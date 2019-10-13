Benefiting from the trail

A house-hunting couple touring an existing home might hear their real-estate agent describe the place with a two-word phrase.
“It’s got ‘good bones,’” the agent says.
That means the house has a solid structure. Its important elements are in place. And, it’s got potential to be improved.
When it comes to trails, Terre Haute has good bones.
The community broke ground on the first stages of the National Road Heritage Trail in April 2002. Today, the trail weaves for more than 30 miles through town, extending from its east edge to Third Street. Across the Wabash River, the Wabashiki Trail loops through the wetlands preserve for seven miles. Next year, a pedestrian walkway will be constructed along U.S. 150, allowing the Heritage Trail to reach Wabashiki and, potentially, beyond.
It’s not a stretch to envision Terre Haute being labeled a “trail town.” It’s got good bones, in terms of long-distance trails. And, it’s got potential to enhance that economic development tool.
Terre Haute’s total trail mileage impresses Amy Camp, owner of the Pittsburgh-based trails and tourism consultant. “That’s significant,” she said last week.
Camp, who runs the consulting firm Cycle Forward, will see the evidence for herself soon. She’ll speak at a workshop, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Launch Terre Haute downtown. It’s one of six “Trail Town” workshops across Indiana, from Portage by Lake Michigan to Evansville along the Ohio River. The sessions are organized by the Greenways Foundation, a nonprofit advocating trail development in the state, and the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association.
So, what is a trail town?
Through strategy, the towns entice trail users to go “off the trail and into adjacent communities, where they can spend money and stimulate local economies,” according to Greenways.
In Kentucky, a “Trail Town” is an official designation bestowed by the state’s Department of Tourism and earned by meeting certain criteria. Elsewhere, it’s essentially a publicized reputation, earned by easing cyclists’ and pedestrians’ ability to venture off a trail and explore a town’s amenities using well-marked detours. In both cases, the “Trail Town” label puts a community, and its trail, on the radar of weekend travelers and day-trippers throughout their region.
Such trails run adjacent to, or near, spots like “a bike shop, ice cream parlor, casual restaurants, a grocery store or quaint local shops,” as the Kentucky tourism department puts it. Other attributes mentioned are wide sidewalks, clean streets, bike racks, water fountains, restrooms and benches. Those offerings help draw cycling, hiking and outdoors tourists, but also serve existing residents.
Infrastructure tends to improve. A long-distance trail with services and public outlets along its route benefit residents who bike or walk to work. Some trail-town employers provide shower and locker space for workers who pedal or walk to work, according to Mitch Barloga, president of the Greenways Foundation. “It’s a new concept that’s starting to take hold,” Barloga said last week.
Numerous Terre Hauteans use bicycles or their feet to get to work, said Jane Santucci, a local Greenways organizer of the upcoming Trail Towns workshop. The city’s paved paths are crucial to the employment of “people who don’t have motorized transportation and use the trail or sidewalks to get to work safely,” Santucci added.
Towns along the Great Allegheny Passage — 141-mile, scenic biking and hiking path from Cumberland, Md., to Pittsburgh, Pa. — developed the Trail Town concept. A dozen cities and towns abutting the Passage tout a gamut of pluses for outdoors tourists. The trail generates $50 million in tourism commerce yearly, according to the Progress Fund, which oversees the national Trail Town Program.
Camp helped launch that program in Allegheny in 2007. Its virtues can work in Hoosier towns, too, such as Terre Haute, she said.
“There are real economic benefits,” Camp said. Small businesses and related jobs and housing cluster around Trail Town paths. The Heritage Trail Apartments complex borders the Heritage Trail in Terre Haute, for example.
“And there’s just the human element of time spent outside,” Camp added.
No doubt, increased outdoor activity could help Terre Haute. Vigo County carries high rates of obesity and related ailments such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. The Heritage and Wabashiki trails are gems for a working person trying to get healthy, and shouldn’t be characterized as a luxury for the privileged. A pair of sneakers, a functioning bike or a sturdy stroller are the only essentials for trail exercise for a family or an individual.
As a Trail Town, Terre Haute would more widely spread the word on its trails to local residents and people elsewhere. The Great Allegheny Passage website guides trip-hunters though each of the 12 towns on its path. The same could happen in Indiana. The state upped its awareness of trail tourism potential during the past two years through the Indiana Bicycle Trails Task Force. The General Assembly initiated that action, acknowledging that “Indiana lags behind other states when it comes to both trail miles and connectivity.”
Connectivity applies not only to trail users discovering towns’ points of interests, but also linking one Trail Town to another. Terre Haute and West Terre Haute, for example, could both benefit by focusing on attracting walkers and cyclists to shops, eateries, museums and services.
Such strategies will be part of the Trail Towns workshop in Terre Haute next month. Barloga said Greenways would like to lead a full-fledged Trail Towns program in the state, perhaps modeled after Kentucky.
Camp, the workshop guest speaker, believes in the program. “It’s an approach to help communities benefit from that trail,” she said. In Trail Towns, residents and visitors sense a trail’s importance.
“It’s definitely a mentality,” Camp said.
That’s within reach for Terre Haute. Portions of the Heritage Trail, now almost two decades old, need pavement and signage upgrades. Good bones require steady care.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.