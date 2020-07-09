Mark Bennett: A tip of the cap to Quincy and his fellow baseball pioneers

I tip my cap to Quincy Smith.

It feels like such an inadequate gesture, given all Quincy and his fellow players in the Negro Leagues endured to just to play baseball — the national pastime. Still, commemorating them matters.

Their leagues should never have been necessary, but racism — a policy termed the “Gentlemen’s Agreement” among major league baseball team owners — locked those talented Black Americans out of the professional ranks from the late 19th century until Jackie Robinson’s breakthrough in 1947. The late Quincy Smith, who lived in Terre Haute in later life, played in the Negro Leagues prior to Robinson’s feat.

So they created their own major leagues.

Grand plans were made to acknowledge this year’s 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues, groups of professional teams of Black players that competed across the country from 1920 through 1960. Today’s major league clubs scheduled centennial tributes to the Negro League players on game nights, with the modern players donning patches on their jerseys and first pitches thrown out by dignitaries such as Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic shifted those plans. In the age of Plan B’s, Kendrick and former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski came up with a clever idea to toast the bygone Negro Leaguers through a virtual “Tipping Your Cap” campaign, according to the Washington Post.

The effort began last month, highlighted by the former U.S. presidents and other celebrities joining in, and continues through July 23. Fans can email videos or photos of themselves, tipping their ballcaps, to photos@tippingyourcap.com and post the images on social media, using the #tipyourcap2020 hastag.

If Quincy were alive today, he’d probably chuckle at those messages, and then start telling stories. I heard many of them before he passed away in 2002 at age 83. I’m grateful for every time we talked, but especially for one of our last conversations. About a year before his death, my son interviewed Quincy, at his home, for a middle school project. I listened.

Quincy told all the cool tales that fascinate a baseball lover. His well ran deep. Quincy played for three Negro American League teams from 1943 to ‘46, the league’s pinnacle, including the Cleveland Buckeyes, Birmingham Black Barons and the Pittsburgh Crawfords. The speedy, switch-hitting outfielder also suited up in the Mexican League. After Robinson broke the color barrier, Quincy — deemed able but too old to be a major-league prospect by a Yankees scout — played in the integrated minor leagues until 1954, including a stint with the Paris Lakers in Edgar County, Ill.

He once caught a fly ball off the bat of slugging legend Josh Gibson in a spring training game at Canton, Ohio. “When I caught it, it felt like lead, like it would drive me into the ground,” he told us. Quincy also played for the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters, a team of Negro Leagues all-stars that barnstormed across the country in the offseason, taking on an assortment of challengers. Its roster included icons Satchel Paige and “Cool Papa” Bell.

Pure baseball gold.

In his senior years, Quincy regaled scores of listeners around the Wabash Valley with such reminiscences through the years, from retirees at luncheons to elementary school kids in classrooms. The Louisiana native lived in Terre Haute after his playing days were long over and still worked jobs at J.I. Case and an elementary school into his 70s.

My son and I visited his house in 2001 and got a chance to talk baseball with him. Quincy included some sobering realities that rightfully enlightened my son and me. He and all those hundreds of Negro Leaguers dealt with indignities, dangers and outright horrors. Jim Crow laws in the South and discrimination everywhere posed a daily threat before, during and after their ball games.

That moment reinforced the truth, that such atrocities weren’t ancient history. Those things happened to this man, sitting right in front of my us in the living room of that Terre Haute house.

One incident epitomized the Black players’ situation. Quincy’s retelling of it left us speechless.

It involved the Globetrotters’ barnstorm stop in southern Georgia. The game itself unfolded without extraordinary problems in a town near the Okefenokee Swamp. Afterward, the Trotters rode their team bus into town, found a diner and ate. Once they’d finished, the players and coaches stood outside talking. Just hours after entertaining a local crowd at the ballpark, someone bothered by the gathering of Blacks called the police.

“They said, ‘Get back in the restaurant or get back on the bus and leave,’” Quincy recalled 19 years ago. So the team left.

On the ride out of town, nature called. No restrooms were open to them.

“We stopped on the road, and the guys went and did their business, wandering off the road and back into the woods,” Quincy explained. “And back there, there was a Black, hanging. And these men came back, they were running out of there, saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go.’”

It was hard for my son and me to think beyond that story. Yet Quincy — with amazing resiliency — continued on to other recollections. He could still focus on the joys of playing a game he enjoyed, alongside some of the best baseball players in history, including his beloved brother, Gene. Moments on the fields of green clearly still buoyed his affable spirit.

“Loving to play made it easy for me,” he said. “You’ve got to love it, or you can’t play ball.”

Quincy believed his cohorts would agree. “All in all, baseball in the Negro Leagues was fun,” he said that day. “And I think all the ballplayers felt the same way about that.”

They deserve a tip of a cap. More importantly, they deserve to have their legacies remembered.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.