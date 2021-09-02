Mark Bennett: Blues at Crossroads returning after being quieted last year

The past 18 months has given blues artists plenty to sing about, but few opportunities to do so.
The pandemic shut down concerts and live music venues through most of 2020. COVID-19 precautions also prompted the cancellation of the popular Blues at the Crossroads festival last fall, understandably. The arrival of vaccines helped revive outdoor events this year, and Blues at the Crossroads is among those making a comeback.
It’s scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 in the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street in downtown Terre Haute, just as it’s been since the first festival in 2001 — except for 2020, of course.
The usual pre-Blues Fest bustle had already begun for organizer Connie Wrin on Wednesday afternoon, as she fielded a cellphone call about the stage used for the event. It’s going to be considerably larger than usual. “I think it’ll be noticeably larger,” Wrin said after that call.
Aside from that twist, a slightly smaller amount of space downtown for the activities (with an adjacent parking lot now reserved for hotel guests), and the need for more volunteers, preparations for the two-day, 19-band festival are going well.
“I think everything is falling into place after not having it last year,” Wrin said. She expects a strong turnout, “just because people are so desperate to get out.”
The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 with five bands on the main stage in the street. One of Indiana’s most popular performers, Indianapolis singer Jennie DeVoe plays in the heart of Friday’s schedule, following Montourage and Ellusion. Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel and Terre Haute’s Tommy Kelly Band close out that day’s main-stage acts. More music is planned inside The Verve nightclub at 677 Wabash on Friday, with bands James Neary and The Bevy Blue, and Loops and Rhythms with Special Guest Cosmic Situation.
The Saturday lineup includes some newcomer acts. The Peoria-based Smokers Blues Band plays a blend of blues-rock and blue-eyed soul, and has shared a stage with blues legend Buddy Guy and opened for the Black Crowes, among others. Chicago’s Russ Green and His Electrifying Blues Harp features a harmonica ace who studied the instrument under one of its most iconic players, Jimmie “Sugar Blue” Whiting.
Those two acts play back-to-back on the main stage Saturday, Sept. 11. They’ll fall between several Blues Fest mainstays. Saturday’s music starts at 3 p.m. on the main stage, and includes Henthorn and Feaster, Max Allen, Smokers Blues Band, Russ Green and His Electrifying Blues Harp, Soupbone’s Blackwater Mission, and The Millers. The latter act is no stranger to the festival. That family band from Lafayette — led by harmonica player and vocalist L.D. Miller — gained national notoriety 14 years ago by finishing as runner-up in the NBC hit “America’s Got Talent.”
Saturday’s schedule also includes five acts playing inside The Verve. Those bands include Damon Mitchell, The Randy’s, Max Power Trio, Milkwalker and The Nerve.
That’s a lot of live music through two days. The cost of staging the festival, including paying the musicians, has led to an admission price increase. Wrin explained that funds from sponsorships, ticket sales and alcohol sales must total at least $120,000, just to break even. “If not, it comes out of The Verve’s pocket,” she said, referring to the business she runs. Festival proceeds also fund the Blues at the Crossroads’ nonprofit The Music is Key, a music outreach to needy kids.
General admission is $20 per person, and kids ages 16 and under get in free. Half-price discounts are available (with an ID) for ISU students, faculty and staff; and military members, firefighters and police. She hopes festival regulars understand and realize the entertainment is still coming at a bargain price, relative to similar festivals around the Midwest.
Crowds will assemble in front of the main stage in lawn chairs, following tradition. Wrin attended last month’s Railbird Festival in Lexington, Ky., where fans had to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, or mask up, given the recent surge in cases throughout the Midwest. She saw few mask wearers there.
No proof of vaccination is required for Terre Haute Blues Fest fans, but Wrin recommends unvaccinated Blues Fest fans mask up.
“It’s hard to enforce something like that,” she said. “I would just hope people get vaccinated. I would encourage people that aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask for their neighbor’s benefit.” Indeed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s holiday celebration guidelines issued two weeks ago say that vaccinated people, in general, don’t need to wear a mask outdoors, but adds, “In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.”
As for the musicians, “most artists are vaccinated — most that I’ve talked to,” Wrin said. “That part was pretty easy, because most of them are eager [to perform], especially because it’s an outdoor event.”
This year’s festival could precede an even bigger Blues at the Crossroads in 2022, assuming the pandemic subsides. Wrin hinted at “doubling the festival’s size and bringing in a big name [act]. But I’m not saying anything else.”
A future with music is a good thing.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
