College basketball’s spotlight soon will illuminate Indiana, the state most rooted in the game.
Such attention is unprecedented, for any state. The NCAA redesigned March Madness to limit chances of COVID-19 spreading during its mass-appeal postseason tournament, moving the entire event to one state — Indiana. All 67 games played by a field of 68 teams will unfold inside Hoosier venues from the First Four matchups on March 18 down to the NCAA final on April 5. Millions of American TV viewers will watch 200-plus hours of hoops played here.
“We’re gonna have the eyes of the world on us, as we go into March Madness,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
If those folks want to understand Indiana’s rich basketball heritage, they should watch Terre Haute filmmaker Gary Ulrich’s new documentary, “Playing for Wooden,” as a prerequisite to binging the Madness.
The 46-minute film profiles the eventful life and basketball career of Duane Klueh. He shined in Hoosier Hysteria, college hoops’ pre-March Madness postseason, and the fledgling NBA. Klueh played for coaching icon John Wooden at Indiana State (as the film’s title explains), and had his Sycamore jersey retired by the school alongside ISU legend Larry Bird’s.
“It just doesn’t get any better than this,” Klueh says in a clip from that 2004 jersey retirement ceremony, included in the film.
Ulrich plans to release the documentary online in March to coincide with the 2021 NCAA Tournament. (Look for details on the release at Ulrich’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TrickShotsForCharity/, or website, trickshotsforcharity.com.) The film serves as a fundraiser for Catholic Charities, at Klueh’s request, with information on how to donate.
Ulrich is a 26-year-old in his third year as an Indiana University medical student. As a youngster, Ulrich met Klueh while both attended St. Benedict Catholic Church in Terre Haute. Years later, Ulrich recruited Klueh — along with other Terre Haute sports notables — to participate in “Trick Shots for Charity” by making “preposterous” basketball shots to raise funds for charities in the community. All are captured on video.
The clips of Klueh’s trick shot are eye-popping. Prior to the pandemic, Ulrich, Trick Shots for Charity co-founder Logan Steward and friends enlisted Klueh to drop a basketball from the top of the 12-story Sycamore Building in downtown Terre Haute toward a goal set up in the alley, 140 feet below. It took an hour and 40 near-misses until Klueh put one directly through the hoop, as multiple cameras, including one on a drone, rolled. (Check out the video: vimeo.com/370388705.)
“I was so thankful, because I could see myself being there till the end of the day,” Klueh, who turned 95 last month, recalled on Wednesday.
In between shots, Ulrich quizzed Klueh about his life story and was fascinated. As Klueh’s junior by seven decades, Ulrich was unaware of many of those historic moments.
“He kind of was unknown to people of my age,” Ulrich said Tuesday. “Duane is a Hautean through and through. I think it’s important that we tell his story.”
Likewise, NCAA fans watching on TVs or, in limited numbers, in person should get an introduction to Klueh’s life, too. It’s an inspiring slice of Hoosier history. The documentary, which grew from that rooftop conversation between Klueh and Ulrich, offers newcomers an ideal way to discover Klueh’s niche in the basketball lore, and especially the Wooden years.
“I feel like this film turns that rock over and opens up conversations about John Wooden’s time at Indiana State,” Ulrich said.
The world remembers the late Wooden as the sage, buttoned-up, almost grandfatherly mentor of 10 national championship teams and superstar athletes at UCLA. But Wooden came to Indiana State Teachers College (which became ISU) after serving in World War II, and coached a band of fellow war veterans for two seasons from 1946-48. Those Sycamores won 44 of 59 games and reached the title game of the 1948 National Association for Intercollegiate Basketball tourney.
Klueh was named that Kansas City tourney’s most valuable player and received the award on the court from Chuck Taylor — the namesake of the famed shoes. That was one of several pivotal basketball moments Klueh experienced.
He also watched his Sycamore teammate, Clarence Walker, make sports history as the first Black athlete to play in a college basketball postseason tournament in that same 1948 NAIB event at Kansas City. In 1949, Klueh joined the Denver Nuggets in the NBA’s inaugural season. As a member of the Fort Wayne Pistons the following year, Klueh played in a weird 19-18 victory over the Minneapolis Lakers. The Pistons held the ball for long stretches to dilute the impact of Minneapolis center George Mikan, a tactic that led to the NBA’s 24-second shot clock a few years later.
Klueh served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. And, he coached Indiana State from 1955-67, posting a 182-122 record that remains a school record for coaching wins.
Still, lots of people eventually ask him about playing for Wooden.
It happened in his first two of Klueh’s three seasons as a Sycamore. Most of the players had either heard of Wooden’s exploits as an All-American player at Purdue, or played high school ball in South Bend where Wooden coached at South Bend Central. It was long before his legacy as UCLA’s “Wizard of Westwood,” but the 1946-47 Sycamores knew his backstory.
“We knew that we were playing for a very special man, in that, if he said it, we were going to do it,” Klueh says in the film.
Ulrich’s documentary feels like a comfortable living room conversation with Klueh, spiced with marvelous vintage footage of Wooden — who died in 2010 — guiding UCLA practices, discussing strategies and reminiscing, and of Klueh playing for the Pistons. It concludes with Klueh’s eloquent speech in Hulman Center in 2004, when ISU retired his and Bird’s jerseys.
Without spoiling the ending, Klueh connects the dots from Bird to him to Wooden to ISU to Terre Haute, Indiana and the world. March Madness 2021 stands on the shoulders of that story.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
