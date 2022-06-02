The sting of high gas prices did the seemingly impossible back in 2008 — millions of Americans rethought the kind of vehicles they drove.
Gasoline hit a nationwide average of $4.15 a gallon that year. That April, sales of 4-cylinder vehicles in the U.S. exceeded sales of 6-cylinder vehicles for the first time ever.
Fourteen years later, Americans are paying an average of $4.71 a gallon, according to Thursday’s figures from AAA. A gamut of factors are involved, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to pandemic-induced supply-chain problems and global inflation.
Prices at the pumps have risen 52 cents in the past month.
The situation wouldn’t be as life-altering if electric cars, trucks, commercial trucks and buses were the nation’s predominant mode of ground transportation.
Could gas prices be nearing a point that would induce a majority of American motorists to switch from gas-powered wheels to EVs?
“I would say, probably not,” said Yaobin Chen, director of the Transportation and Autonomous System Institute and electrical and computer engineering professor at IUPUI.
“Because, personally, I would say U.S. drivers and consumers tend to enjoy that kind of traditional gasoline-breathing cars,” Chen said Thursday morning from the campus in Indianapolis. “It will require a lot of educational outreach, in terms of consumer acceptance and driving behaviors and a lot of other things.”
Chen began working in the development of electric vehicles back in the 1990s with car manufacturers. Electric vehicles have improved in a variety of ways over the past 30 years, he said, but more upgrades are needed to make them more attractive to U.S. consumers. Motorists want to know they’ll be able to easily find charging stations for their EVs on long-distances drives.
There are about 104,000 EV charging plugs in the U.S., Reuters reported in February, citing figures from MIT researchers at Mobilyze.ai. That’s not enough for an electric-dominated transportation system.
“Right now, the charging stations cannot be found everywhere,” Chen said. Too few are located at workplaces and parking garages, for example. “Long-distance travel, that’s the obstacle, I think,” Chen added. Battery packs that can be swapped as quickly as a pit-stop at gasoline station could be an answer, but “that requires some kind of standardization” between automakers, he explained.
Progress is happening, though. “The range of EVs today is much higher than 30 years ago, or 10 years ago,” Chen said. The average range for an EV on one charge was 234 miles, up from 68 in 2011, according to Green Car Reports.
Electric vehicles also need to be affordable for most Americans. That’s a prime consideration, just like gasoline prices are right now.
EV owners spend an average of 60% less on fuel per year than gasoline-powered vehicles, according to a 2020 Consumer Reports study. On the flip-side, the average sticker price of an EV was $10,000 higher than the average for all new vehicles in 2021, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. About two-thirds of households with an EV in the garage earn $100,000 or more a year, Reuters reports. The median household income in Terre Haute is $37,299, census figures show, and just 6% of EV owners nationwide fall in that annual income category.
Still, tax incentives in several states and a $7,500 federal tax credit on new EVs can offset those higher prices.
Perhaps the biggest obstacle to the country moving from gasoline to electricity in their transportation is tradition and a perception that gas is the only reliable way to go. Of the 250,000 million cars, trucks and SUVs on American roads in 2021, less than 1% were electric, Reuters reported. Of course, new vehicles of any style have been difficult to find during the pandemic, because of supply and manufacturing disruptions.
Changes are coming, though. This week, Buick announced it will unveil its first EV in 2024 and will produce only electric vehicles by 2030. President Biden’s administration is committing $3.1 billion from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for EV battery manufacturing by U.S. companies. Another $60 million will go toward battery recycling, a sticking point for an otherwise more environmentally friendly mode of transportation than fossil-fuel vehicles.
“Today, I would say we are making progress,” Chen said. “We can see a lot of commercially available vehicles on the road, led by high-end vehicle manufacturers like Tesla. But I think we have work to do in terms of consumer acceptance. And that’s our behaviors, our driving habits, especially when gasoline prices in general in the U.S. compared to other Western countries and also developing countries [are] lower than most places in the world.”
The average gas price in Great Britain on Monday was $6.45 a gallon.
The U.S. isn’t Great Britain, though.
Americans “like the large vehicles,” Chen said. “Most of them enjoy full-size SUVs, pickup trucks. Not all of them, but a lot of them. If you travel in Europe, you see a big difference there. In Europe, the parking spots are very small.”
It’s hard to imagine slim parking spaces and seas of compact cars and pickups on U.S. streets, or EV charging stations along every highway and interstate exit.
Then again, gas costs $4.89 a gallon right now.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
