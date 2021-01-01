A Terre Haute man and a Bloomfield woman face criminal charges in Sullivan County following a New Year's Eve vehicle pursuit.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said police tried to stop a Cadillac on U.S. 41 at Sullivan about 8:49 p.m. Thursday. The driver sped off and led police on a chase that went through Carlisle and continued after the car hit a curb and some pine trees.
The driver jumped out of the car and ran into woods, through a thicket and crossed a fence before fighting with officers who were able to subdue him.
William Robert Moody, 41, was found to be wanted on multiple warrants including failure to appear on charges of auto theft, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief and a parole revocation. He faces new pending charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement. His bond is $35,000 cash only.
A female passenger in the car was identified as Billie Carrie Miller, 30, of Bloomfield She was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for resisting law enforcement. She faces new preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Her bond is $8,000 cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.