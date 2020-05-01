Alicia Morgan: Balancing parenthood, work tougher than ever in time of COVID-19

My 11-year-old fifth-grader is texting me every 20 minutes. He wants to know, “Where are my assignments for today?” Has his teacher sent them yet? He’s not eager for the work. He’s eager to rush through it so that he can play another game of Fortnite with his friends online.

And, honestly, I just don’t have the energy or the time for a sit-down, heart-to-heart about how he needs to be responsible, and take more pride in his work, slow down, think about his answers, how playing video games is not as important as learning … oh, and how critical it is for his future to read at least 30 minutes a day.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

(I ask myself, when I get overwhelmed that he may be falling behind his peers, did I want to read when I was 11? Was I expected to read 30 minutes a day? How much and often did I read? The answers are no, and not very much, and I just wasn’t interested. Am I a voracious reader who believes books and articles and newspapers are of utmost value to being an informed citizen and living a life as well-rounded as possible, as an adult? Absolutely.)

When it comes right down to it, I want to have those heart-to-hearts.

And I have a feeling, most of us as parents, do. So, where does that leave us?

For many, it leaves us with a constant feeling of failure. Sure, there’s the mom (or dad) who has a special gift for gathering all her children, of different ages, around the kitchen table for structured school work, including hands-on projects. We’ve all seen the social media posts.

But let me tell you, I’m not that mom and I never will be.

So, how do we temper or completely rid ourselves of that feeling of failure?

We start by looking at the big picture. Even with uncertainty staring us down, with the pressure and fear this “new normal” has created, we can still be real with ourselves on many levels.

There’s a distinction between what is real and what I want to be real, at any given moment. The pandemic adds more layers to the in-between, the unknown causing the waters to be muddied even more. What is real at the moment is the time is just not there to be a teacher, even part time, even one-sixteenth of the time. Believe me, those teachers out there, working remotely to connect with their students, are doing a fantastic job — on their end.

But on my end? I’m a single mom (of two young children, one with special needs), who works pretty much every day of the week. Not because I have to, but because my job as an editor depends on me to be aware of what’s going on in this community, and because the purpose and mission of my work is important to me.

Do I think my job duties are more important than my child’s future (besides the fact that they allow me to put food on the table)? Of course not. But what’s real right now is his education will have to come in another, less robust form. What’s real is that I have no choice but to be OK with that.

What’s also real is the lives of working parents in 2020 were already incredibly complex before the virus hit. Among married people with children, 64.2 percent of families have both parents employed, according to the latest reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Add that to the unequal division of unpaid labor of the working mother, who takes on the majority of household and care work, and the fact that in the state of Indiana (infant) child care costs 39.5 percent more per year than that of in-state tuition of a four-year public college, and you already have an unstable, unequal structure.

Now add the virus, which has practically undone those shaky-at-best support systems.

Many parents are now working from home, with a completely different set of circumstances than I am experiencing. Like me, those working parents believe in the value of their careers and believe in setting a powerful example for their children to follow.

As of this writing, I still get to leave home (or as I like to think of it, escape), most days, to work in an office, where the noise is minimal and productivity is high. Some parents are juggling conference calls with kids running through the house screaming or bouncing babies on their laps.

My problems lie in parenting from a distance, at least during the day. Neither is a good situation. Not one person or task gets full attention in either scenario.

The pressure is there. The feeling that there’s no way out, and failure is a given leads to desperation. After all, it’s not humanly possible for you to be everything to everyone.

The question always on my mind is, am I doing what’s best for him? Will he actually fall behind?

Terry McDaniel, Indiana State University professor of educational leadership, told Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin for a recent story he’s not as concerned about lost learning at the elementary and middle school level.

“I don’t think much is lost, just a little more catch-up for teachers as they start the next school year,” McDaniel said.

Whew … thank goodness for that. His expert opinion is going to have to be enough for me to be OK with where we stand.

But what’s most important is what my gut tells me.

Nathaniel does his school work, mostly on his own. I check it when I can. If I can’t get to it for a week and a half, then I just don’t. If there’s an activity in which I must participate, like quizzing him on the abbreviations of states, then it has to wait. Sometimes for a long while. He isn’t mature enough to take control of his learning, especially not remote learning, just yet. But I have high hopes that moment is just around the corner.

As I was lying in bed one night, I thought of all the answers I still needed to check on his school work for the week. As the thought popped into my mind, I could feel the pressure build. The alarms of failure ringing loud and clear in my brain. But then I had one thought that interrupted all others. And it was this: I love my child more than anything in the world. If that’s the case, then I’m doing … just … fine.

And so are you.

I’ll check the answers whenever I get a chance. Until then I’m going tell myself I’m doing the best I can, something I remind that pre-teen of mine over and over again. If you’re doing the best you can, that’s going to be enough for me.

We should all give ourselves a break, and take that advice to heart.

Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.