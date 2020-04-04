Alicia Morgan: Mourning the spring that should have been

I made it clear. To friends, acquaintances, on social media, to anyone who would listen.
I would be so glad when his elementary school years were over.
Even knowing I was likely in the minority, the extra projects and activities seemed significant only to a point. As a working parent, I didn’t have the time to spend hours on a Valentine’s Day box. Something simple was sufficient for me. He wanted more.
The pressure was there to give him more. But I had to make a decision. What was best for us was to "do the best we could" even if it didn't look perfect, like the others. There’s no one to blame. Many parents chose differently, spent the extra time, the extra money, the extra energy. I decided the masterpiece, the volunteering in the classroom and at school functions, would have to wait for another time, another occasion.
Don’t get me wrong; I want my son to experience childhood, whether riding a bike with his friends or participating in elementary school activities. It means a break from the every-day, it fosters creativity and physical, social and emotional well-being. Most importantly, it means a kid gets to be a kid.
I appreciate the value of celebrations, big and small. New, more grown-up pressures are on the horizon, with middle school merely months away.
But here we are. Living in a new world. My wish was granted. Ten times over, I received the answer.
His elementary school days are now over.
And, now, I’m sad.
After all, it wasn’t the answer I was hoping for, deep in my heart. I knew that. Every single time I vented, I knew it.
I loved all his teachers, every single one of them. The love they pour out to their students on a daily basis is truly something amazing. And that hasn’t stopped.
Milestones have always been hard for me, and even as I was complaining about the time and effort that went into that Valentine’s box, I knew in my heart when he walked out of that building for the last time, I would cry.
Just as I did when he walked into it for the first time.
His last spring field day was as a fourth-grader. There won’t be an end-of-year picnic, a fifth-grade trip to The Swope. No career day for which he had already made plans. No major fifth-grade field trip he’s looked forward to for years. No fifth-grade graduation (at least as of now).
It’s real for me. For him.
The sacrifices are great, in this new world in which we've found ourselves. I’m not about to rank them. My heart aches for the husband who doesn’t get to hold his wife’s hand in her last hour, the grandparents that don’t get to see their grandchildren, the health care workers risking their lives daily, the nursing home residents kept apart from their families. True, real heartbreak is all around us.
We can’t ignore it, or downplay it. Small or big, whether 80 years old or 18, loss is loss.
For a parent of a high school senior, the sacrifice feels immense right now. A parent that doesn’t get to see their child go to prom, or play baseball or perform at another high school concert.
My heart aches for those parents, those families, those children who are about to become adults without the proper fanfare.
It aches well beyond the missed graduations; as new adults, the fear of stepping into a world that looks much different than it did just two months ago is real.
I have every confidence in our school corporation’s ability to properly honor these high school seniors. They will graduate. They will feel appreciated and loved. Administrators, bus drivers, staff, and especially the teachers, will make sure of that.
But nothing will look the same.
Not this year. Maybe not again.
Telling our stories is healing. And I’d love to hear yours. Would you email me? Send me a message on social media? Tell me what you will miss and why. I would love to hear a parent’s perspective, a student’s perspective. And, if I get enough responses, I’d love to publish them in some way or another. Email alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Send a Tweet to @TribStarAlicia or respond to this story on Facebook.
Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.