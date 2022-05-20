A great concept for a movie just got even better.
Especially for Terre Haute.
Indiana-born filmmakers Patrick Wood and Steve Zukerman have been preparing to film a movie about a 10-day period in 1975 when former Indiana State University coach Bill Hodges persuaded then 19-year-old Larry Bird to play basketball for the Sycamores. Of course, Hodges’ recruiting coup eventually led to ISU’s storybook 1978-79 season, when Bird and the Sycamores were ranked No. 1 in America and reached the NCAA championship game.
Interest in the Hodges-recruits-Bird film project soared once it hit the news last November. It created a buzz in Terre Haute and Bird’s hometown of French Lick, the two locations where Wood and Zukerman intended to shoot the scenes.
Wood and Zukerman received lots of feedback. The comments gave them an idea about adding a twist to the film, even after pouring their energies during the pandemic into its original script. It’s a big twist.
“There was an overriding, overwhelming sentiment that we were getting from people, including Coach Hodges, who also was reached out to by tons of people that he hadn’t heard from in a long time,” Wood said Wednesday on a Zoom interview. “But the overwhelming sentiment we were getting was, ‘Are you guys going to the tell the story about that season?’”
“That season” means 1978-79, of course, when the Sycamores won 33 straight games before losing to Magic Johnson and the Spartans in the NCAA Final.
Incorporating that season into the film would be a dramatic alteration. Wood and Zukerman mulled that possibility last winter.
“This script has always been just what we were calling a little movie that takes place over the week and a half, two weeks, where Bill went into French Lick and talked Larry into coming to play basketball. That was our story,” Wood said. “But after some consideration in December and the start of the new year, we just decided, ‘You know what? We’re going to do this — let’s do it,’” Wood continued. “So, we are going to tell the story all the way through to the loss to Michigan State.”
Its tentative, working title is “Back Home Again: A Basketball Story.”
That change is huge for Terre Haute.
The revised script still includes the Hodges’ recruiting mission in French Lick, where the teenage Bird was working on a municipal garbage truck after quitting Coach Bobby Knight’s vaunted Indiana Hoosiers. The story will still be told through the eyes of Hodges, who recruited Bird as a new ISU assistant coach. But the plot will fast-forward three years from the 1975 recruiting saga to the approach of the ‘78-79 season. That’s when Hodges ascended to the head coaching position after his boss, then-Sycamore coach Bob King, suffered a heart attack and brain aneurysm.
Phenomenal months followed. ISU students, residents and almost everyone breathing in the Wabash Valley lived a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And, it happened in Terre Haute.
Wood and Zukerman expect the filming process to run 35 to 40 days later this year. Much of that will happen in Terre Haute.
“We’re going to be in Terre Haute, and we’re going to be there for many, many, many days doing a lot of work and bringing some money to Terre Haute,” Wood said. “It’s something to be excited about.”
Wood and Zukerman originally planned to film in late spring and summer this year, but the extra time involved in expanding the script to include Bird’s final season at ISU could move filming into fall and winter.
They’ve interviewed a few ‘78-79 team members, so far, as well as student manager Rick Shaw. (Bird has politely declined to participate.) Wood and Zukerman have explored quirkier elements of that year, from the fans heaving toilet-paper confetti onto the Hulman Center court as the Sycamores took the court to Boot Head the fan, the team’s appearance on the “Captain Jack Show” and more. “They were a real team,” Wood said, calling those Sycamores “a brotherhood.”
“The thing about this story is, it’s just all positive,” Wood added. “It was a magical season. Everything went their way. They got every break.”
Except for the finale, the 75-64 title-game loss to Michigan State. Yet, even that lone defeat adds to the ‘78-79 team’s legacy.
“More than anything, it’s about how that loss was handled,” Wood said. The players’ and coaches’ postgame reactions, the plane ride back to Indiana, the trip from the Terre Haute airport to Hulman Center unfolded uniquely.
By filming that story in 2022, Wood and Zukerman’s production work will happen during a new era for movie making in Indiana. The Hoosier state has long lacked tax incentives for filmmakers, causing many to shoot movies with Indiana-based plots in other states. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law that will allow eligible production companies to recoup up to 30% of their expenses for films, TV, music or digital pieces crafted in-state, a process to be overseen by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. It takes effect July 1.
“Our hope is to be one of the first, if not the first, to take advantage of that tax break,” Zukerman.
The film’s timing is good in another respect. Retro basketball dramas are popular. “Winning Time,” a HBO series based on the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, averaged 6 million viewers per episode this year, according to Variety magazine. And while Zukerman emphasized the family-friendly “Back Home Again” differs significantly from the edgy “Winning Time,” he and Wood sense a longing for hoops of that vintage.
“We think there’s a yearning to see more,” Zukerman said.
“Back Home Again” will do that with a mostly Hoosier cast. It will have the feel of other Indiana-driven films like “Rudy,” “Breaking Away” and “Hoosiers,” but with more of a “Rocky” conclusion.
With this one, Wood and Zukerman just have to tell the story. “It’s not one that had to be made up,” Zukerman said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.