According to reports from the New York Times, Brandon Hole, the 19-year-old who the police say fatally shot eight people at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night, legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles he used in the attack more than six months earlier, according to the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
The Times reports:
"Chief Randal Taylor said, the fact that Hole was legally able to make the more recent gun purchases indicates that, despite his mother’s warning and the police seizure of a gun, the authorities had not deemed him subject to Indiana’s so-called “red flag” law, which bars people who are found by a judge to present dangerous risk from possessing a firearm.
"Under the state’s longstanding red flag law, the authorities have two weeks after taking someone’s weapon to argue before a judge that the person is unstable and should be barred from possessing a gun for a period of time. But Chief Taylor was unsure whether a hearing like that ever took place — even though the police never returned the shotgun they had seized last year.
"'I don’t know how we held onto it,' Mr. Taylor said in an interview on Saturday night."
