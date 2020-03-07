Mark Bennett: After 132 years, Vigo's political flexibility may be stiffening

Vigo County has built a reputation for being a mirror of American presidential politics.
It's taken 132 years to develop that niche. It may take just four years to end it.
Ironically, Vigo could lose its status as the nation's bellwether county for the same reason it earned that distinction — the county mirrors the rest of the country. Americans grew more polarized through the 21st century. Somehow, Vigo County voters avoided such heightened political rigidity. Until 2016.
Political flexibility had allowed a majority of Vigo voters to favor the winning presidential candidate in every election dating back to 1888, except two. No other U.S. county comes close. "Vigo actually is pretty impressive," said Dave Leip, an MIT-trained engineer who operates the "Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections" website from Massachusetts.
Indeed, Vigo Countians backed Republican George W. Bush twice, then Democrat Barack Obama twice, and then Republican Donald Trump in 2016. That pendulum swung just as widely throughout the late-19th and 20th centuries, too.
Trump's 2016 victory brought a new twist. Of the 40,699 people casting ballots in Vigo County, 16,844 voted straight-party — all Republican, all Democratic or all Libertarian, according to Vigo County Clerk's Office figures. Straight-party ballots accounted for 41.5% of all ballots cast. Two years later, in 2018's non-presidential midterm election, an almost identical 41.4% of Vigo residents voted straight-party. That's a significant surge.
Is increased partisanship the cause? It's hard to know for sure. But straight-party voting never topped 34% in any midterm or presidential election from 1998 through 2014.
(It should be noted that under a 2016 change to Indiana law, a straight-party vote no longer applies to partisan races in which more than one candidate is being chosen, such as county council. Straight-party voters must choose those candidates individually. Thus, a straight-party Republican vote also could include a Democrat, selected among three county council choices.)
Staunch Republicans in Vigo County seem to have grown in number, too. Straight-party Republican voters slightly outnumbered straight-party Democrats in 2016 and 2018 for the first time since at least 1998 and perhaps ever. Vigo residents long leaned Democratic on the state and local levels, while voting more fluidly in national races.
"In Terre Haute, that [growth in straight-party voting] has benefited Republicans and will continue to benefit Republicans," said Jim Bopp, a Terre Haute attorney for Trump's national campaign. In fact, Bopp added, "I think it's perfectly conceivable that in a relatively short amount of time, Terre Haute will be more Republican than the nation."
Most U.S. communities tend to favor one party over time, and any change in that dynamic comes slow.
So, Vigo County's traditionally deep well of independents appears to have grown more shallow. More voters have gone to their respective corners, just like those everywhere else.
There are still conservative Democrats who'd consider voting for a Republican, and moderate Republicans willing to support a Democrat. With fewer of them, though, Vigo's future as America's bellwether may depend upon that dwindling faction of independents, who can tip the county to the left or right. Should Vigo County once again align with the country in reelecting or rejecting Trump in November, independents may cast the deciding votes.
"The folks who continue to identify with a party may be more ideologically extreme than they were decades ago and more likely to cast straight-party tickets, but there is a large segment of the [national] population calling themselves 'independent,'" said Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics in Fort Wayne.
Those independents are "persuadable," Downs added. "As they go, so goes the race."
Some voters are resolute
Jay Scott, a 52-year-old Vigo County resident, hasn't yet decided how he'll vote in November. His presidential votes have swayed from George W. Bush in 2000 to Democrat John Kerry in 2004, followed by Obama in 2008, Republican Mitt Romney in 2012 and then a write-in in 2016. Scott figures the incumbent, Trump, is the favorite to win the 2020 race.
"With all the available statistics and the way things are going, I think Donald Trump will be reelected," Scott said Monday, while talking with friend Dave Valandingham, another undecided voter, in the Copper Bar in downtown Terre Haute.
Bopp agrees. He acknowledges that Trump may be vulnerable in some traditionally Republican suburbs around the country, but believes the president remains popular among traditionally Democratic blue-collar voters. "When the national media wants to find Trump supporters, they go to a blue-collar bar — Pabst Blue Ribbon," Bopp said. "I mean all those people were Democrats not that long ago."
Does that mean Vigo repeats its preference for Trump? He won the county by 15 percentage points last time, overwhelming former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This year, it appears Trump will face either former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Bopp expects Trump's winning margin in the county to be larger than 2016, and likewise for the state, which Trump won by 19%.
The race to challenge him quickly boiled down from an eight-candidate field to Biden and Sanders this month. Biden climbed ahead of Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination by winning nine of 14 states on "Super Tuesday" last week.
Biden appeals to Rachel Mischon, a 26-year-old waitress at the Copper Bar. Mischon cast her first presidential vote for Obama, whom Biden served under as VP.
"[Biden] has the best experience of anybody to be the president," she said, "because he worked alongside a president as vice president, and he's been a senator."
With Republican parents and friends, Mischon is familiar with political outlooks from both sides. "I can be pretty in-the-middle on things," she said, "but when it comes to this election, I know exactly who I want to vote for."
Three blocks west on Wabash Avenue, Ted Olson sat reading and dining at the Fifth Street Nutrition smoothie and juice shop on Monday. The 74-year-old Vietnam veteran from Terre Haute is also resolute about his intended vote, but for Trump.
Olson identifies himself as, in order, a Christian, a conservative and an independent. He's supported Democrats for local and state offices, but tends to vote Republican presidential candidates, except for Bill Clinton in 1992, a decision he regrets. Olson believes the national Democratic Party has fallen away from "American values" once demonstrated by "patriots" Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy.
Olson acknowledges the current president's flaws. "I recognize at times Mr. Trump is egotistical. And, I don't always like the way he uses Twitter and sometimes would like someone to put duct tape over his mouth," Olson said. "But he's an American and puts forward the principles" of conservatism.
At a nearby table, 27-year-old Terre Haute resident Caitlin Barnaby sat sipping a smoothie and talking with Megan Phipps, a friend from Greene County who supports Trump. Barnaby voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016. This November, Barnaby will "more than likely" vote for whichever Democrat emerges as the party's nominee, but hadn't yet picked a favorite.
Character will influence her decision. "I look a lot at morals," Barnaby said, "and not just at their political views, but how they live their life and how they treat people."
Gauging the 'Trump bandwagon'
Hillary Clinton received 2,868,686 more popular votes nationwide than Trump in 2016, but lost the presidency in the decisive Electoral College voting. That outcome has often been partly attributed to Trump's appeal to demographic groups that previously voted Democratic, such as union workers. Bill Treash, the president of the Wabash Valley Area Labor Federation, acknowledged last week that many Vigo County union members backed Trump four years ago. Treash thinks many regret that choice.
"The eye-opener now for those who voted for Trump is gonna be that a lot of the things he promised aren't coming true," Treash said.
Organized labor groups have increased efforts to "educate" union members about "who our friends are, and who's against us," Treash said. Like 2016, votes from the labor sector could determine whether Trump wins Vigo County. Treash is unsure about the president's chances of repeating his victory here. "I don't know," Treash said. "There's a lot of people flipping on him."
Randy Gentry, chair of the Vigo County Republican Party, didn't respond to phone and email messages for this column, but his counterpart, Vigo County Democratic Party chair Joe Etling, assessed the local mood. Etling said he isn't sure how many residents are "getting off the Trump bandwagon."
Still, Etling added, "I sense some movement" by local voters toward Democratic candidates, from both traditional Democrats who voted for Trump, and from Democrats who sat out that election.
Gary and Gina Stuart vote regularly and will do so this year. The Terre Haute couple walked their dogs, Sammie and Reina, on the sidewalk along Seventh Street downtown early on Tuesday last week. Gary, 62, and Gina, 60, both intend to vote for the Democratic candidate for similar reasons.
"I'll support whoever runs against Trump," Gina said. "I have a lot of concern about what he's done thus far in his presidency. And, a good economy isn't enough to undo what he's done to future generations."
Vigo's 'interesting' track record
Just eight years prior to Trump's victory, a total of 25,040 Vigo Countians voted for Obama, then a Democrat senator from Illinois. It was the most votes that local residents had given a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, according to Leip's calculations. In 2012, Vigo again favored Obama, though by a more slender margin over Republican Mitt Romney.
Vigo earned its bellwether distinction by being home to voters who could vote for a progressive Democrat in one election, and then a brash Republican the next.
Jonathan Edwards typically votes Republican, but backed Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, as well as Obama in 2008 and 2012. The 52-year-old certified nursing assistant and former 10-year Marine Corps veteran from Terre Haute voted for Trump in the last election and figures he'll do the same this year.
Obama's youth, as the nation's fifth-youngest president, appealed to Edwards. He likes Trump because "he's kind of updated a lot of things in the United States."
Trump might need increased support from African-American voters, such as Edwards, to win reelection against Biden or Sanders, who've gotten support in large numbers from minority voters in this year's primaries, so far.
Whether Vigo County's demographic and political formula results in another reflection of America's presidential will, Dave Leip, overseer of the "Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections" website, remains impressed by the county's streak of accuracy going into 2020.
"It is very interesting," Leip said, "especially with the country polarized between urban and rural, and the fact that [Vigo County residents] still have been doing that."
