It’s not their trash, but it is their planet

As much as we may sometimes feel that optimism and good works are in short supply, there are people among us like the “Society of Trash Baggers,” a friendly, socially conscience gang of neighbors who spend much of their free time picking up what others have carelessly thrown away.
Hope for the human race shows up in many ways, and one comes via those who wear work gloves, carry “grabbers” and 5-gallon buckets, pull loaded children’s wagons or push wheelbarrows.
They spend their mornings in ditches and wet weeds, their evenings grunting out tossed tires and stabbing at fractured Styrofoam, their lunch hours stooping down to collect a seemingly endless supply of convenience store plastic. Most will admit that their concern for the planet, although daunting and sometimes discouraging, has become an addiction.
The “Baggers” are a loosely organized, ad hoc group of activists first formed on social media. Now over 1,700 strong, they have no monthly meetings, carry no membership cards, collect no dues nor have officers; they just want the world to look better, one block or country mile at a time.
Most live in or around Vigo County, and if you have been out and about on city streets and down rural roads, you have undoubtedly seen them, wary of speeding traffic, yet picking — always picking up — the trash that the laziest of us have thoughtlessly tossed out of open car windows or intentionally dumped off tailgates.
Karen Long is one of the most experienced of the Baggers. She says the group got its start on Facebook in July of 2018 when discussion came up about the Garfield High School Memorial in 12 Points. “We had a few people say that the area was dirty and trashy, and they didn’t want to go there. Susan Mardis (a retired teacher and principal, and a Garfield grad) wrote, ‘I’ll clean it up if someone will help me.’ I live in the area, and told her I would help her.”
The Trash Baggers were born.
Mardis contacted Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and lined up getting trash bags and gloves from City Hall. She and Long set a date and started at 9th and Maple, cleaning mostly litter, but leaves and twigs too; they even cleared storm drains.
“We do our best to clear those drains,” Long, also a retired teacher, says. “We encourage others to adopt a storm drain on a nearby corner. Some require more work to clear, so that can be reported to 311.”
Mardis and Long turned to Facebook and shared what they had been doing, but it was already clear that others were already taking it upon themselves to pick up trash on their own, too. “One of our friends, Kelly Dumas (also a retired teacher), said, ‘We’re like a society of trash baggers,’” Long says, and thus, the group was named.
That original crew of about four has swelled, particularly after Dot Lewis created a page dedicated to their efforts; some lend moral support or tend to their own neighborhoods in surrounding counties; there are even members as far away as the state of Washington.
“In the early days,” Long says, “I felt such joy when a friend said she was inspired by our efforts. She had arrived somewhere early for an appointment and noticed litter in the parking lot. With a bag she had in her car, she picked up all the litter before going in.”
By September 2018, the quickly-expanding group met with Mayor Bennett again to talk about advancing their plans and how the city could help.
“That’s when we learned about 311,” Long says. “It is one of the city services that so many people are unaware of, so we are working to promote it. If you live in Terre Haute and have a large item to dispose of, like a mattress or chair, you can dial 311 — or email 311center@terrehaute.in.gov — to request it be picked up.” The service is only available in the city, but Long says the group is hopeful it will eventually be countywide.
One member of the group has estimated that in less than two years, the Baggers have picked up at least four tons of trash, although there is little way of knowing if that number is remotely close to being accurate. After lugging 55-gallon bags of trash from the ditches near my own home in Parke County, I would say the figure is decidedly light.
Although the Baggers mostly work independent of one another — in fact, most have never met — there are group events for areas that a few members can’t handle by themselves.
“Someone will mention an area that they plan to work on, and whoever wants to show up to help will show up. I think the largest turnout of this type was along Johnson Avenue recently. I know there were at least seven vehicles and around 12 or more people working on that area. We try to post before and after pictures on Facebook to show the difference.”
The Baggers want to eventually create public service announcements for radio and television; there are plans to create signs to post as reminders to others to put trash in its proper place. A few members wear similar T-shirts. Bagger Ann Butwin — yet another retired teacher — even had a few yards signs made with the message, “Please Don’t Litter/Love Where You Live.”
The increase in the use of Facebook had the residual effect of helping to found a nonprofit called “12 Points Revitalization Initiative;” Jennifer Mullen-Perry was instrumental in getting that group started.
“There are so many people who inspire me,” Long adds. “They are so serious about this problem. We appreciate so much the assistance from city and county leaders who help by providing bags, gloves and grabbers, as well as picking up and hauling trash-filled bags [that garbage also includes tires, car parts, carpeting, etc…] for us.”
Two days from today we observe Earth Day. Whether we toss the one-shot liquor bottle out a car window or walk a country road, a grabber in one hand, a trash bag in the other, we have the same choice: either drown in our own garbage, or pick up what so many others won’t.
It has become an oft-repeated phrase: “Not my trash, but it is my planet.”
There is a group around the Wabash Valley that has taken it to heart.
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at mikelunsford.com. Learn more about the Society of Trash Baggers, including suggestions on how to pick up your own area at www.facebook.com/groups/1915962591804945/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.