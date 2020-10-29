Mark Bennett: A blue moon Halloween — could things get weirder?

A full moon on Halloween night would seem ripe for strange happenings.

Except, this is 2020. How could things possibly get any weirder?

In strictly astronomical terms, Saturday evening’s lunar occurrence will indeed be unusual. The nation hasn’t experienced a coast-to-coast Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon — a blend of the oddity’s ancient Celtic, Native American and scientific names — since 1944.

“This is kind of a rare event,” said James C. Wallace II, the resident astronomer for the Vigo County Conservation Club.

Casual observers will peer up at the glowing orb and figure it just looks like an ordinary full moon. Visually, it will be just that. And, it won’t appear to be blue. That only happens when pollutants in the air give the moon a blue tint, Wallace explained.

Instead, the label “blue moon” is given to the second full moon to occur in the same month, according to the Farmer’s Almanac folks. That’s possible because the lunar cycle is 29.5 days, as first calculated by a Greek guy named Meton in 432 B.C. Thus, any full moon on Halloween will automatically be a blue moon, because October contains 31 days.

This particular blue moon was also nicknamed the “Hunter’s Moon” by Native Americans, who capitalized on its brightness to easily spot and hunt fox and deer foraging in the harvested fields.

Meton the Greek concluded a Halloween full moon should happen every 19 years, the Almanac reported. That’s typically been true, but slight changes in the moon’s orbit and leap days on the calendar disrupted the schedule, leaving a long gap between full-moonlit Halloween nights from 1944 to 2020.

It’s a rather fitting quirk. Americans in 2020 could learn valuable lessons from stepping into the shoes of our ancestors, who stared up at that same moon back on Oct. 31, 1944.

Losses of lives, jobs and normalcy amid the persistent and worsening COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have overwhelmed life in 2020 worldwide. The crisis has dragged on for nearly nine months now, testing spirits and endurance. A peek at Halloween 1944 would remind us that we’re not alone in history.

World War II had raged since 1941 for Americans and longer for Europeans. Scores of people died in conflict and persecution day after day. Today, many feel exhausted by the public-health protocols of social distancing and masking, along with disruptions of our routines. “I’m done with this virus” is a common declaration.

Ads in the Halloween editions of the Terre Haute Tribune emphasize the importance of vigilant car care in 1944. What’s so rough about that? Motorists couldn’t trade-in their aging cars back then, as a Terre Haute Packard dealership advertisement points out. “No new cars have been built since early 1942,” the ad says. “We’ve all got to make our present cars last.”

A Standard Oil service station ad issues a similar warning. “Trouble Brewing For Cars in 4th War-Winter!” the ad’s headline reads. It urges motorists to get tuneups and oil changes so the war-winter doesn’t “sabotage your car.”

Imagine adding the sacrifice of not being able to buy a new car for four years to this pandemic’s current list of impositions.

A Tribune story from that day 76 years ago details the level of local contributions to the Vigo County War Fund and Community Chest, part of the National War Fund to support the U.S. war effort. The community had raised a whopping $163,000, but was still $50,000 short of the goal at that point. Another sacrifice.

Most of us need even a modest outlet for mental relief in this year’s trying circumstances. In 1944, Hautean smokers probably longed to puff a good cigar. Yet, an R.G. Dun Cigars ad in the Tribune describes the trickiness of that activity. “You won’t always find your favorite size R.G. Dun cigar in stock,” it reads. Why not? “Millions of R.G. Duns are now going to the armed services.”

Many of us just watched the pandemic-shortened major league baseball season’s climax, with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. It seemed odd, with only a smattering of fans in the socially distanced stadiums, and managers, coaches and reserve players donning masks.

On Halloween of ‘44, the big leagues were preparing for their “third wartime player draft,” the Tribune reports, and “quality” was lacking. That’s because most of the physically able players were wearing military uniforms, not just masks. Scouts scraped “the bottom of the barrel” to find players. “There isn’t a player outside of the big leagues worth going across the street to see,” groused Cubs Manager Charley Grimm.

The mediocre and past-prime players who did take the field in ‘44 still helped generate $800,000 that season for the National War Fund and the American Red Cross, though, another Tribune story stated.

Hauteans weary from the war’s length and looking for optimism didn’t find any from British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Only an internal uprising against the Nazis by the German people could end the war before spring, Churchill bluntly predicted in a Tribune wire services story. Such a prospect was nearly impossible because any German rebel “would be instantly shot or beheaded,” Churchill said. “On military grounds, it seems difficult to believe that the war can be ended before Christmas, or even Easter.”

Churchill was, sadly, correct.

Like today, our predecessors’ spirits, resources and energy were stretched to the limit as they looked up at a Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon, all those years ago.

Three-quarters of a century later, the celestial scene is unfolding again. So, why not put on a jacket, stand on your doorstep or porch and peer through binoculars or a telescope. Wallace recommends focusing on the moon’s mountaintops and craters on its east edges. Or, just gaze with your naked eyes.

Either way, remember, others in similar straits stood where you’re standing. If you’re inclined, say a prayer for folks in 2039, who’ll see the next Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon. Who knows what they’ll be facing then? And, they may have to draw on the strength we show in 2020.

