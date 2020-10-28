One hundred years ago.

Were your grandparents alive then? What about your parents?

Can you imagine your mother or grandmother wanting to vote but being denied the right?

She surely had opinions of her own on which candidates were best for the job. Her influence and intelligence certainly extended outside the home. Issues of the day undoubtedly affected her.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary the 19th Amendment was signed into law, finally granting women the right to vote. For nearly a century before, suffragists had marched, protested, been arrested, gone on hunger strikes and even endured beatings in prison, in a movement fighting for that right.

On Election Day in November of 1920, more than 8 million American women cast their vote for the first time.

It’s because of these efforts first-time voters like Katie Myers don’t take the civic duty of voting lightly.

“I think it’s very empowering, especially as a first-time voter, to have your voice heard,” Myers said earlier this month.

Myers is a freshman at Indiana State University and a 2020 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She turned 19 this fall and will be voting, in person, in her hometown, Terre Haute, exactly 100 years after the first woman was allowed to cast her ballot in the United States.

Myers is very much aware of the women who came before her. “The women’s suffrage movement shows me that women are strong, that women will do anything and everything they can to be … [not only] on an equal basis as men, but just to have their voices heard. As a woman voter, I feel like when I vote I am representing everything that they fought for and I’m also carrying on the legacy that they fought for me.

“Without that [suffrage] movement, without those women, we wouldn’t be in the position that we are in today,” she said.

A pre-law student with a double major of political science and legal studies, Myers is active in the organization State for ADP, an arm of ISU’s American Democracy Project, a non-partisan group that seeks to promote civic engagement on campus.

Myers is seeing an increased interest in this year’s election. “We’ve seen a lot more students who walk up to our tables and say, I want to get registered to vote or I want to change my address to vote here,” she said.

“When students come to campus, they get away from their parents and it’s their turn to form their own political views and their own ideas. State for ADP helps them to … get involved and helps to educate them,” to get them registered to vote and to follow through and vote for the best candidate based on informed decisions, she said.

People are motivated by what impacts them the most, whether they are young, first-time women voters, or those of any gender or age who have always voted on Election Day.

So how do we get people to vote? To see the value in casting a ballot?

“If there’s candidates that don’t really speak to your interest, I think you’re less likely to go out and vote,” Myers said. “But on the other hand, if a woman wants to run and she says she’s going to do all these things for women ... then women are going to go out and vote.” Alternatively, “if [the issue is] something that you’re very [much] against, you’ll still go out and vote.”

Older generations of voters can have a positive influence, according to Myers. “I think we need people who ... are now in politics and who are now impacting everything that we do, and I think they need to talk to our generation and tell them this is where they were at [at our age],” and hopefully it will open the eyes of younger generations.

Myers cites COVID-19 as the issue of the moment on campus. She says there’s great concern among students of being sent home if there’s an outbreak. Myers says campus is where college students thrive.

As for the spectrum of issues important to women voters her age, what the future holds for women’s rights is at the top. Myers notes the push to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett; a conservative majority on the court could affect how the law is interpreted on gender-based issues for decades to come.

“I think as a woman there’s a lot of laws and issues being passed regarding … the stuff that we do with our bodies,” Myers said. “If women don’t go out and they don’t voice themselves and people are elected that don’t represent women, there’s going to be trouble; you know things are not going to look very good for women.”

Social media increasingly plays a role in informing potential voters of issues of the day, shaping opinions across the political spectrum. Even those still too young to vote are influenced by social channels on a daily basis. The exposure of this media can be both a blessing and a curse.

Myers sees benefits and drawbacks. “I’m on both sides of it. I like the direct way that candidates can reach their constituents and talk to them about certain issues, but at the same time there’s so much stuff that gets put out there that’s not necessarily true,” she said.

“It keeps people informed where they can vote [and] when they can vote,” Myers said. “Before social media … there weren’t very many reminders … it was up to you to know, and so now every so often Twitter sends out [notifications on when and how to vote and] helps get more people registered which in turn gets more people to vote.”

Four years ago this country had the opportunity to elect a woman president for the first time in its history. There are numerous reasons as to why Hillary Clinton did not win the 2016 election, many of which don’t have anything to do with gender or the number of women voting. This year, we have the opportunity to elect a woman, Sen. Kamala Harris, as vice president.

Myers has a strong opinion on this possibility. If Harris becomes vice president, “it’s definitely going to get the interest of not only women [but also] African Americans … it’s going to definitely reach out to more people [as opposed to] having a primarily white cabinet. I think [it could] push more policies and laws that promote gender equality through, which is going to give women greater opportunity.”

Greater opportunity. A cause those early suffragists could get behind in 2020. Equally, a woman vice president who embraces her biracial roots would make them proud. Without their efforts 100-plus years ago, the possibility wouldn’t exist today.

Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star and the Editor of Terre Haute Living magazine. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.