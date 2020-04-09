Another 133,639 Hoosiers filed for unemployment benefits last week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

While those claim numbers for April 4 remain high, the number of new filings is down about 5,500 from a week ago, when 139,174 Hoosiers filed for unemployment benefits ending the week of March 28, according to the Labor Department.

Overall, more than 334,000 Hoosiers have filed for unemployment since March 14, when unemployment claims, in revised numbers, were just 2,223. It was the following week, March 21, when initial claims leaped to 59,755 and then more than doubled the week after.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Nationwide, another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department reported. That means roughly 16.8 million people - about 11 percent of the U.S. workforce - have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks, shattering previous record highs.

And analysts expect the numbers to keep rising.

"This is really a big deal. It is like someone turned off a gigantic light switch on the economy," said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists predict employers will cut between 16 million and 20 million jobs, with the unemployment rate peaking between 15 and 16 percent between now and June.

California had the largest number of new initial claims for the week ending April 4, with 925,450 — down from more than 1.05 million the prior week. Georgia's new intial claims totaled 388,175, nearly triple the previous week's. Michigan's initial claims totaled 384,844, up from 304,335 for the prior week.

New York, Florida and Texas also saw big jumps in the number of new applicants.

"The only serious question at this point is not whether we are in a recession, not whether the recession is going to be deep and not even whether it will be the deepest in post World War II history, but whether we will grow out of this very rapidly, like a drop on a trampoline, or will it be like a drop on pavement," Guell said.

Guell said that while flu viruses have impacted the nation's economy in the past, such as in 1918 with the Spanish flu and during the 1957 Asian Flu pandemic, "This will blow all of them out of the water and could make the Great Recession (2007-2009) pale by comparison in drop of GDP [gross domestic product]," he said.

The Great Recession over two quarters had about an 8 percent drop on GDP and "we are looking at something much bigger than that, with 10 or more percent lost over a quarter or two," Guell said.

One way to show a short term impact, Guell said, is to look at air travel.

"We have gone nationally from 2 million airport screenings per day down to under 100,000 airport screenings per day," Guell said. "So basically imagine that you are doing the airport screenings of LaGuardia (the third busiest airport serving New York City), and that's about it," Guell said.

Long term, Guell said the global concern will turn to the pandemic's impact on China and its manufacturing, as well as to countries such as Italy that, unlike the U.S., cannot easily borrow.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.