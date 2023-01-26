Anyone who’s lived through a calamity likely scrutinizes the what-ifs more deeply.
Like winter storms.
Heavy snowfall and treacherous travel conditions forewarned for Wednesday by the National Weather Service didn’t materialize in the Terre Haute area. As veteran meteorologist Jesse Walker of WTWO-TV 2 told the Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin, just a couple upward ticks in the air, ground and precipitation temperatures mitigated the storm’s impact here.
Forty-five years earlier, to the day, a different storm unleashed everything expected and more. Almost everyone who remembers the now fabled “Blizzard of ’78” rates all subsequent winter storms based on that one.
And, most of those folks can quickly recall their whereabouts when that mother of all blizzards hit.
I was covering a wrestling meet at Terre Haute South High School. It was my first byline assignment in this profession, coming a month after late, great sports editor Tom Reck hired me as a 17-year-old, part-time staff sportswriter at the Terre Haute Star, a forerunner of the Tribune-Star.
Yes, just my luck, I fully broke into journalism amid “the worst snow storm or blizzard in the country’s history,” as Walker described it.
Jesse, retired Tribune-Star photographer Jim Avelis and I spoke about wintertimes past at a presentation to members of Indiana State University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute last week at Westminster Village on Terre Haute’s south side. Other years and storms got attention, but stories often circled back to the events of Jan. 25-27, 1978.
In my recollection, I was more focused and nervous about properly covering that meet than the possibility of a blizzard that day. In those pre-cellphone, pre-digital days, I didn’t realize a cold, blustery, snowy mess was unfolding until others at the meet told me. Once I took a break from feverishly documenting every takedown and pin and peered out the glass doors of the South gym, I discovered the true meaning of the word “blizzard.”
By National Weather Service standards, a blizzard must involve “blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph, reducing visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours.”
The storm in ’78 blew past those benchmarks, shortly after the NWS issued a blizzard watch for the Terre Haute area, a first.
It started Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, 1978, continued for nearly three days, peaking Thursday, Jan. 26 and finally subsiding Friday morning, Jan. 27, according to records cited by Walker. As for the wind, gusts hit 55 mph around 3 a.m. that Thursday. Snowfall was difficult to measure, because of the intense drifting, but measurements put the total between 12 and 15 inches. Snow drifts towered up to 20 feet. And wind chills plummeted to 55-below-zero, the lowest ever recorded here, Walker said.
One other statistic for the weather history aficionados — the Blizzard of ’78 also featured the second-lowest non-tropical air pressure in U.S. history, Walker noted.
All I knew when I popped open the back door of the South gym was that my six-mile drive home would be interesting.
I dictated my short story on that night’s Southern Indiana Athletic Conference wrestling meet — meaning I used the gym’s payphone to read my story to another sportswriter typing it up, back in the Star newsroom — and then ventured into the sideways-snow apocalypse to my car. The engine started, thank heavens, and that big Chrysler delivered its finest hour as I headed home through the storm.
That drive improved dramatically — through divine intervention, no doubt — after a county highway truck, spreading salt and sand, turned onto the same road ahead of me and essentially guided my journey along Indiana 63 back to Prairieton, where I arrived safely, much to my parents’ relief.
Forty-five years later, I glanced at that story through the Tribune-Star’s old microfilm archives as I prepared for last week’s OLLI presentation. It’s there in the Star’s Thursday, Jan. 26, 1978 edition, along with other first-day coverage of the blizzard. There wasn’t any coverage of the storm in the Friday editions of the Star or its sister Terre Haute Tribune, because the newspapers were unable to publish that day, thanks to the weather — yet another first caused by the blizzard.
But the Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27 editions hit the snow-banked streets and included some gripping, heroic accounts and photographs of people enduring the situation.
The Indiana National Guard unit deployed all-terrain vehicles and even halftracks to rescue people stranding in various settings. Guard members conducted 38 rescue missions, according to the Star’s report.
A Guard sergeant used two vehicles and leg power to reach a diabetic pastor and his wife, stranded while visiting a residence on Stop 10 Road north of U.S. 40 for two days without the reverend’s insulin, the newspaper reported. The vehicles got the sergeant to within 3/4-mile from their location. He walked the rest of the way to the house. The sergeant then escorted the pastor and his wife, both in their 70s, through waist-deep snow to the military vehicles and drove them to their Terre Haute home, where the pastor’s insulin awaited.
A fellow Guard sergeant delivered life-sustaining cancer medication to a woman in Prairieton, and brought her son to her from Terre Haute in the process. A couple and their 2-year-old and 9-month-old kids got rescued from a heatless house in Sanford by another Guard sergeant’s team. That sergeant carried the two kids a half-mile to his vehicle, which wound up getting stuck, leaving him and the family in the pickup truck for five hours. A farmer rescued them, and the family sheltered in his home. The Guardsmen stayed in an unheated church.
Then there was the stranded motorist who wrote a farewell note to his wife and kids. The 31-year-old Terre Haute man was driving to his brother’s home in Crawfordsville as the blizzard began and got stuck on a rural highway for hours that night. He penned an “I-love-you” message to his family and put it on the dashboard. After five hours in his car, he started walking for help, figuring that was his only chance. He carried the note in his pocket and trudged a half-mile through blinding snow, before reaching a house, where he was welcomed.
“It felt like a million miles,” he told a Tribune reporter on that 1978 weekend. “I was walking through snow drifts that were waist-high. I fell down a couple of times, but I had to keep going. I went to one house and no one was there. … I just thank the Lord I’m alive.”
Now that was a winter storm.
