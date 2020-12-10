Mark Bennett: An 1843 story fits into 2020's unusual, uncertain Christmastime

Life in December 2020 may feel as if you’re sitting in the crowd at a production of “A Christmas Carol.”
For Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future forced him to do some soul searching. For folks today, this tumultuous pandemic year has led to such introspection, too.
The message in Charles Dickens’ masterpiece still draws people to theaters 177 years after he wrote it. Of course, plays based on Dickens’ novella must be delivered this year to audiences through computer or television screens, instead of in a packed auditorium. Most fans of “A Christmas Carol” already know its plot. Yet, they want to see it unfold.
It features literatures most famous two-word phrase — “bah, humbug.” Scrooge uses it to swat away concerns for the working poor and indigent kids, and the joys of the Christmas season. Bitter over his own life’s losses, old Ebenezer refuses to share his wealth to aid those he deems less hard-working, undeserving or inferior. Then, the ghosts interrupt Scrooge’s sleep on Christmas Eve, reminding him of what he’s done, its impact on others, and the consequences he’ll face.
Theatergoers, TV views and now live-streamers watch and reflect.
“They want to see the reformation of this guy who’s been lost. Can he be reformed?” said veteran Terre Haute actor Chuck Shutt.
Shutt’s seen those audience reactions. The 85-year-old retired Social Security Administration office manager has portrayed both Ebenezer Scrooge and English author Charles Dickens in versions of “A Christmas Carol” at the Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
That venue, Indiana’s oldest community theater, had to cancel its 2020 productions because of the pandemic. But as Shutt reread the old scripts for the two theatrical versions of Dickens’ story Wednesday morning, he kicked into full acting mode, letting his rich baritone voice reverberate on every line.
The Ghost of Christmases to Come gives Scrooge a visionary tour of his employee Bob Cratchit and family observing Christmas without their frail son Tiny Tim, Scrooge’s funeral attended by only two fellow businessmen hoping for some of Ebenezer’s money, and finally a tombstone.
“But Spirit, tell me, is there hope? Is there a chance for redemption?” Shutt said, reciting Scrooge’s pleadings. “I’m not the man I was. I’ve changed.”
As most of us know, Scrooge does indeed change. Generosity replaces his miserly greed. Care for the poor replaces his selfishness. The well being of employee Bob Cratchit and his family matters now. Scrooge no longer shuts himself off from his own family.
Those reversals only come after Scrooge looks inward, though. It’s easier to watch Scrooge endure that accountability check than doing so ourselves. “How would you like those ghosts to come into your life and tell you all your foibles?” Shutt asked, rhetorically.
2020 has placed lots of us in Scrooge’s position, perhaps for different reasons. Its impositions have peeled away the layers of our routines, down to the core essentials.
Maybe we’re appreciating parts of our lifestyles that have been temporarily halted because of the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus. Or, we’re realizing some things held too high a priority in our lives. Or, we’re seeing loved ones and friends as more precious than before, especially those kept distant by our isolation. Some may rethink their treatment of others with different viewpoints on the election, or those demonstrating over social injustices, or folks whose health we put at risk by not masking up.
Or, we’re more clearly noticing people in need because that number is growing. The red kettle bell ringing seems louder.
“There’s people in our world now, they’ve fallen through the cracks. And even though we’ve got great nonprofits and agencies, there are still people that need help,” Shutt said, praising this community’s track record for responding.
Sherry Wright directed Community Theatre’s 2007 production of “A Christmas Carol,” when Shutt played Scrooge. She points out that Dickens — already a famed writer in 1843 — wrote the story “as a Christmas present to the world — this story of redemption.”
It’s a gift that keeps on giving, to quote less deep-thinking Christmas story character, Cousin Eddie.
Indeed, Dickens’ tale still resonates amid this year’s circumstances.
“For most of the people I know, we’ve looked into our souls and have seen what’s important and what’s good,” Wright said.
Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” as a commentary on the plight of the working poor in 19th-century England. As a boy, Dickens’ father fell into debt and was placed into a debtors prison in London. Charles, at age 12, was forced to work in a blacking factory. Years later, he turned that hardship into a lesson for the society around him.
The concept of child labor sounds ancient today. The concept of injustice isn’t so outdated, though.
Even in this surging pandemic, it’s quite possible to experience Dickens’ story. Dozens of film versions exist, dating from the 1930s to the present. Some involve actors, others are animated. There are musicals, recorded radio broadcasts, livestreamed productions, operas and even ballets. The Vigo County Public Library carries audio books, e-books, hardback books, CDs and videos available at the downtown and West Terre Haute branches, or online at vigo.lib.in.us. TV networks and streaming services carry it, too.
Anyone can find a version of “A Christmas Carol” that will connect with them.
“People go to it because they see themselves in it, in some way,” Shutt said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.