Alicia Morgan: X marks the spot: Our journey to finding truth

X marks the spot. Or so goes legend.
Many of us spend our whole lives looking for treasure when it’s right in front of us the entire time.
This is true of our family. We’ve searched far and wide for answers, for ways to help our youngest son. We’ve gone into debt with medical bills. We’ve seen numerous doctors; witnessed our son endure test after test; pulled our hair out; screamed at the top of our lungs; cried hard for answers as to where and why and how … to help him.
In our case, X was the answer, the key to helping him cope and our way forward as a family.
Hayden has a condition called Fragile X Syndrome. His symptoms are similar but not entirely the same as someone diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. In fact, he has also been diagnosed with ASD.
Despite what we’ve gone through collectively, and the internal and external struggles Hayden faces daily, the X makes him who he is. And he is a remarkable child.
July is Fragile X Awareness Month. You won’t see many advertisements, social media posts or news stories on the subject, not like you would for breast cancer awareness or Alzheimer’s disease.
The Fragile X gene, found on the X chromosome, makes a protein that’s important for creating and maintaining connections between cells in the brain and the nervous system, according to the National Institutes of Health. A mutation of the gene causes the body to make only a little bit or none of the protein. FXS can cause mild to severe intellectual disability, along with behavioral and learning challenges.
Although CDC data indicates FXS is more rare — 1 in 7,000 males and 1 in 11,000 females diagnosed — both the National Fragile X Foundation and the FRAXA Research Foundation have the numbers at 1 in 4,000 and 1 in 6 to 8,000, respectively.
The FX gene was discovered in 1991, and although there are foundations and awareness campaigns, Fragile X is not well-known as a genetic condition and is in its infancy in many respects, including in research and treatments.
Our journey started when Hayden was about 2 years old. Signs of developmental delay were present the closer he got to his third birthday. It took us years to find the doctor who would provide us with his diagnosis. The waiting list was unbelievably long, the process fraught with frequent delays.
The anguish of our wait cannot be overstated. Part of the time spent coping, part learning all we could, part facing the monster of denial.
Finally receiving a diagnosis brings a flood of relief and some sense of peace. It’s gradual, coming in pockets unexpectedly at times, but it’s there.
That peace grows with the realization he could not be anything or anyone else without the X. This truth is not only tangible, but a reality on which we can hold tight.
With each smile, each giggle, each “Mommy, I love you” he professes out of the blue, you know the treasure is within him after all.
The X does not make him less of anything. In fact, his unique personality offers this world some of the most contagious joy that ever existed.
Many doors remain closed, questions remain unanswered, and pain and confusion are still present at times.
His disability shapes his life, the lives of those he touches, and will continue to shape his contributions to this world.
Yes, X marks the spot where we will continue to find truth, providing grounding for our lives and answers to his future.
Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star and the Editor of Terre Haute Living magazine. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.
