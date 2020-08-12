You grasp for control of the situation but there’s nothing to hold onto, like you’ve been dropped into the middle of the ocean with no shore in sight; you keep swimming and swimming, gasping for air, but there’s nothing. You wonder how you can keep your head above water, keep breathing. How long will your body, your mind, last? Somehow, you keep moving, sometimes backward, sometimes forward.
Your mind is full of questions, but you have no answers. You know someone must be out there who could help, someone who has experienced what you’re experiencing, but you don’t know how to find that person.
At least that’s how it is in the beginning, this constant grasping for something invisible. You know your child isn’t developing as he should, but you don’t know why or how to help him (some never find any solid answers, only ways to cope).
Of course, now we know there’s a vast disability community of support. But at the time, we didn’t know he had a disability.
Hayden’s day care provider was the first person outside our family to express concern. She’d cared for lots of children and knew the warning signs; she was confident they were enough to bring to our attention.
We knew he wasn’t meeting his milestones. But as a parent, a mother, you tell yourself, every child progresses at a different rate, every child learns at a different speed. He was still so young. And, when it came down to it, most of our friends and family agreed that we just needed to give him a little more time.
There comes a time, though, when you realize the margins are too large to ignore any longer. So when he was 2 we approached our family doctor with concerns that reached beyond the fact that he was only saying about five words (he should have had a vocabulary of 50 by this time). She, too, was hesitant to jump to conclusions.
So we waited a little longer. Eventually, he’d be diagnosed with Global Developmental Delay. GDD refers to the delay in two or more developmental domains (gross and fine motor, cognitive, speech/language, personal and social activities) of daily living in children less than 5 years old.
With this diagnosis, we were referred to First Steps, Indiana’s early intervention program that provides services to infants and toddlers until age 3 who have developmental delays or disabilities. Once evaluated, it was determined he needed physical, occupational and speech therapy. We set up sessions at the day care, many of which I took time off work to attend.
He wasn’t in therapy long, and it’s difficult to know exactly how much he benefited from the sessions, but it was a good start.
When it was time to transition to school, First Steps worked hand-in-hand with Covered Bridge Special Education District.
The Wabash Valley is fortunate to have these two entities working at the ground level for children just like Hayden. When it was time to age out of First Steps, we were already on our way into the special education platform of our public school system. Covered Bridge provides developmental preschool classes for children whose disabilities are significantly impacting overall development (and continues providing special education through grade 12).
Administrators set up a meeting and evaluation (coming into our home to make it easier on us) so that when he turned 3 he would be ready to start preschool. An IEP (Individual Education Program) was developed and case conference meetings continued at the school. Here, we met his preschool teacher who would become one of his biggest advocates and later a dear family friend.
Hayden attended preschool in the morning and day care in the afternoon. He rode the bus and did well interacting with his peers. He received physical, occupational and speech therapy for short periods of time during preschool hours.
He made slow progress. It was obvious there were real barriers to his learning. We pressed on, his teacher and therapists revising his IEP and diligently working with him to improve.
The most maddening part was that our options to temper his behavior and support his challenges — whether they were related to motor skills or his inability to focus and regulate his anxiety — remained stagnant. Each struggle being unique, we were desperate for answers, for solutions to help him cope, the supports in place only leading us to more questions about a path forward.
During this time, countless appointments with doctors and therapists in Terre Haute and Indianapolis provided few answers. Numerous tests resulting in staggering medical bills revealed nothing we didn’t already know and dug us deeper and deeper into debt.
His preschool teacher was the first to insist we needed a medical diagnosis that wasn’t GDD. She knew that without a more specific diagnosis, we had fewer options, and our time was running out. At that time, additional assessments would be required to meet specific federal guidelines in order to increase the amount of support he would need in kindergarten.
Meanwhile, advocates and the Indiana General Assembly were working on legislation to fix this problem. The law would eventually be revised so that the State Board of Education could recognize, as of July 1, 2018, developmental delay as a disability category for students up through age 9. The new state guidelines allowed students with GDD determination to continue to receive the maximum support they would need without the added burden of having to qualify with a specific learning disability.
Luckily, Hayden made the cut. In the fall of 2018, we enrolled him in kindergarten, in the classroom he needed. He would be allowed to stay there until age 9.
Before that, though, we would find more answers.
Alicia Morgan is the News/Digital Editor for the Tribune-Star. Reach her at alicia.morgan@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarAlicia.
