A new $40 million regional veterans health center will be located on Terre Haute's east side.
Veteran Health Indiana this morning said the primary care center will be on a dozen acres behind Walmart off Indiana 46. It will have 250 parking spaces.
The new center, at 46,000 square feet, will combine existing Terre Haute mental health and primary care clinics and be capable of providing health care services to 10,000 veterans.
Groundbreaking is projected for May or June of 2020, and the facility should be open by summer 2021.
This story will be updated.
