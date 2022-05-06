I like rain.
As a kid, I’d sit with my family in our garage — with a rake propping up the door — and watch an evening thundershower unfold. I enjoy walking downtown under an umbrella on a drizzly day. And, I tend to keep right on mowing the lawn during a burst of rain, at least for a few minutes.
A moment in 2019 severely tested my relationship with precipitation, though.
Indianapolis’ popular half-marathon — officially the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon — was last run live and in-person on May 4, 2019. I was one of nearly 30,000 people running or walking that 13.1-mile event through the heart of Circle City.
Today, an estimated 20,000 people will participate in a slightly down-sized return of that downtown Indianapolis tradition, which dates back to 1977. The COVID-19 pandemic hit Indiana in March 2020, forcing the cancellation of the Indy Mini that year and in 2021. Though a virtual version of the race occurred in those years, people will once again gather together today, taking off in waves to run, jog, walk or wheel past the White River and the Indianapolis Zoo, and around the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Many of today’s runners and walkers will be repeat participants. I won’t be among them, but they have my eternal respect.
The 2019 Indy Mini was my first — and, so far, only — half-marathon. I’ll admit to being a bit wide-eyed about the experience. It’s hard not to be. The Indy Mini has become one of the largest and most revered half-marathons in North America.
One of the greatest distance runners in history, 1972 Olympic marathon gold medalist Frank Shorter, won the first Indy Mini in ‘77. Rock, jazz, blues and country bands perform along the race route for participants from every state and more than a dozen countries. A legion of volunteers serve the runners and walkers in a variety of ways, especially handing out water and sports drinks. Recordings of famous Hoosiers offering “you-can-do-it” pep talks play over loudspeakers at the starting area.
And spectators, God love ‘em, line the streets, cheering and encouraging the participants — from the barely-sweating speedsters to the pathetically weary. As a member of the latter category, I was grateful for those spirit-boosters and amazed at their tenacity. They stood applauding complete strangers in the rain.
And when I say rain, I mean constant rain. At times, it became a gully-washer, to use a Prairieton phrase.
Veteran half-marathoners undoubtedly had studied the weather forecast and knew what was coming. As a rookie, I was more concerned with finding the right parking lot, boarding the right shuttle, and finding my way into the right corral and right wave, so that I’d be ready for the signal to “go.”
Even though the Indy Mini folks give runners every detail necessary in advance, and even a night-before Mini-Marathon Expo inside the convention center, my greatest anxiety that weekend was winding up in the wrong starting spot and having a race official say, “Clearly, you have no idea what you’re doing. Why don’t you just go back to Terre Haute and try again next year.” So, once I actually reached the proper corral (yes, like a pen, but for humans in shorts and sneakers), I was pretty pleased with myself and hadn’t given the weather or that morning’s darkening skies a second thought.
That’s when a woman standing nearby held up her cellphone and replayed a radar image. “Looks like a rainy run,” she said.
“At what point?” I asked.
“All morning,” she answered.
Seconds later, a drizzle began, and our wave took off. Still unfazed, I figured rain always subsides, off and on.
It never subsided.
The moisture felt good, for awhile. Instead of sweating profusely, I felt cool and refreshed. I’d been training on my own, after all, upping my normal 1 1/2-mile morning jogs to 3, 4 and 5 miles on weekends since January. In April, I ran 10 miles, farther than I’d ever gone. On the weekend before the Mini, I ran a full 13 miles on the Heritage Trail across Terre Haute.
That was the day I realized just how fit distance runners are.
I’m not a distance runner. I’m a country runner who stops at the bridge over the creek to see if I can spot catfish and carp, goes at the same pace, and is likely to have an actual distance runner tell me, “Hey, you should try running sometime. It’s a great way to get back in shape.”
But in the spring of 2019, I staggered into the real distance runners’ world.
The first six miles of my Indy Mini went relatively smoothly. The initial throng of runners, along with a decent amount of walkers, had spread out by the time I reached 16th Street. The Speedway loomed in the distance. “This is inspiring,” I thought.
The rain got heavier, but my old high school athlete instincts told myself, “That’s when the tough get going.”
As my wave ran into the fabled Brickyard, a televised image showed the front-runners crossing the finish line after barely an hour. That was a reality check. I still had another 7 miles to go, including the 2.5 miles around the racetrack.
It started raining even harder.
As my wave crossed the track and rainwater streamed over the pavement, I spotted some plywood, covering something, that seemed to offer drier footing. My first step bowed the board, unleashing the puddled water below. My shoes and socks were now waterlogged.
As I headed into the backstretch, a team of cheerleaders from a local high school dutifully hollered hope to me and the other runners. That helped. Eventually, the legendary “yard of bricks” came into view. Several runners stopped to take selfies while kissing the “yard of bricks,” just like the winning Indy drivers. I paused there to do the same, discovered that my tired knees weren’t going to bend enough, skipped that grand ritual and just kept going.
I never stopped running that day, even through the still-rainy final 5 miles. I wanted to, but didn’t. Little kids passed me. Older folks passed me. So did a guy pushing another fellow in wheelchair. I continued.
Cold, completely soaked and exhausted, I felt one last trickle of adrenaline as the festive finish-line area got nearer. I crossed the line after 2 hours, 46 minutes and 24 seconds through nonstop rain. That day’s winning runner could’ve run a full marathon and more in the same amount of time. But I finished, just like he did.
Afterward, I opted not to stand in the rain for post-race snacks, accepted my finisher’s medal, and trudged to a Starbucks downtown. I looked like I’d just been rescued from the ocean by the Coast Guard. My chilly jaw somehow mouthed the word “coffee” to the barista, who saw me shivering and asked if I was OK. I nodded, yanked out the dripping-wet dollars I’d stashed in my shorts, paid, sat down and warmed my hands on the cup.
My thawing fingers managed to text “made it” to my wife and kids.
The coffee finally warmed me. I told myself, “I just did the Indy Mini.” Then, I walked out of the Starbucks to catch a shuttle bus to my truck. The rain had stopped.
