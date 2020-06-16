Blues guitarist to break the ice with reopening gig at The Verve

Jake Kershaw hasn't forgotten how to sing the blues, guitar in hand.

But the 19-year-old phenom from Albion, Michigan, has learned to play the banjo and how to landscape a yard since the coronavirus pandemic shut down nonessential business in that state and elsewhere, including outlets for his musical performances.

"The house looks a lot better," Kershaw quipped by phone Friday afternoon.

The banjo studies were a tip of the cap to his dad, a longtime banjoist. "Now, I can play with my dad," Kershaw said.

Health issues kept his father, and Kershaw, quarantined throughout the shutdown period. Kershaw's mom works at a hospital neonatal intensive care unit. So, they've been careful.

His first chance to perform on stage will come Friday at The Verve in downtown Terre Haute. The show starts at 7 p.m. The cover charge is $5 per person for the over-21 venue at 677 Wabash Ave.

Kershaw and his band last played in early March.

"It's been a long time coming, so it's a welcome opportunity," Kershaw said.

Kershaw's trio includes bassist and backup vocalist Andy Merrild, who played with the soul-rock band Rare Earth in the 1980s, and drummer Chip Herbert. Their repertoire includes Kershaw's own blues compositions, as well as classic blues and rock covers. They've been touring for four years. "I think it's a healthy mix," Kershaw said.

During that timespan, they released the 2017 album "Piece of My Mind," Kershaw's first. He's been writing and recording through Michigan's shutdown for an upcoming album.

Despite his youth, Kershaw has already played alongside notables such as Jonny Lang, Anthony Gomes, Larry McCray, Albert Cummings and Walter Trout. He's opened for guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and others. His influences include Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Gov't Mule.

Kershaw's show also is the first for The Verve since Indiana shut down non-essential businesses in March. Attendance will be limited to 50% capacity to allow social distancing, under Gov. Eric Holcomb's state directive, at the nightspot. Its regular capacity is 190 people.

Verve owner Connie Wrin calls Kershaw's blues-rock music "jaw dropping."

After the Terre Haute performance, Kershaw and his band have a handful more. Their schedule was almost completely cancelled by the pandemic precautions.

Terre Haute "is kind of our trial gig to see if things are going to work," Kershaw said, "and I think it will."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.