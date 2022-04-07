The new downtown convention center’s chances for success will be improved if the city can develop a niche for entertainment.
If that sounds unrealistic for Terre Haute, just know it’s happened before.
Nearly 20 theaters, dance halls, clubs and roadhouses dotted the Crossroads of America streets and Vigo County’s outskirts in the 1920s and ‘30s. That array of venues drew up-and-coming musicians from afar to join or form local jazz bands based in Terre Haute. Several went on to national notability as performers and recording artists. Terre Haute served as a launching pad for a diverse array of gifted jazz instrumentalists and singers.
That niche is the subject of a special edition of Indianapolis-based public radio station WFYI’s weekly “Cultural Manifesto” show at 6 p.m. Saturday. The episode, “The Lost Jazz World of Terre Haute,” airs locally on WISU-FM 89.7, which carries WFYI and National Public Radio programming.
“Cultural Manifesto” explores global music and American genres, such as soul, hip-hop and jazz. Its host for nearly eight years, Kyle Long, regularly interviews a variety of pioneers and popular performers ranging from keyboard legend Herbie Hancock to British sitarist Anoushka Shankar, and spins edgy new music.
Now, Terre Haute joins that hip roster. Imagine that.
In his research for the show, Long marveled at the list of greats who played those theaters, halls and clubs. Terre Haute served as a hub of seminal music, just as Nashville and Austin, Texas, do today on a broader, more commercialized scale.
“When you really dig into this, you realize that in the 1920s and ‘30s, Terre Haute was an active jazz scene,” Long said Tuesday. “Not only was there this robust local scene, what’s really amazing is these musicians went on to some great jazz careers.”
On Saturday, Long will play recordings from several of those musicians who played Terre Haute’s circuit of dance halls, theaters and roadhouses. The show’s listeners will hear songs featuring the talents of Danny Polo, Izzy Friedman, Johnnie “Scat” Davis, Claude Thornhill, Larry Gomar, Scatman Crothers. Those performers’ names probably aren’t familiar to 21st-century Hauteans, beyond history or music aficionados. Yet to folks alive between World War I and the arrival of The Beatles, those singers, clarinetists, piano players, trumpeters, saxophonists, drummers, bassists, composers, arrangers and band leaders created the soundtrack of life in that era.
“There were so many dance clubs, dance halls, theaters. There was so much opportunity there. There was so much work there for them,” Long said.
Some broke new ground in music. Polo, for example, played in experimental recording sessions with trumpeter Miles Davis, one of the most innovative jazz musicians ever. “I had no idea that artists like Miles Davis were tuned into [Polo’s] work,” Long said.
Polo wasn’t alone in his national success.
Friedman, a clarinetist, went to compose music for 1950s television shows like “Father Knows Best” and “The Donna Reed Show” and served as musical director for more than 50 Hollywood films, according to Terre Haute historian Mike McCormick’s 2011 retrospective. Crothers became a TV and film icon following his days of playing Terre Haute speakeasies during Prohibition, starring in the sitcom “Chico and the Man” and movies like “The Shining,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and others. Davis turned the song “Hooray for Hollywood” into a film industry anthem, belting it out in the 1937 movie “Hollywood Hotel.” Thornhill — the most musically prolific — plied his piano, arranging and composing skills on both coasts with a wide range of legendary artists like Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Benny Goodman and Tony Bennett.
Polo, Friedman, Crothers, Davis, Thornhill and many others honed their skills in Terre Haute’s club circuit.
“It was an incredible scene,” Long said.
A cluster of Terre Haute theaters — Grand Opera House, Hippodrome, Indiana, American, Liberty, Lyceum and Alhambra — employed house bands to spice up silent movies, McCormick’s retrospective explained. After playing those theaters, the bands headed to play dance halls like the Trianon, Tokio, Orpheum and 12 Points’ Apollo deep into the night. In those days before air-conditioning, the bands shifted their summertime gigs to Terre Haute’s nightclubs and bawdy roadhouses.
The city’s clubs and dance halls also drew bands that had already gained fame, led by greats like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Jimmy Dorsey, Cab Calloway and Gene Krupa. But Terre Haute-based bands were the mainstays.
This week on Cultural Manifesto, we're exploring the lost jazz world of Terre Haute. During the '20s and ’30s, the city was home to a thriving jazz scene.— WFYI (@wfyi) April 7, 2022
Listen Saturday at 6 p.m. on 90.1 WFYI or wherever you get podcasts! https://t.co/R6VcSFUmlO pic.twitter.com/JzUlE73P6V
Notably, many of the Terre Haute-based bands featured Black musicians — such as the Leo Baxter Orchestra — and played some of the same dance halls and theaters as white performers, including the bustling Trianon. That happened in an era when most of the city’s schools were racially segregated.
Among the most popular local combos was Paul Stuart’s Wee Hours Serenaders, comprised of 11 young Black musicians. Pay wasn’t lucrative, with the band members earning $7 per show, according to a 2013 historical account. Stuart kept his job as a Terre Haute firefighter, for example, and the Serenaders disbanded in 1930 as the members focused on other jobs to support their families.
One Serenader continued his musical career. Evansville native and pianist Belford Hendricks came to Terre Haute to study at Indiana State Teachers College, joined the Serenaders and went on to write or arrange major hit songs in New York, including Nat King Cole’s “Ramblin’ Rose” and Dinah Washington’s “What a Difference a Day Makes.”
Saturday’s WFYI show won’t include any records cut locally by the Terre Haute performers. Long hasn’t found any such recordings. Instead, he’ll spin records made by those artists after they left Terre Haute and explain their places in history.
Listeners will be “getting a sense of what the jazz music in Terre Haute sounded like, through the musicians who came through there,” Long said.
It might also spark ideas of what Terre Haute could be in the future.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.