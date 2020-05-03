The coronavirus pandemic has fueled panic, stress and fear of the unknown throughout the world.
It’s understandable people are scared. None of us have seen anything like COVID-19 in our lifetimes. We don’t know what’s next. The stress of navigating this new world — and it is indeed a new world — is different and very real for each and every one of us.
But there’s a community of people out there trying to pierce through that fear by redirecting our minds to our hearts.
The group and its mission, to spread love and appreciation though hearts, is growing by the day.
My guess is it’s already made an impression on you. Hearts of Vigo County can be seen in almost every neighborhood, on almost every city street or rural route.
The group’s main meeting place is on Facebook, yet its physical (and emotional) reach is far and wide, from windows of long-term care facilities to apartments, businesses, homes and even buses.
Its initial goal was (and in many ways still is) to honor “essential” workers.
Each color of heart represents something different:
• Red: Firefighters, EMT, ambulance drivers
• Orange: Food providers, grocery workers, restaurants, farmers
• Yellow: Health Department
• Green: Delivery drivers
• Blue: Law enforcement
• Purple: Caregivers
• Light purple: Medical workers
• Gray: Corrections
The group is the brainchild of Liz Hastings. Hastings has always loved the Ram Dass quote “We’re all just walking each other home.” Until recently she hadn’t had a situation to connect it to. Then the pandemic hit.
“I realized this was it; no one had ever been on this adventure before; we were all in the dark and we needed guidance,” she said.
She asked herself, who do we turn to? The answer, to her, was clear: our everyday heroes, the health care workers, law enforcement, caregivers and others on the front lines.
“I just really wanted all our front line workers to know we are here, we see you and we hope our hearts give you strength to take on another day,” Hastings said, who herself is an essential worker as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service.
She spent a few days thinking about how she could help lift up people in this community, especially these essential workers, and researching what others have done.
“I spent a few days reading different posts about parents trying to entertain their children and I remembered reading about a group that kept track of heart spotting from around the world and I thought if we made hearts and [displayed them] in our windows it could help so many people, it would show our love and support for the doctors and nurses as well.
“Parents could do this with all age groups of children, the biggest advantage [being] there was no cost … Within a few days of the [Hearts of Vigo County group] sharing their hearts, I started hearing from the medical community that they loved seeing the hearts, and it just went from there.
“I tried to take down anything political because we don’t need that here. What we need is encouragement, love and just some kind of normalcy.”
A few weeks ago Hastings estimated about 2,000 homes and businesses had created displays. The Facebook group currently has more than 6,600 members.
“Now the group is kinda branching [out] into being aware of our surroundings and finding heart shapes everywhere,” Hastings said. “I think it’s making people slow down and just look at things we take for granted. They are finding heart shapes in the trees, rocks, clouds, fruits and vegetables; a little girl even found one in her macaroni and cheese.”
The displays range from simple to unique and include additional messages at times.
Tessa Wampler’s best friend inspired her heart display in the shape of the sign for “I love you.” Her friend uses sign language to communicate.
Wampler, who works at Happiness Bag, has seen firsthand how COVID-19 has affected those she assists in the disability community. The heart display allowed her friend “to participate in activities that were originally part of his daily regimen” after other programs and events like the Special Olympics were canceled, she said.
The Hearts group “has allowed us to refocus our efforts to show those essential workers how important they are to our community. It reminds us that we are all in this together and that it is important to spread love and support in this time of gloom,” she said.
Wampler says her display took her, with help, three hours to create.
Where there’s struggle, fear and uncertainty, there’s always those in our midst whose mission is to spread hope.
Hastings wanted to break through the darkness of the pandemic. She knows the value of connection, of love and that “ … the reality is we are just in a bad time, so we just need to know that someone cares, that someone is going through the same things we are.”
She hopes this also sets an example for youth, both those observing and participating. After all, many of the heart displays have been created by children. “I would give anything if the kids in our community would put down their phones and just look around; there is love everywhere,” she said.
Her wish is coming true on many levels. She has heard from parents who say they’ve taken their families for Sunday drives to look for hearts. With many of our regular activities put on hold, what a great opportunity of which to take advantage.
“My one and only goal for this group is to make one final post that says, ‘you can take your hearts down, we have all gotten home safe, and we beat the virus,’” she said.
Hastings’s goal is honorable. But I would suggest leaving the hearts up. This world needs more hearts, more love and less fear. Pandemic or no pandemic.
