A riverwalk would make Fairbanks Park a recreational destination for Terre Haute residents and visitors.
Such an enhanced path would let people stroll or jog beside the flowing water of the Wabash River.
The eroding east bank of the Wabash needs stabilized first, though. A seawall — often made with metal-reinforced concrete — would secure the bank, enabling the construction of a riverwalk.
That would be a major, lengthy undertaking, but an important one.
Plans for a riverwalk and seawall are in an early stage. The city of Terre Haute is pursuing assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to find ways to fund and build such an enhancement of the local riverfront.
Riverwalks are common in many other river cities, and one could come to Terre Haute, home to one of the Wabash's most scenic and historic stretches.
A riverwalk is among several improvements under consideration for Fairbanks Park. It's become the city's primary festival park since Terre Haute in 1916 by businessman Crawford Fairbanks and his family donated 38 acres to the city on the banks of the Wabash. Since then, the park has grown to 146 acres and features an outdoor amphitheater, arched garden plaza, playground, picnic shelters, state song composer Paul Dresser's boyhood home, a sidewalk beside Dresser Drive (the roadway through the park) and the historic but worn Chauncey Rose Memorial.
A master plan of upgrades to Fairbanks Park should be completed within 90 days, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Wednesday. A new riverwalk is among the additions included.
"We're going to need some support underneath it," Bennett explained. A seawall would support the riverwalk, and prevent further erosion.
The riverwalk and seawall would likely require federal funding through the Army Corps of Engineers and separate from other proposed improvements like a garden at the Rose Memorial, a covering for the amphitheater, a nature play area, a water attraction, a water recreation and event venue and public arts and cultural landmarks. The latter upgrades would be funded through funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, economic development taxes and Churchill Downs casino revenue (starting in 2024).
A seawall and riverwalk project will unfold "parallel with what we're doing with the park [upgrade] process," Bennett said.
"The seawall would protect the area from future bank erosion and protect the walkway constructed above it," Bennett said. "We are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to start the development of a planning grant activity to determine the scope of work needed and that will position us for future federal funding to get it done."
City and county leaders, planning agencies, Wabash Valley Riverscape and other community groups also are updating an overall riverfront master plan — beyond just Fairbanks Park — originally compiled in 2007 and 2008, Bennett said. Many of that 15-year-old plan's components, envisioned by Riverscape, have become realities or are progressing. Some of its elements, such as riverfront restaurants or residential developments, would happen outside of Fairbanks Park, Bennett said. A riverwalk and seawall would be inside the city park's confines.
Brendan Kearns, who routinely monitors and boats on the Wabash, believes a seawall is needed along the east bank.
"As somebody who's on the river a lot, I've noticed the river is taking a lot of that bank away," said Kearns, who's also a Vigo County commissioner and Riverscape mainstay.
The Wabash has begun to rise and fall more rapidly in recent years for a variety of reasons, Kearns said, sometimes by a foot in just 12 hours. Trees along the bank are increasingly at risk of toppling into the river, as a result. The loss of mature trees further destabilizes the bank, he said.
A seawall would secure the bank, allowing safer riverside walks and bank fishing, with is now limited to the park's pier deck. Ideally, it would extend from the current boat ramp to at least the north end of Fairbanks Park. "A seawall would allow people to get right next to the water, which is what they want," Kearns said.
Tour boats also could tie onto the seawall and depart from it.
"A seawall, as silly as it sounds, would be one of the best investments we can do to improve the quality of life here," Kearns said. He compared its potential impact to the popular pedestrian walkway connecting West Terre Haute and Terre Haute, an amenity that opened last year. The $6.1-million pedestrian walkway was 80% federally funded and 20% locally.
Owensboro, Ky., and Branson, Mo., are among river cities that built seawalls for riverfront walks and enhancements. Owensboro received $40 million in federal transportation funds to stabilize its Ohio River bank and revitalize its Smothers Park, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported in 2016.
For Terre Haute, a project of that magnitude would likely happen in phases, Bennett figures.
"In conversations with other river communities, it's taken years," he said.
So, now's the time get started.
