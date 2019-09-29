One group of Terre Haute residents could play an interesting role in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
A significantly larger percentage of Indiana State University students participated in last November's election, compared to the previous midterm in 2014. Their registration numbers are up, too. Students who are registered at their Terre Haute address will be eligible to vote this fall when the ballot includes races for mayor and City Council, as well as ballot measures concerning a new local casino and a property tax increase to fund operations in the Vigo County School Corp.
Of course, the 2018 election involved national elected offices, including one of Indiana's U.S. Senate seats, all nine of Indiana's U.S. House seats, and state legislative seats. Municipal elections don't feature those broader-interest elements, and turnout traditionally lags federal elections, not just for student voters but the electorate in general.
Still, campus-based efforts to boost students' civic engagement have gained momentum. Voter education and candidate forums are drawing more students into the process.
The prospect of a Vigo County casino, and a three-way race for Terre Haute mayor, have their attention.
"At the end of the day, many of the decisions are going to affect you," as a student, said Andrew Case, an ISU grad student and graduate assistant with the campus chapter of the American Democracy Project.
ADP is a nonpartisan organization aligned with 250 public colleges and universities nationwide, aiming to help those schools prepare students to be "informed, engaged citizens of our democracy." Its student-operated ISU group sponsored a voting information session on campus Tuesday, in observance of National Voter Registration Day. Students could get details on the casino and school funding referendums, register, update their address on their registration or check their registration status.
The group hosted a "tent talk" on the casino proposal during the first week of fall classes. They're not done. The Democracy Project will host a forum on the casino and school funding ballot measures from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Vigo County Public Library, and it is open to the general public. On Oct. 18, an ADP sponsored forum will involve the Terre Haute mayoral candidates answering students' questions from 5 to 9 p.m. in ISU's Federal Hall Magna Carta Room.
ISU students can get credit in their classes for participating in those voter forums, but not for registering or voting, said Carly Schmitt, assistant professor of political science and the university's ADP coordinator.
Students who attend those events may be just as ready to cast an informed ballot as most residents in the community.
And, their numbers could impact the election's outcome, especially in close races.
Statistics on ISU students' turnout in the 2018 midterm election — released this month to ADP by Tufts University's National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement — should open some eyes, locally. The NSLVE has crunched student voting participation numbers at more than 1,000 participating colleges in the country. Though ISU lagged the national average, for a couple of reasons, it recorded a substantial increase in turnout from 2014 to 2018.
A total of 3,328 students at ISU voted last November, compared to 1,479 in 2014, according to the NSLVE report. That's 37.7% of the school's registered voters — a jump of 19 percent from four years earlier — and 28.6% of ISU's entire student body. Nationally, student turnout in 2018 was 39.1% of the entire student bodies of the participating universities. ISU's tends to be lower, because of Indiana's more restrictive voting laws, such as the 29-days-before-Election-Day registration deadline, Schmitt said.
Also, many ISU students are the first in their families to not only attend college, but also to vote, Schmitt said. Those unfamiliar with polling stations, ballots and laws may feel too intimidated to try. That's a barrier ADP hopes to help young people overcome. "They're working hard to learn the process," Schmitt said of ISU students.
Only a portion of ISU students registered and voted as Vigo County residents last year, while others cast absentee ballots as residents of their hometowns elsewhere. The NSLVE report doesn't include that breakdown.
Still, those who are registered under their Terre Haute or Vigo County addresses may tip the results of key races. That could happen in November's municipal election. The last city election in 2015 drew just 8,434 in beautiful weather, the smallest turnout in Terre Haute history. This year's election, though, features a more lively four-candidate race for mayor, a few contested City Council races and referendums that could alter the course of the community's future.
Turnout should exceed 2015 among all local voters, including college students. They'll have a choice of 14 vote centers in the city, including one inside the ISU student union building.
Like residents across the city and county, students are interested in the prospect of a casino coming to town. The voter education forums enlightened many students, who didn't realize a person must be 21 years old to gamble in an Indiana casino. Most also now realize the prospective casino won't be open until many have graduated. Yet, they're not deterred from voting on the issue as current Terre Haute residents, and will update their registrations addresses to do so. Many use the online indstate.turbovote.org for that.
"Having to take the extra step to be voting here means they're primed to be informed," Case said.
The same was true for last November's midterm election, with several state legislative races at stake, said Kirsten Campbell, an ISU political science and history major and an undergraduate fellow for ADP.
"Here, what our state representatives do is going to affect our school and its funding," Campbell said.
Sounds like a good reason to vote.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
