Alicia Morgan: Women in Business share traits of humility, service, dedication to Wabash Valley

Humility, service and dedication to the Wabash Valley are among shared qualities of Terre Haute Living’s 2020 Women in Business.
This year’s six honorees recognize those who have come before them, those who have helped them in their successes, are quick to point out their journeys are not over, and that both women and men support them daily in fulfilling their missions.
For the October issue of Terre Haute Living, as is tradition, I asked our Women in Business a series of serious — and some not-so-serious — questions. Their answers opened my eyes and mind and inspired me in numerous ways. It’s my hope that their stories will inspire you, as well.
Along with humility, the women possess a certain steadfastness and determination to push through challenges on a daily basis.
“In my industry, I have more men than women who work for me. As a female leader, I have to prove my strength,” says Pauline Cuvelier, owner of Royal Mandarin restaurants.
Cuvelier is well-known for her work ethic and can be seen working and interacting with employees and customers at any of her restaurants on a regular basis. She maintains high culinary expectations, as well. Her customers’ testimonies are proof of what it means to be a successful restaurateur.
Linda Shaw, president of Earl C. Rodgers & Associates, Inc., leads her business in an industry that is 90% male, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Women face many challenges today,” Shaw says. “But women have always had to face these challenges…”
According to Shaw, leading a construction company is her “third career.” The company receiving certification as a “Women’s Business Enterprise with the State of Indiana” is only one of her many accomplishments.
“Linda has risen as a leader, grown her business, and passionately served her community,” reads one of her nomination letters.
“Any young person seeking a mentor in the business world could find no one better than Linda Shaw to guide them into the world of ethically and successfully running a business,” reads another.
Gail Hayes uses creativity in every aspect of her life, whether it’s her work at Williams Randall Advertising, which involves major projects promoting Indiana Tourism, her efforts with Susan G. Komen Central Indiana or her devotion to the performing arts. She not only helps promote all that Terre Haute has to offer in the arts through marketing (she oversees advertising and communications for the Community of Theatre of Terre Haute, along with serving on the board), but participates as a performer as much as she can.
“These organizations and others are such treasures, and it’s imperative to me that they continue to be viable opportunities for people of all ages,” she says.
Her carefree attitude is contagious. Advice she’d give to her younger self? “Always find a reason to sing or break into dance as music solves everything.”
Susie Thompson is a servant first. Her roles have allowed her to “reach” individuals and families in need over the past 40 years. She skipped retirement to become the executive director of Reach Services in Terre Haute and is focused on the needs of our community. Her work can be seen and felt in lessening the burdens of those with food insecurities, and those of veterans and the homeless, among many others.
“I have been fortunate to have also worked with many agencies over the years in providing services, managing and directing programs in an effort to help those most vulnerable in our communities,” Thompson says. “In partnership with the board, we determined that many people in our community were and are still suffering with food insecurity and homelessness. … Reach was getting multiple calls a week from veterans, individuals and families living in cars or on the street and then those calls increased to several each day. The board has shared my passion to explore and address this issue.”
“Remember, everything you do is about the people you will serve,” she says.
Thompson is a living, breathing example of this statement.
Two of this year’s six honorees hail from the Terre Haute arts community, a testament to how strong of an influence the arts carry in this region.
Honoree Mary Kramer makes a strong case for arts’ impact on business in her nomination letter for fellow WIB honoree Sherri Wright. “The arts mean business. The arts inspire us, sooth us, provoke us, involve us, and connect us,” she writes. “But they also create jobs and contribute to the economy.”
A key player in that mission is Wright, Arts Illiana’s associate director. Known to be modest and to avoid the spotlight, Wright is one of the most respected and knowledgeable minds in the Wabash Valley when it comes to the arts.
Wright’s “involvement” could best be described as immersion. Her passion is obvious in the projects she’s helped spearhead over the years, from youth theater camps to living history projects for grade schoolers; she was also a major partner in helping achieve the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District designation. She is the main liaison between the Indiana State Arts Commission and the artists and arts organizations in this region. She helps facilitate Arts Illiana’s granting process for almost $130,000 worth of public arts dollars every year. Not only that, she shares her love of cooking with the community at events like Arts Illiana receptions.
“The important thing is that Sherri’s work in the arts has always involved community and reaching out so that the arts may always benefit new and underserved audiences,” wrote Kramer. Additionally, “grant writing can be stressful and anxiety-provoking, especially for those that are new to it, it is amazing to have an individual like Sherri in your corner.”
No one would disagree that the arts community feels the same about Kramer. As executive director of Arts Spaces, Kramer has made an enormous impact in Terre Haute. Most visible may be the 20 public art sculptures the organization has erected since 2005.
Additionally, the ongoing — and impressive — Turn to the River is a signature project of Art Spaces that Kramer spearheads. It aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash River with public art and design. Many look at a concept like Turn to the River and say “not here.” Kramer says, “why not?”
“People often think they can’t have what they see elsewhere, as if there is some kind of magic that we don’t have here,” she says.
Kramer speaks of her heart being embedded in the mountains and valleys of New Mexico (where she grew up and one of her favorite places to be). She explains the word “bupingue” (pronounced boo-ping-eh), from the Tewa language of northern New Mexico, means “central heart place” and it’s the word the Tewa use to refer to their central plazas (a major element of Turn to the River). Even while dreaming of New Mexico, Mary has certainly made Terre Haute and its arts community a place central in her heart.
The same could be said for all six of this year’s honorees. As they have proven so far, Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley are worth the effort. “Magic” can happen here. These women are living proof.
Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star and the Editor of Terre Haute Living magazine. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.
