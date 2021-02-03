Alicia Morgan: Finding an outlet in the middle of the chaos

My obsession with following current events didn’t come about until I had actually worked in news for several years. Up until that point my curiosity and thirst for knowledge set me on the path of becoming a journalist and helped lay the foundation for my role as an editor and writer today.

The nature of news can be stress-inducing and negative. The benefits? It helps drive change and allows citizens to make more well-informed decisions in their daily lives.

But you know what they say about all work and no play ...

Most news organizations understand consumers also need an outlet, a place to read and view “good” news. Not just fluffy, fun news, but heartwarming, people-helping-people, make-the-world-kinder, spread-a-little-love news.

That’s why I was thrilled when we decided to create an issue of Terre Haute Living that centered on kindness.

As addicted as I am to consuming breaking news from the New York Times to the Wall Street Journal to our own Tribune-Star, I also love to find a message that balances out the chaos.

And, readers, it seems as though we are living in a state of chaos — of division, and of fear — making the need to practice kindness even more crucial.

What better way to balance the bad news with the good than to promote our shared humanity.

I’m not going to plead for you to visit the Random Acts of Kindness website (although you can: randomactsofkindness.org). I’m not going to beg for you to volunteer at the local food pantry or donate money to help stock that pantry (although you can, The Haute has a list: thehaute.org/terre-haute-food-pantries). I’m definitely not going to ask you to invite that one person who has annoying viewpoints out for coffee (although, if you want to reach for the stars, that would be awesome).

What I am going to implore is you simply pause the next time you find yourself vehemently disagreeing with a political ideology, a Facebook post, or even that off-hand comment your Uncle Joe makes, and ask yourself, how can I hear them? Not, how can I agree with them? But, how can I, just this once, listen?

Perhaps if we all make the choice to do so, it will lead to less division, less fighting, less chaos, and more kindness.

If you haven’t picked up a copy of the January/February issue of Terre Haute Living, please do. Copies of the magazine can be found at business and on newsstands across the city. A digital version can be found at: http://bit.ly/3cyI9x3

Who knows, maybe if you do practice some of the ideas, you’ll be the next “good-news” story.

Oh, and just so you know, Random Acts of Kindness Week is coming up, Feb. 14 (of course) through 20.

Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star and the Editor of Terre Haute Living magazine. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.