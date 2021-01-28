Mark Bennett: As new downtown rises, a farewell to a street's place in history

City streets get repaved, restriped and relit. They don't often get removed.

It happens, though. Big community improvement projects can displace a street. In Terre Haute, the expansion of Union Hospital in 2007 covered up North Seventh Street. East-west traffic no longer flows through the middle of the Indiana State University campus, thanks to the closure of Chestnut Street. ISU students — like me, years ago — dodged cars while walking from the Science Building to the bookstore.

A block of North Eighth Street, from Wabash Avenue to Cherry Street, has joined the list of retired Hautean roadways.

It officially closed Sept. 14, but the reality of the change has become more apparent this winter. Construction on Terre Haute's new downtown convention center, which will overlap that old stretch of Eighth Street, is steadily changing the cityscape, for the better.

Still, a street that's run through the heart of Terre Haute since the mid-1800s deserves a few remembrances of its history.

Of course, thousands of people have stood at the corner of Eighth and Wabash, watching parades — from the ISU Homecoming to Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day and other special events. Imagine how many kids have picked up Tootsie Rolls and Bazooka bubble gum packets, tossed by politicians and homecoming court members, off the pavement there.

At one ISU Homecoming parade in the early 2000s, folks in one entry tossed bags of pancake mix toward my kids. Thank goodness, no syrup bottles were thrown.

Countless downtown workers frequented T's Lounge, located on the northwest corner of Eighth and Wabash from 1980 until 2005. That's when the larger building housing the lounge — the Rea Building — got demolished, along with the adjacent Fort Harrison Building and Terre Haute House to make room for a new Hilton Garden Inn.

T's drew crowds for original owner Thomas Mancuso's signature Italian beef sandwiches, as well as for its beers and drinks. Mancuso moved from Chicago to Terre Haute, his wife's hometown, in 1960, ran a pizza shop at Ninth and Wabash until it burned in 1967. He opened T's on the southeast corner of Eighth and Wabash in 1968, and then moved across the street in 1980.

In a 2005 interview, Mancuso said, "I got pretty famous for [the Italian beef]. You can ask the Tribune-Star pressmen."

Indeed, crews at the Trib-Star made regular stops at T's through the latter part of the 20th century, when the newspaper offices and pressroom were located on Wabash Avenue. Many farewell toasts were raised there to Trib-Star staffers moving on or retiring, after the presses rolled.

A stranger sight unfolded on that block back in 1900.

That October, the third annual Terre Haute Street Fair drew throngs to Wabash Avenue, including future president Theodore Roosevelt, according to Terre Haute historian Mike McCormick. Teddy — the governor of New York and the vice presidential running mate of William McKinley at the time, wasn't the most dramatic feature at the fair.

That distinction belonged to high-diver daredevils Dana Thompson and his wife. The Thompsons set up their show at Eighth and Wabash. Retro photographs of the scene are enough to induce dizziness. Dana leaped from a ladder, stretching 85 feet above the street, into a small tank of water. His wife performed a similar feat from 45 feet up.

A few days later, Roosevelt was greeted by a massive crowd a few blocks east, including locals on horseback calling themselves the "Rough Riders," McCormick wrote in a 2009 "Historical Perspective" column for the Tribune-Star.

An assortment of businesses operated along Eighth Street, between Cherry and Wabash.

A 1940s photograph shows the Maxwell House Buffet, a diner located at 800 Wabash, on the northeast corner of Eighth and Wabash. Signs and window decals on the first-floor diner tout Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper and Dutch Masters cigars. The second floor housed Midwest Engraving Co.

Around the turn of the 20th century, that section of downtown contained several theaters. By mid-century, its occupants shifted from arts to services and necessities. Jim Arnett's One-Hour Martinizing Cleaners stood on the northeast corner of Eighth and Wabash, where the Maxwell House previously operated. The shop handled everything from trousers to "plain skirts," according to a 1966 newspaper ad, but many Hauteans — of a certain age — best remember the bouncy "One-Hour Martinizing" radio jingle.

The Rea Building also held offices for the Milwaukee Railroad, Brink's armored cars, Otis Elevator Service, Hulman and Co. and the Terre Haute House garage. Like today, each was a vital business that many people drove or walked past daily, without ever realizing it.

As for me, that portion of Eighth Street connects with memories of Sycamore basketball. With my wife and kids, I'd drop them off at Hulman Center, park on Eighth and walk to back to see the game. During my time on the ISU beat, I'd hoof it up Eighth to Hulman Center on game nights from the newspaper offices downtown.

Once the games ended, I'd walk back to the newsroom, rethinking the action on the court, replaying the players' and coaches' comments and wisecracks in my mind, and mulling what I'd write. Fans walking alongside peppered me with questions about the big win, or the heartbreaking loss. It was almost always cold. Sometimes snow fluttered in the glow of the street lights.

It was all part of the road to the new downtown.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.