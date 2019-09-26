Bennett: Reds' voice Marty Brennaman calls 'em like he sees 'em, one last time

I heard Marty Brennaman describe a Cincinnati Reds baseball game one last time Thursday afternoon.
His crisp, vivid, blunt play-by-play style sounded as beautiful as the crack of a bat echoing through a ballpark, just before the cheers of fans grow into a roar. Marty’s voice crackling from a radio speaker meant it was summer for me, along with thousands of other folks among the Reds faithful.
I’ll refer to him on a first-name basis because anyone with roots near that Ohio River City knows him simply as Marty.
He took over as the Reds radio broadcaster in 1974, replacing Al Michaels of future “Monday Night Football” fame. Marty was paired with Michaels’ color commentator, beloved former Reds pitcher Joe Nuxhall. The new duo complemented each other like peanut butter and jelly, with “Marty and Joe” quickly becoming a household name to listeners. Joe’s folksy observations spiced up Marty’s laser-sharp analysis through three World Series championships, several lean seasons and lots of heroics by future Hall of Famers.
Joe’s death in 2007 eventually led to another former Reds pitcher, Jeff Brantley, to join Marty on radio.
On Thursday afternoon, Marty called his final game, stepping eagerly but also emotionally into retirement at age 77.
I’ll admit to choking up a few times listening by radio as Marty reminisced through Thursday’s game at Great American Ballpark along the river in Cincinnati. He’d announced more than 7,000 Reds games, by my rough estimation, and I’d tuned in a few thousand times myself. Some nights ended gloriously. Some stung with heartbreaks. Others unfolded with little at stake, when Cincinnati was hopelessly out of contention.
Regardless, Marty entertained the ears of so many different people, allied only by a love for the Reds.
I’d already been listening to the games as a grade-schooler, a few years before Marty took over the mic. In years when a Wabash Valley radio station was part of the Reds Radio Network, the signal came in strong and clear. Without that connection, I’d slowly spin the dial on a small transistor radio on the nightstand by my bed, trying to tune in WLW-AM 700 — the Reds’ flagship station. When I finally landed the perfect tuning, especially after sundown when the station’s 50,000-watt signal boosted, it was a little kid’s bliss.
The exploits of early 1970s Cincinnati players like Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, Gary Nolan, Lee May and Bobby Tolan were like a lullaby for me, except I rarely fell asleep until games ended late into the summer evenings — a fan swirling in my bedroom window, and an orchestra of crickets and cicadas buzzing outside.
By 1974, when Marty assumed the play-by-play duties, I’d already experienced the disappointment of the burgeoning “Big Red Machine” losing two World Series to the Baltimore Orioles in ‘70 and the Oakland A’s in ‘72.
Marty stepped onto a rocket ship, and guided thousands of fans through the joy ride of Reds world championships in 1975 and ‘76 with one of the most talented, powerful lineups in baseball history. On some special occasions, I didn’t need a radio, because my parents — both raised in Reds country on the Indiana side of the Ohio — took our family to old Riverfront Stadium.
On the way there, of course, we listened to the Reds’ pregame show with Marty, and then caught the recap in his postgame show.
As the years passed, my wife and I started our own family. She turned into a Reds fan, as did our two sons and daughter. They weren’t strangers to Marty’s voice, and somehow got used to me playing the sketchy WLW signal at almost earsplitting volume in the car, paining to hear what he was saying.
They, too, got to hear his pregame and postgame shows after trips to the stadium, first in Riverfront’s final years and then through the new Great American Ballpark, a real gem. Our boys were little tykes when Cincinnati stunned the heavily favored Oakland A’s to sweep the 1990 World Series, and mementos of that era — with Barry Larkin, Jose Rijo, Eric Davis and their “Nasty Boys” bullpen — adorned their rooms, hats and T-shirts.
Marty called all those big moments, too.
On Thursday, I tuned into Marty’s last postgame show, a fun and heart-tugging farewell. My 18-month-old grandson heard it too in the car with my wife and I.
All the way through, Marty was never a homer, and that’s what made his calls so appealing. No candy coating. Thus, he metaphorically lived and died with the Reds, allowing all the people on the other end of his radio voice to feel those ups and downs, too. If they stunk, he said so. If they dominated, Marty reflected the euphoria.
His final seasons had more downs than ups. The Reds will finish 2019 well under .500, just as they did in the previous five seasons. While calling Thursday’s 5-3 home finale loss to Milwaukee, the Reds loaded the bases in the eighth inning, only to fizzle their rally on a two-out popup.
Marty’s reaction on this sentimental day? “That has been the essence of this ball club the entire season — the lack of key hitting,” he sighed.
Yet, his exuberant calls at great moments are etched in my head ... “And the 1990 World Series championship belongs to the Cincinnati Reds.” ... “Hit number 4,192 for Pete Rose” ... “And Tom Browning has just pitched a perfect game.”
And, of course, his signature call heard so many times after Cincinnati victories ... “And this one belongs to the Reds.”
Marty does indeed.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.