s like to have to take a shower after work, instead of before work,” Marsili said.
It’s uncertain what level of financial support Democratic forces will provide the party’s candidates in currently Republican districts in Indiana. Democratic candidates in the 3rd and 9th districts in 2018 received boosts in races that appeared competitive, but Republicans still won solidly. The GOP holds seven of nine Indiana congressional seats in the House.
Thus, in those red districts, the Democratic Party may conclude in 2020, “It’s not worked out. We’re not going to do it again,” said Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics in Fort Wayne.
On the other hand, both parties have done a better job at filling the ballot with candidates in the past two elections, he added. So, there is “an activity or energy” that could tighten races, he added. “But, it’s still a longshot,” Downs said.
