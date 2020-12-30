Alicia Morgan: Let's not look past the gifts of 2020

As I was browsing a local retail store’s offerings online, I noticed a new kind of blanket. Looks soft, I thought. And, it’s wearable; I can put it over my head, slide my arms in, and be free to hold a book and a warm drink, even work on my laptop. I wouldn’t have to mess with adjusting a regular old blanket. I could even get up from the couch for a trip to the kitchen without taking it off. So, it would save me time, too. What’s not to like?

Well, not much, really. Except for the fact that I’ve bought more clothing I would label “comfy,” like hoodies and oversized sweaters, in the last nine months than I’ve owned in my entire life so far.

There’s plenty to pick from in my closet. And most of the time, I don’t even need a blanket because these clothes are so comfortable and warm.

But the wearable blanket still had my attention. A couple things occurred to me as I was debating this amazing price for this awesome invention: Will this go out of style by the time it’s warm-and-cozy weather again next fall? Actually, will all of these items go out of style? I saw someone on social media with a wearable sleeping bag, lounging in a lawn chair in front of an outdoor fire.

Certainly something this useful will not be placed in the “items we loved during quarantine, but we wouldn’t be caught wearing now” pile.

The wearable blanket and my closet full of what I used to call “weekend clothes” got me thinking. I sure hope they don’t go out of style. Because these items are some of the few things I have found comfort in this year.

And if there’s one thing that we could all use a little more of right now, it’s comfort.

There’s no arguing the dire impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Those of us who have made it through, so far, with only increased anxiety from isolation and a dramatic change in schedule can’t fathom the pain and suffering of those who have lost loved ones; or the exhaustion of doctors and nurses working in ICUs; or the loss of what was once one’s livelihood, a businesses built from the ground up, now forced to close for good.

The losses from COVID are too numerous to count, and there’s not nearly enough space here to list them all.

But, as we humbly and reverently pause to say goodbye to 2020, let us not look past its gifts.

Hope. Yes there is uncertainty, but the promise of a vaccine is now a reality. (The first shots were administered to frontline workers at both Regional and Union hospitals the week before Christmas.)

Appreciation. Yes, serving as teachers to our children as we hold down full-time jobs has been ridiculously difficult, but we now know how much we owe our educators.

Generosity. Yes there is much need. But people are still giving. This city’s annual Miracle on 7th Street, of which almost all activity was canceled, donated the same amount to the Tribune-Star’s Basket Fund (and other organizations) this year as in years past, to help the paper in its mission to deliver 500 baskets of food to families on Christmas Eve. (Numerous stories just like this one have been playing out across our community on a daily basis since March.)

Humanity. The virus has broken open the needs of the most-vulnerable among us, amplifying the steps we should take in order to care for one another better. Whether it be providing food assistance for our school children; internet connectivity to the far corners of our communities; aid to hard-hit businesses and those who’ve lost jobs; or simply delivering a home-cooked meal to a neighbor in quarantine, collectively we are stepping into these gaping holes and filling some long-buried needs of our fellow human beings.

Heroism. Yes, our hospitals have been overflowing with COVID patients; nurses across the nation, in tears, plead on social media for our cooperation to slow the spread of the virus. Yet they continue to go to work every day, putting forth their best efforts to heal those under their care.

Sacrifice. We watch as people visit their loved ones through the glass of nursing home windows, keeping their distance, knowing that doing so may give them a few more years with their parents, grandparents, friends, despite the pain and isolation they feel in their hearts, longing for a kiss, a hug, to reach out and hold their hands.

The slowing of time. Perhaps one of the most important lessons we’ve come away with is the realization that the hurry-up culture we have long been consumed by isn’t all that beneficial. Less running from one activity to the next has meant more quality time with those closest to us. It’s given us the chance to build deeper relationships, and the ability to see one another more clearly.

It’s allowed us to search for comfort in the simple. Staring into the fire as you sit, ready to devour your favorite book; building a puzzle with your family; conversations at the dinner table; the games you play with your children; the walks through your neighborhood, Zoom meetings with dear friends; streaming movies at home, curled up with your significant other on the couch; and yes, even a wearable blanket in which to wrap yourself.

Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star and the Editor of Terre Haute Living magazine. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.