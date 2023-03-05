In the summer of 1980, I had the pleasure of accompanying my late father, Andy, to the Democratic National Convention in New York as he served as a delegate from Illinois.
As a Marshall native my first visit to New York City and Madison Square Garden was quite a thrill.
On our first morning, I was looking out of the 15th floor window and was startled to see a 5 man SWAT Team on a lower level roof at the hotel’s rear service entrance.
“Dad, there is something going on down there!” I hurried to the lobby and wandered through the kitchen area, arriving at a small back entrance, guarded by two Secret Service agents. “May I stand here?” A gruff replay, “Stand behind the rope.”
Suddenly, the elevator opened, and there stood President Carter, first lady Rosalynn Carter; the president’s mother, Miss Lillian; and Chip and Amy, two of the Carters’ children, Chip and Amy.
I shook everyone’s hand as they walked to their limousine and off to a public event. Three days later I witnessed his acceptance speech at the Garden.
Many historians considered Jimmy Carter as the most intelligent, hard working, and decent man to have occupied the Oval Office in the Twentieth Century.
Raised on a struggling peanut farm in Plains, Georgia, population 550, Carter worked long hours in the fields, and his life revolved around family, church and school.
In 1942 he was appointed to the Navel Academy, graduating 60th out of 880 in his class, becoming one of the early officers to train in new nuclear submarine service.
Following graduation he married Rosalynn Smith, a childhood friend that Miss Lillian, a registered nurse, had helped deliver.
Due to the death of his father he made the difficult decision to resign his commission from the Navy and return home to run the family farm. This was a decision not embraced by Rosalynn, who was enjoying her life with an advancing naval officer.
Public service began with local school board, Georgia State Senate, governorship, and the 39th Presidency of the United States.
Carter’s presidency had many successes, such as the Camp David Accords, but gasoline shortages, the Iran hostage crisis and record high inflation contributed to his loss to Ronald Regan.
His post-presidency career was arguably the most dynamic of any president. He established the Carter Center in 1982 addressing multiple global challenges including election monitoring, health issues and human rights. The Carter Center was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
A prolific author, he published over 30 books on global issues and human rights. I have an autographed copy of the “Hornets Nest, a Novel of the Revolutionary War,” his only work of fiction, as well as a signed copy of his Farewell Address.
Years later while attending an event honoring Mrs. Carter, she graciously signed “First Lady from Plains” for me.
After the White House, the Carters returned home to Plains. He did not vacation at Martha’s Vineyard, make lucrative speaking tours, live at a golf resort or join corporate boards to amass great wealth.
He would be a citizen — building houses for the homeless, mediating international disputes and conquering devastating infectious diseases such as the Guinea worm. He taught Sunday school for decades.
His true calling may have been to be an ex-president, one of the most constructive and inspiring in our history. Reflecting on my moment with the first family afforded me fond memories of this historic week with my dad.
— A long-time Wabash Valley physician, Dr. Jim Turner is board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine. He is medical director of the Lugar Center for Rural Health and president of the Vigo County Board of Health.
