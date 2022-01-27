Few revelations cause shock anymore. Certainly, a study showing a doubling of the risk of developing a gambling addiction since 2018 and through the pandemic won’t blow our minds.
After all, what aspect of life hasn’t gotten more complicated in the COVID-19 era?
Plus, anyone who’s watched 20 minutes of a pro sports event on television has seen a sampling of the many star-studded commercials for sports betting companies.
“It’s like every other commercial is for sports betting,” said Mary Lay, manager of the Indiana Problem Gambling Awareness Program at Indiana University School of Public Health in Bloomington.
Amid that backdrop, Terre Haute will soon enter the legalized gambling industry on a broader scale as Churchill Downs prepares to build a $260-million Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort, with construction expected to begin this year and finish within 12 to 16 months.
The facility will feature Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires sportsbook, online sports wagering, on its gaming floor, the company said in November after being selected by the Indiana Gaming Commission to operate the Terre Haute casino.
The opportunity to legally bet on sporting events opened in 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law that banned gambling on sports in most states. Nationwide, sports betting doubled in the first 10 months of 2021, compared to the same time period in 2020, according to American Gaming Association figures cited in the Los Angeles Times. The risk of developing a gambling disorder has doubled nationally since 2018, a National Council on Problem Gambling survey showed.
In Indiana, Hoosiers wagered $3.8 billion on sports last year, a 116% increase from $1.8 billion in 2020, according to the PlayIndiana website. The state reaped $29 million in tax revenue.
That surge also involved more calls to the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline. It averaged 21,700 calls per month in 2021 through November, the LA Times reported, up from 16,600 per month in 2018 and 2019. Several states’ helplines experienced a similar surge. Calls to the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling hotline rose 87% in November over the same month in 2020, according to the Hartford Courant.
Calls to Indiana’s helpline (800-994-8448) increased also, although many came from callers with complaints about a sports betting experience, said Chris Gray, director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling. Specific numbers on Indiana calls weren’t available.
Those calls can be heartbreaking. Gray fielded calls from two people on the brink of financial collapse. “They weren’t yet at the point of having lost everything,” she said, “but they were getting to that point.”
The Indiana Voluntary Exclusion Program — which allows gamblers facing an addiction problem to exclude themselves from for one to five years, or a lifetime — saw a 38.4% increase in members last year over 2020, according to Indiana Gaming Commission figures. Another 25.7% of VEP members asked to be removed from the program in 2021, too. Of course, the pandemic skews that comparison, because casinos shut down for three months in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Regardless of the calculations, access to legal gaming — whether it’s a bet placed on a football game via a cellphone or at a table game in a new casino — will be at a peak when the Queen of Terre Haute opens. A small percentage of Wabash Valley residents could develop a gambling addiction. Living within a 50-mile radius of a casino increases the likelihood a person will engage in gambling activity, although such opportunities already exist through lotteries, office pools and fantasy sports clubs.
About 4.1% of the adult population had a gambling disorder, according to a 2021 study conducted by the IU School of Public Health for the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling. If those numbers hold true locally, that means 3,489 Vigo County adults will have a gambling disorder. Statewide, the IU study — 2021 Adult Gambling Behaviors in Indiana — estimates 206,554 Hoosiers have a gambling disorder.
The key to treating and coping with those folks is awareness of gambling addictions. Vigo and its surrounding counties should be ready for the situation.
“The community should just be aware that some people will have no problem at all, but other people will, and to be aware of the signs,” said Lay of the Indiana Problem Gambling Awareness Program.
The signs center around changes in a person’s behavior, such as missing work while gambling to hiding betting losses, mood swings, placing bigger bets to recoup losses.
“It’s that their overall health and demeanor have declined” in new ways, Lay explained.
Communities should recognize the reality that a small, but significant percentage of people will face those problems. “The biggest problem is getting the word out there that problem gambling is a disease, like alcoholism or drug addiction, and that there is help out there,” said Gray of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling.
In 2019, Terre Haute-based Hamilton Center received state certification from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction to provide problem-gambling services. The center provides individual and group services, as well as case management and skills training to help people with budgeting, money management and other daily living activities, according to Natasha Newcomb, Hamilton Center’s deputy chief of addiction and substance abuse services. Hamilton Center also completes a gambling screening of all new inpatient and outpatients, and has a variety of staff to provide services for problem gamblers.
For its part, Churchill Downs says the company trains the staff at its gaming outlets to detect people with gambling disorders, and those staffers are “equipped to offer the appropriate resources or action when necessary,” according to the company’s statement to the Tribune-Star on Thursday. “We are proud to partner with councils on responsible gambling in each jurisdiction in which we operate and intend to do the same in Indiana.”
Problem gamblers represent a small percentage of Hoosier adults, but the pool is large. IU’s study showed 84% of Indiana adults participated in at least one form of gambling during the previous year, 71.7% played a lottery, 46.2% visited a casino and 20.5% bet on sports.
As Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley anxiously await the jobs and economic activity surrounding the incoming casino, the community also must prepare to help the 4.1% that may not handle it so well.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
