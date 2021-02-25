Mark Bennett: '70s Mars missions blazed path for Perseverance's success in 2021

Most 23-year-olds are exploring the “real world.”
Rick Ditteon was analyzing temperature variations on the surface of Mars.
Of course, Ditteon had both feet on Earth at that time in 1976 — at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, to be specific. Still, his work while studying thermal mapping data transmitted from America’s first successful landing of an unmanned mission to the Red Planet certainly qualifies as “otherworldly.”
Ditteon was a grad student at UCLA then. His university adviser, Hugh Kieffer, also was the principal investigator of infrared thermal mapping for NASA’s Viking project. Ditteon wound up joining the project’s mapping team.
It was an amazing opportunity at age 23.
“Oh, yeah, it was cool stuff,” said Ditteon, now 68 and retired in 2019 after 35 years as a Rose-Hulman professor of physics and optical engineering, and the founding director of the college’s Oakley Observatory.
NASA’s Viking 1 and Viking 2 missions broke ground in space exploration. The two identical spacecraft both carried a lander and an orbiter to Mars, and wound up sending images back to Earth for far longer than their anticipated 90-day missions. Viking 1 reached Mars in the summer of ’76 and made its last transmission in November 1982. Viking 2 made it to Mars later in the summer of ’76 and kept sending data until July 1978, according to a NASA retrospective.
Nearly four decades later, scientists and amateur astronomers are marveling over NASA’s latest Mars landing. Perseverance set down on the fourth planet from the sun on Feb. 18.
It’s the fifth and most sophisticated NASA rover to safely land there. It’s a $2.7 billion mission. The present team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory relayed spectacular, clear video of Perseverance’s landing, an initial taste of its capabilities. This rover is carrying 25 cameras and lots of other versatile technology.
Perseverance is a car-sized, “2,263-pound robotic geologist and astrobiologist,” according to a NASA news release. It will study the rock and sediment of an ancient lakebed in Mars’ Jezero Crater for the next two years.
“So you could imagine how simple and crude the Viking was, compared to the current spacecraft,” Ditteon said.
NASA aims for Perseverance to collect Martian rocks and subsurface materials, so that devices on follow-up missions can pick up the gravel and bring it back to Earth for scientific study. The ability to research actual elements on Mars, in person, will be “paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet,” the space agency said in its release.
Through the decades, space scientists have split into two camps on exploration — those favoring manned missions vs. those backing unmanned projects, Ditteon explained. Unmanned missions are safer and yield plenty of findings, and Ditteon supports such robotic ventures to Mars. Still, he understands NASA intends to send humans to that planet.
“That absolutely is the way we’re headed,” he said.
Indeed, NASA states that Perseverance’s journey is part of the agency’s “Moon to Mars” strategy. Upcoming Artemis project moon missions will serve as preparation for sending men and women to Mars, the NASA release said.
Each step builds on the research produced by earlier Mars missions, dating back to the Viking project.
With Viking, the spacecrafts’ dual orbiter-and-lander devices worked in tandem. The Viking orbiters would search the planet’s surface, like scouts, for suitable sites for the lander to touch down. The infrared mappers team used the probes’ data to determine temperature variations, which helped reveal whether the area was rocky or smooth, Ditteon said.
For example, a sandy beach becomes markedly warmer by afternoon, while a rocky beach maintains steadier temperatures.
Back in the 1970s and early ‘80s, NASA considered such findings by the mappers at the Jet Propulsion Lab to choose a landing site for the Viking rovers. Sometimes, that is.
“I remember my adviser saying, ‘You don’t want to land there. There are too many rocks,’” Ditteon recalled of a mappers’ warning that went unheeded. “But he got overruled.”
Thus, that Viking lander dropped down very close to a huge bolder. “If it had landed on that bolder, it would’ve destroyed the spacecraft,” Ditteon said.
In 2021, Perseverance packs the versatility to land on difficult terrain.
Nonetheless, the mappers provided analysis that was essential for the Viking landings.
As a UCLA grad student working at the Jet Propulsion Lab, Ditteon’s master’s degree thesis dealt with his studies of the daily temperature variations on Mars’ surface. Scientists at the time already understood those fluctuations for two-thirds of the planet’s surface. Ditteon analyzed how a thin layer of dust on the other one-third affected that Mars region’s afternoon temperatures.
“All of my research is outdated now,” Ditteon said.
Another researcher later concluded Ditteon “did the best he could with the data he had,” Ditteon recalled.
He’s OK with that.
“That’s the way science works. You don’t get upset with that,” Ditteon said. “When better data comes along that disproves what you had, you have to go along with it. That’s what a scientist does.”
