Terre Haute's history contains a tragic yet heroic story that unfolded on Dec. 19, 1898.
That tale would be even darker and more tragic, if not for the heroism of a teenage Santa Claus named Claude Herbert. His repeated rescues of more than 30 children and several fellow employees in a downtown department store fire ultimately cost Herbert his life. Those rescues also made selflessness that sad day's most enduring legacy.
It's a moment few other American towns share, if any. Terre Haute should preserve that memory, and 2020 may be the year Herbert's feats get a poignant and fitting remembrance. A beleaguered, non-functioning fountain honoring Herbert sits near Terre Haute City Hall, out of place and five blocks away from its original location.
"My goal is to come up with a solution this year," Mayor Duke Bennett said Thursday. Herbert's story deserves it.
Herbert was one of 150 employees Haven & Geddes employees working at that downtown department store on that evening 121 years ago. He got hired just two days earlier to portray Santa Claus in the store's basement-level "winter cabin" scene, listening to the Christmas wishes of kids sitting on his knee. Herbert had served in the Spanish-American war in 1898 and returned to his hometown of Terre Haute to help support his newly widowed mother. A job at the local Havens & Geddes — Indiana's largest department store — was going to help.
Everything changed when an incandescent light bulb burst in a display window, sparking a fast-moving blaze. Another Havens & Geddes worker hollered "fire" from the top of the stairs. Staying in character as Santa, Herbert calmly guided the kids waiting to see him safely outside. He didn't stop there, according to the Terre Haute Gazette and Tribune-Star archives.
A hysterical mother cried that her 3-year-old daughter was still inside. Herbert hustled back inside the smoke-filled store, found little Nettie Welch huddled in his Santa chair and carried the girl out to her relieved mother. Then, Herbert went back inside to lead a cluster of scared clerks and the last remaining kids outside. He mistakenly thought even more clerks were trapped inside the inferno. Finally shedding his Santa costume, Herbert shielded his face and rushed in to get them. Apparently, the clerks had already escaped through a passageway unbeknownst to Herbert, a new employee.
Accounts vary of Herbert's final rescue attempt — to save his own life. Some witnesses claim he jumped from the second floor just as the exterior wall collapsed. Others insisted he leaped from a fifth-floor window. Herbert became one of four people to die in the fire, along with firefighters John Osterloo and Henry Nehf, and store clerk Katie Maloney. Herbert's remains were found three days later. He's buried in Highland Lawn Cemetery.
Terre Haute worked to honor his deed. Donations from Spanish-American war veterans, citizens and employees of the city's brewery and newspapers funded a public fountain, dedicated in 1905 at the fire site, the corner of Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue. A runaway horse and carriage destroyed it eight years later. An iron fountain replaced that one in 1916, only to be crushed by automobile. A granite fountain replaced the replacement, until a car crashed into it in 1980.
Mayor Pete Chalos had the fountain — disabled by the crash — moved to the grounds between the Vigo County Courthouse and City Hall. It's sat there ever since.
A tribute to Herbert's heroism, placed closer to the site of his rescues, could come in 2020. The first phase of the Turn to the River project, which will create an arts-lined pedestrian path from Wabash Avenue to the Wabash River, will emerge on the grounds of the government campus, which contains the courthouse and City Hall, and the Herbert memorial. The project phase will include a water element, designed by an artist. Its timing provides a motivation to finally relocate a refreshed tribute to Herbert, closer to Fifth and Wabash, the site of his rescues.
"I just think there's a way it will have much more meaning in a different location," said Mary Kramer, executive director of Art Spaces, the nonprofit outdoor sculptures organization leading the Turn to the River efforts.
The existing Herbert memorial is in poor condition, Kramer and the mayor both indicated. An updated version could include some of its elements, like the plaques. Moving an iteration of the memorial elsewhere fits "the tradition of that piece," Kramer said, considering its battered history and intended home near Fifth and Wabash.
Ellis Place apartment complex now occupies the old Haven & Geddes site.
Bennett said his staff will study the possibilities for modernizing the Herbert memorial and find a way to return it to the downtown area. "We need to remove the monument [from the government campus] and repair it, first," the mayor said. "After that, [we'll] find an appropriate new location around Fifth and Wabash."
Terre Haute native and Indianapolis resident Kevin Klueh has advocated for better preserving Herbert's memory. He learned of the story after reading a historical account a few years ago. "I couldn't believe something so tragic, yet heroic, could happen and nobody knows about it," Klueh said Thursday.
An enhanced, attractive memorial, situated downtown, could spread Herbert's story of sacrifice to more people. That would allow "somebody to walk by and just think for a moment" about what that young man did, all those years ago.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.