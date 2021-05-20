A century after its acquisition, Deming Park still benefiting community

If viewed on paper, the deal sounds expensive.
The city of Terre Haute’s park board spent $155,000 for 155 acres of wooded land on the east side of town on Feb. 28, 1921. Adjusted for inflation, the city paid the equivalent of $2,312,478 in today’s dollars for the property — or $14,919 per acre.
What were they thinking?
Well, those park board members had future generations in mind, not just numbers on paper. And, they spent wisely.
That purchase created Deming Park. It’s been an oasis destination for Hauteans ever since, with its towering hardwoods, rolling lawns, large public pool, Spirit of Terre Haute miniature train, 18-hole disc golf course, array of shelters and picnic tables, Torner Center activities building, Larrison Pavilion, ponds and fishing spots, the Clark-Landsbaum Arboretum, gardens, basketball and tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and the spectacular Oakley Playground, which little kids sprint toward as soon as their folks let them loose. Joggers, runners and walkers perpetually circle its drive. Carloads of families gaze at its Christmas in the Park displays every December. Kids from 1 to 92 sled down “Snow Hill” each winter.
Yes, Deming Park has been worth every penny.
Thus, the Terre Haute Park and Recreation Department will toast Deming Park’s 100th anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. June 5 at the park, of course. As always, it’s open to the public.
“We are planning a fun day for all to go back in time to 1921,” said Eddie Bird, the city parks superintendent. Plans call for a vintage car show, games, a puppet show, a pottery demonstration, old-time movies, penny candy, food vendors and train rides for a quarter.
It sounds like a good time. Of course, lots of Hauteans would flock to Deming Park on the first Saturday in June anyway.
It’s the city’s most visited park, according to the Parks Department’s 2019-2023 master plan.
Its popularity isn’t a Terre Haute secret. In 2017, the travel website Only In Your State ranked Deming Park as Indiana’s No. 1 small town park, calling the facility “well maintained” and “perfect for kids and adults alike.” Deming now covers 177 acres, and its expanse is a prime reason Terre Haute has ranked first in the nation for parks per capita in both the 2019 and 2020 Best Small Cities in America report by WalletHub.
That’s first in the United States, folks. Twice.
Unfortunately, Terre Haute ranked in the bottom third of the overall Best Small Cities lists. Still, the abundance of parks is a gem quality-of-life asset that other towns would covet, and should motivate this community to further invest resources in maintenance and upgrades of its parks. The city of Terre Haute manages more than 1,000 acres of parks, trails and boulevard greenspaces. Vigo County oversees another 2,700 acres of parks, and its Hawthorn and Fowler parks were included in the WalletHub calculations for Terre Haute.
Led by Deming, Terre Haute’s parks-per-capita rating puts the city alongside places like Littleton, Colorado; Olympia, Washington; Winter Park, Florida; and Monterey, California.
The park’s namesake, Demas Deming Jr., surely would be impressed.
Deming was the local banker and financier who sold the eastside acreage to the city in 1921. He was almost 79 years old then.
Described as generous, ingenious, gregarious and popular, Deming began to embrace his hometown more deeply in his waning years, according to a 2004 account by historian Mike McCormick.
One rocky moment occurred years earlier, when city leaders snubbed Deming’s call for Terre Haute to allow a railroad company to build a viaduct at 10th and Ohio streets, providing an unimpeded path eastward. Deming had promised to build a community library downtown and create an eastside park in return, McCormick’s account explained.
The city said no. After all, what good would a railroad viaduct be at 10th and Ohio? (Deep sigh from 21st-century Hauteans.)
Years later, a different set of city leaders offered to buy those 155 acres on the eastside for $155,000. Deming agreed. He then donated $100,000 of the sale’s proceeds to Rose Polytechnic Institute, the forerunner of Rose-Hulman. Deming also donated the remaining $55,000 to help construct Ohio Boulevard and connect the scenic roadway to the future Deming Park.
Deming died a year later, at age 80.
Deming had no children of his own, but bonded with his second wife’s three grandchildren.
He’d probably get a kick out of knowing that during the past century, Deming Park has entertained tens of thousands of kids — or more — as they’ve zipped down the playground slides, ridden the train, tossed footballs on the grass and splashed into the pool. There’s been an equal number of couples picnicking on blankets, families grilling burgers, high school classes reuniting and joggers keeping fit.
Deming likely would want the park to improve, too. The city’s parks master plan lists short-term goals for Deming such as expanding the Spirit of Terre Haute train, developing a long-term plan for the pool and aquatic facilities, and adding outdoor fitness equipment. The plan’s long-term goals for Deming include repairs to Oakley Playground and replacing its surface, reopening an east entrance to pedestrians, and implementing a planting and reforestation plan.
Repairs to its pavilion, shelters, softball field and horseshoe pits are also listed.
All would reap lasting benefits, just like the original purchase of the park land. As a result, folks from all over the Wabash Valley utter Deming’s name when they’re ready for fun, togetherness, solitude and peace.
That’s a pretty good legacy.
