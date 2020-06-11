MARK BENNETT: 8th District's predictability may be tested in 'uncertain times'

Unprecedented. Uncertain. Extraordinary. Weird.
A handful of adjectives are repeatedly used to describe these times.
On the other hand, one perpetually unchanging aspect of life in these parts is that Vigo County — regardless of its own political leanings — will be represented in Congress by a Republican. Only one Democrat has represented Vigo Countians in the U.S. House since 1961. Former Vanderburgh County sheriff Brad Ellsworth served two terms from 2007 to 2011, representing Indiana’s 8th District.
If any Democrat could’ve survived the tea party wave of 2010, Ellsworth might have been the one. His pro-gun, pro-life stances appealed to conservative voters, as well as his photogenic looks — The Hill newspaper in Washington picked Ellsworth as its annual “most beautiful person in Congress” in 2007. Ellsworth decided, though, to leave the 8th District seat in 2010 to run for Senate, and lost.
Larry Bucshon, a Republican heart surgeon from Newburgh, won the 8th District race handily that year. A decade later, Bucshon is running for a sixth term and was unopposed in last week’s Indiana GOP primary.
Vigo is just one of 19 counties included in the 8th District. The district covers 7,100 square miles from Posey County, where the Wabash and Ohio rivers converge, to Vermillion County, 200 miles north. Rural countryside dominates its landscape, but two metropolitan areas comprise its largest voting centers — Evansville and Terre Haute. The latter city’s impact on 8th District elections is limited, though. Vigo Countians have favored the Democratic candidate in 13 of the 30 elections since 1961, and, again, only Ellsworth wound up winning.
Could 2020 — the year of the pandemic, economic shutdowns and nationwide protests — shift that congressional track record?
The 58-year-old Buschon, who has carried Vigo County in the last three elections, isn’t complacent about the Nov. 3 general election. His Democratic challenger is E. Thomasina Marsili, a 44-year-old small business operator and EMT from Owen County. Marsili won a close, three-way primary race over Mike Webster of Evansville and Ron Drake of Sullivan, although official results will be released today.
“I don’t take anything for granted,” Bucshon said in a phone interview last week.
Likewise, Bucshon quickly dismisses speculation that he’s decided to make this his last reelection campaign. “I take each election as they come,” he said. “I’m not going to make the presumption that I’m not running in 2022, when I haven’t won in 2020.”
His opponent’s candidacy already has a historic element, if viewed from the lens of local voters. Vigo Countians haven’t had the chance to vote for a female candidate for Congress in a general election since 1992, when West Lafayette Democrat Ellen Wedum lost to longtime Rep. John T. Myers, a Republican, during Vigo County’s years as part of Indiana’s 7th congressional district.
Myers represented Vigo for 15 terms while the county was part of the 7th District. Vigo was in the 7th from 1966 to 2000, and the 6th District before that. For the past 60 years, Republican men have primarily been Vigo Countians’ voice in Washington. The county hasn’t been represented in Congress by a woman since Cecil M. Harden, a Republican, held the 6th District seat from 1949 to ‘59. Vigo hasn’t been represented by a Democratic woman since Virginia Jenckes in 1939.
None of that matters to 2020 voters, and Marsili believes the campaign should be “really focusing on the issues and how each individual candidate is serving the people.”
Topping the list of such issues is the economic decline of southwestern Indiana small towns and rural regions, even as more affluent parts of Indiana have prospered in recent years. Redevelopment efforts need a more significant place in federal funding policies, Marsili said as she headed to stops in Washington, Ind., and Owen, Dubois and Spencer counties.
Those are her roots. She grew up in Spencer County.
In Jasper, Marsili noticed a street corner display of motorcycles — typically seen there — was absent. She’s seen businesses in families for two or three generations on the brink of folding, or already closed amid the nationwide downturn, sparked by state shutdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Federal stimulus funds should be targeted more on small-town businesses, Marsili said.
She views health care as “the greatest need” for small-town and rural residents. Marsili favors the stabilizing and building on the Affordable Care Act. Bucshon repeatedly voted to repeal and replace the ACA since President Obama pushed it through Congress — votes that Bucshon doesn’t regret. An alternate plan by House Republicans was better, he contends.
Elections featuring a presidential race, including this year’s pitting incumbent Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden, tend to overshadow congressional, state and county races. Marsili hopes voters view the 8th District race on its own merits, nonetheless.
“Congress is a coequal branch of government to the top of the ticket [candidates seeking to lead the executive branch], and what I’m asking the voters to do is to generally look at it, and in doing so, vote for me, because I have plans to help them,” she said.
Marsili also plans to campaign the same, regardless of whether the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee helps significantly fund her campaign. “Whether the DCCC jumps on board or not, this is a 24/7 job for me,” she said. “It’s the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life, to stand up for the people of the 8th District and let their voices be heard.”
Like Marsili, Bucshon understands the attention a Trump-Biden race draws in comparison to the congressional races, and that the current administration’s handling of the coronavirus and protests over racial injustices will be on voters’ minds.
“So, a lot of that will center around the president’s response and Congress’ response,” Bucshon said, “and I think Congress’ response has been good.” At the presidential level, Bucshon said he’ll let those candidates debate that.
He’s voted in line with Trump’s positions 96.4% since 2016. That’s because the president’s positions have been conservative, Bucshon said. “For me, personally, I think the administration has in many areas done what is the right thing for the economy.”
Whether voters in Vigo and the 18 other counties in the 8th District agree and go Republican again is, well, uncertain — till November.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.