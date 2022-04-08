Five weeks after fleeing Ukraine, refugees 'settled in' with Terre Haute native and wife in Poland

Seven people fled their war-torn homeland of Ukraine into Poland, then found sanctuary five weeks ago in a historic bed-and-breakfast operated by Terre Haute native Kehrt Reyher and his wife, Marzenna in the village of Naklo.
The Reyhers live in that hospitality facility, The Palace at Naklo, a striking 18th-century structure in the countryside. They know how to care for guests, though none before had come there under such catastrophic circumstances.
Yet, the refugees also have found comfort with the Reyhers, who welcomed the Ukrainians into their home on March 2.
"We've got them all settled in," Kehrt said in a Zoom interview Wednesday night. "Life is pretty much routine for them, which is what we intended."
The refugees left their homes in Kolomyia, Ukraine in the western part of that European nation. They fled in the week following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. A brutal war, unleashed by Russia's authoritarian President Vladimir Putin, has devastated Ukraine and at least killed 1,611 civilians and wounded 2,227, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner. The UN estimates the overall death toll — including Ukrainian fighters, civilians and Russian military members — at more than 13,000 people. Leaders of European nations and United States have accused Putin and his forces of war crimes, as atrocities involving indiscriminate civilian killings in Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Bucha have come to light.
Concern exists over whether Russia could invade other countries. This week, the Polish government issued a 36-page "survival guide in case of war" for residents.
"It's surreal. What [the Russians are] doing over there [in Ukraine] is just absolutely disgusting," Kehrt said. "[Putin] wants to rebuild the Soviet Union. It's insane. It's totally insane."
News of the war isn't hard to find in Poland, a democracy since 1989, when the Soviet Union began to collapse. Still, Kehrt said the Reyhers try to avoid the topic with their Ukrainian guests.
"We don't talk about it that much, because it upsets them," Kehrt said. "The war hasn't gotten to their area [of Kolomyia], but you see the obvious worry on their faces. We all sit through meals in the days, and it's delightful. The baby is there. But there are some uncomfortable moments for sure. We really don't bring the matter up unless they do."
Instead, the Reyhers are trying to give the Ukrainians some peace and calm.
"We have a daily schedule of meals, etc., so it brings some normalcy," Marzenna explained. "Of course, they worry about their loved ones who stayed in the country."
The refugees include adult women, who have husbands and boyfriends still in Ukraine, where the government has called men ages 18 to 60 to stay and defend their country from the invaders. The Reyhers' Ukrainian guests are a woman in her 50s and her adult daughter; a young mother and her 14-year-old son and 7-month old daughter; and another young mother and her 8-year-old son. The two older children are now enrolled in schools in Naklo and are learning English and Polish, Kehrt said.
One of the women has resumed working her job remotely. All of the adult women now have Polish identification cards that will allow them to get jobs there. The Polish government has also provided the refugees nominal financial assistance of $80 per month. The older woman, who walks with a cane, has received medical attention for a hip problem and has an operation scheduled at a Polish hospital. When a stomach bug circulated among the kids, the baby got treated at the hospital.
The group interacts with the Reyhers basically as a family would.
"It's a normal family, like when you have kids, one kid's sick and another has got to go to the doctor," he said. Kehrt feels like a grandfather.
The 67-year-old graduated from Terre Haute North High School in 1972 and then earned journalism degrees from Indiana State and Indiana universities, leading to a newspaper career around the U.S., including the old Terre Haute Star. While teaching at a university in Michigan, he met Marzenna, a student then and native of Poland who once was a political refugee from that former Soviet republic and lived with a family in Germany. Kehrt and Marzenna married and have lived in Poland for the past 30 years, leading the Naklo Foundation, which supports environmental protection, green industry, tourism and cultural activities in their region.
When Putin's forces invaded Poland in February and the Ukrainians began fleeing the conflict, the Reyhers quickly decided to offer to house refugees in their B&B. They had just begun plans to reopen after being shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other Polish businesses and services. "So we were ready," Kehrt said.
Since the war began, an estimated 4 million Ukrainians have fled their country to neighboring nations. Two million have settled in Poland. About 50 refugees are staying with families in Naklo, where the village mayor and local residents began preparing earlier than the national government, Kehrt said. The seven who came to the Reyhers' home have brightened it.
"They're all super sweet," Kehrt said. "[The women] all help around the kitchen. They cook sometimes and fix me pierogis from time to time, which is really great. They're very sweet, very helpful and very appreciative."
The Reyhers have also been touched by the response from donors, especially those from Kehrt's hometown of Terre Haute. A total of 261 donors from 34 U.S. states and 13 countries have contributed nearly $30,000 to help the Reyhers provide supplies, food, room and board for the refugees. Those donations also have funded towels, socks, blankets and transportation for refugees throughout the Naklo village, Kehrt said.
The Reyhers intend to house the Ukrainians indefinitely.
"We're prepared to host them here for as long as need be, and if there comes a time when they want to find their own places, they can," Kehrt said. "As far as we're concerned, we're happy to have them here."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
