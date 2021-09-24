Community Update: Benefits of new walkway could multiply in coming years

Nobody knows for certain what the next week, month or year will bring.
The new pedestrian walkway along U.S. 150 between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute has the potential to enhance the two towns it connects, depending on how humans react to it in the future. Its lifespan began this summer with lots of long-term promise. Its short-term benefits materialized quickly. Walkers and bicyclists started using the 1.1-mile path — adjacent to the south edge of the highway — as soon as crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and contractor Beaty Construction completed the 11-month construction project on July 19.
It’s a small section of a 571-mile federal highway that stretches from Moline, Illinois, to Mount Vernon, Ky. That particular segment, known by locals as “the grade,” has long been known as a dangerous roadway. It runs through a marsh-like area of the Wabash River’s watershed that is now a protected wetlands — the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area — set aside in 2010 through former Gov. Mitch Daniels’ Health Rivers Initiative. “The grade” segment had almost no shoulder area and steep slopes on both sides, forcing people who walk or bicycle for jobs or services to travel in the vehicular traffic lanes.
The walkway ends the fears of motorists failing to see a pedestrian or bicycle rider, especially at night.
It also opens up recreational activities, allowing the National Road Heritage Trail to finally cross into West Terre Haute and potentially Illinois and neighboring Indiana counties to the north. Larger numbers of recreational cycling groups, bird-watchers, runners, hikers and other outdoors activists could come to Terre Haute and West Terre Haute for outings, perhaps boosting the hotels, and inspiring new restaurants and tourism businesses along the route.
Its easternmost point is the newly designated Bicentennial Park on the Terre Haute side, while its westernmost point is Dewey Point — a park overlooking Wabashiki and the trailhead for the Wabashiki Trail.
“The walkway connecting West Terre Haute and Terre Haute is incredible,” said Dan Bradley, the former Indiana State University president who chairs the Wabash Valley Riverscape organization’s Trails Committee. “ There are people out using it, walking, running or biking at all hours. When Cheri (Bradley’s wife) and I were on it a couple weeks ago, a couple from West T told us they thought it was the best thing the Vigo County commissioners had done in a long time.
“As Bicentennial Park is developed along the river, it will only grow in terms of use,” Bradley added.
His reference to the commissioners represents one component of a wide net of advocates for the walkway, stretching back several years. The entities also involved included the West Central Economic Development District, the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation Metropolitan Planning Organization, Riverscape, the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, state legislators and others. Planners at the MPO first officially identified a connector bridge as a community priority in 2011, said Jeremy Weir, director of transportation planning for the organization.
But the “somebody’s got to do something” talk started years before.
“I think it’s been a known problem, easily ... forever,” Weir said. “There’s no way to describe it as anything other than that.”
The end result is a pathway featuring composite-material decking boards lined up over steel I-beam supports, placed atop 301 steel pilings driven 30 to 60 feet into the ground. Timber wood handrails run along each side. A series of 56 LED lights positioned 82 feet apart will illuminate the path at night, once power is connected. Its final cost — $6.1 million — was reduced through the contractor’s proposal to reduce the number of pilings needed by half, said INDOT project engineer Ben Leege.
Eighty percent of its funding came through the federal Congestion, Mitigation and Air Quality Program, because of the walkway’s impact on reducing vehicular traffic. Weir credited INDOT with targeting that funding source. The other 20% came through county funding, Weir explained. “The local match was not a small chunk of change,” he said.
Among the first users of the walkway was Leege and his family, once he and INDOT crews wrapped up their work in July. “I think it’s great,” Leege said of the pathway.
He’s not alone. A trio of fitness walkers took their first steps on the walkway on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 7. “It’s so pretty,” said Brenda See, a Terre Haute resident joined by Tom and Linda Buckallew of West Terre Haute.
“I’m so glad they’ve got this,” Linda Buckallew said. “Of a night, I’d be scared somebody would be walking and you couldn’t see them.” Her husband agreed. “It’s a lot safer.”
Sister Dorothy Rasche, who serves with the Sisters of Providence nonprofit Connecting Link in West Terre Haute, advocated for the walkway well in advance of its construction, along with others such as former Vigo County Commissioner Judy Anderson. Rasche already sees new activity in West Terre Haute.
“New businesses are popping up in [West Terre Haute] since the new walkway has been completed. I anticipate that this trend will continue for sometime in the future,” Rasche said. “The connector is well used. I see bicyclers, runners, families, groups of people walking at all times of the day and evening. Even in those hot, humid days we had recently, there were people on the walkway.
“I am happy that I do not need to be concerned about the safety of the people walking on the road,” Rasche added. “They now have a safe place to walk to Terre Haute and back. What a blessing for not only West Terre Haute but for the whole county.”
Likewise, Michael Shaw, who serves as Riverscape’s president, believes the walkway “is a great step forward, and we have much more to look forward to.” He sees it as a success story for collaboration, as well as for its future benefits for fitness, recreational tourism and quality of life. Riverscape has advocated for enhancements and economic development along the Wabash River since its formation in 2008. The pedestrian walkway is one of its many visions.
“It is an asset that everyone in our community can use and enjoy, and a testament to nonprofits, citizens and elected officials sharing a vision and working together for our riverfront and wetlands,” Shaw said.
That cooperation will pay off for decades to come.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
