Just for kicks, leave an imaginary place at the picnic table on Sunday.
It’s not necessary to fix an extra plateful of hot dogs and burgers hot off the backyard grill, potato salad and corn on the cob, but it would add ambiance. And, a plastic cup of cold brew would make the fantasy Fourth of July dinner guest feel at home, somewhat.
Picture one of America’s Founding Fathers time-traveling into 2021 to join your observance of Independence Day.
Talk about pressure.
Home grillers would need to whip up some no-chewing-necessary pudding or soup for George Washington. John Adams preferred his food boiled, according to PBS’s “Taste of History.” And, any host of Ben Franklin better serve milk punch — a mix of milk, lemon juice and brandy — indicative of the colonials’ legacy of drinking approximately three times more adult beverages than their 21st-century counterparts, as an account in the Smithsonian magazine explains.
We’d all be tempted to pepper these legendary figures with questions about their intentions behind the Declaration of Independence, adopted by the Second Continental Congress 245 years ago, as well as the Constitution signed in 1787. We’d want their answers to validate our own views on what this nation is, or should be.
A less selfish and more enlightening idea would be to let the guest first enjoy dinner and a drink, and then give him a tour of your home and community. That’s the more fascinating prospect — what would the Founding Fathers think of the United States of America nearly two and a half centuries after they sketched it?
They’d be more impressed than we are.
A modest American house, its contents and the amenities surrounding the household members would amaze a Founder, starting with the smartphones. That device, which any of us would immediately deploy for a selfie with Thomas Jefferson or John Adams, contains more information than any 18th-century library, accessible in an instant, along with photographs, videos and the potential to communicate with people around the globe.
Letters had to be handwritten in the days of Jefferson, Franklin and Adams, and could take two weeks to deliver.
The TV, stuck on cable news all day, would confound a Founder, too. It took newspapers several days to report the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, and it was nearly a month before the news reached Southern states, according to the Smithsonian. The reports included no photographs, let alone moving images of people, places and things, surrounded on the screen by speakers’ names and titles, the time of day in each time zone, descriptions of the next show, and scores of soccer games in Europe or South America.
The Founder would meet the homeowner’s family — folks who would almost certainly be healthier than their 1700s ancestors. One of every 10 children didn’t live to see a first birthday, according to Ancestry.com. Four out of 10 kids died before the age of six. First lady Martha Washington, for example, outlived all four of her children. Her husband, George the president, lived 67 years, well past the average life expectancy for white males, which was 38 years.
At some point, the visitor from the 18th century would get a ride in the family vehicle. He’d climb into that machine — whether it’s a massive pickup truck or a weathered minivan — and gawk at the instrument panel, with ears perked up by the strange sounds of a Brooks and Dunn album blaring through the dashboard speakers, and a heart racing from the speed of the motorized contraption.
Most people traveled by foot, horseback or buggy in 1776, and did so for necessities. Average people in early America rarely traveled for pleasure. Wealthier folks journeyed by stagecoach at speeds of 5 to 10 mph. Those who reached the New World by ship endured perilous voyages of six to eight weeks across the Atlantic.
Once the tour reached a downtown area, a Founder would see a collection of modern structures, paved roads, huge bridges, traffic lights, an airport with flying machines landing and taking off, public schools, colleges and universities, a gamut of restaurants offering foods from multiple countries, factories, insurance agencies, carwashes, churches, synagogues, mosques, car dealerships, funeral homes, banks, dentist offices, supermarkets, coffeeshops, law offices, pet stores, nursing homes and appliance shops — all kept mostly odor-free by municipal sewer systems and garbage collection.
In the 18th century, most people worked as family farmers, Southern planters, indentured servants, unskilled laborers, artisans, domestic servants, child care providers, household production of goods, gardeners or in the cruelty of slavery. And just 7% of those folks worked less strenuous jobs as traders, shopkeepers or merchants, according to Ancestry. Privies in their homes and workplaces emptied into open gutters in the streets, leaving constant odors and spreading diseases.
The Founder would undoubtedly see a hospital, with dozens or hundreds of doctors on staff, treating patients with myriad medications and live-saving equipment and working alongside teams of nurses, technicians and support staff, while ambulances deliver the injured and sick to the door. He’d see clinics offering vaccinations that save people from a pandemic virus — for free.
Drugs and potions in the 1700s mostly treated symptoms and weren’t cures for diseases or injuries. Doctors used measures such as purging, sweating, bleeding, blistering and vomiting, according to a National Institutes of Health recount. Smallpox, then untreatable, killed more than 130,000 early Americans from 1775 to 1782, including more than 75% of Native Americans in the Plains.
A Founder touring most 21st-century American cities would see men and women of multiple races and ethnic backgrounds, living, working, leading and contributing their talents, ideas and productivity to their communities. That observation would be the most sobering, humbling and profound for an original framer of American democracy.
Indeed, the Founding Fathers were brilliant but flawed. Several, including Jefferson and Washington, owned and enslaved Black people.
Jefferson’s second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence begins, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ...” Yet, when the all-White, all-male Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution, they made an infamous “three-fifths compromise” to appease Southern states and form the Union, protecting the horrendous institution of enslaving Black people. The consequence of that decision denied enslaved Black people the “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” promised in the Declaration, unleashing more than a century of horrors, the Civil War, the brutality and discrimination of the Jim Crow era, and injustices still being faced by millions of Americans today.
The Founders also left election control to the states. That resulted in a denial of voting rights for women until 1920 and most Native Americans — who also got displaced from their seized lands — until 1924, as the Library of Congress explains.
But the Founders also risked their lives to craft a framework of democracy that allows wrongs — even their own — to be righted and for perpetual progress toward freedom. That framework is still relied upon, and argued over, today.
The visiting Founding Father might tell his 21st-century hosts, “America turned out better than we imagined, but you’ve got a lot more work to do. That job never ends, you know? Now, how about another one of those Bud Light Lime-a-Ritas.”
