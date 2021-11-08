Dynamic message boards and closed circuit cameras are coming to Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
A project to install Information Technology Systems on I-70 in Vigo County begins on or after Monday, Nov. 15, weather permitting, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Covering 23 miles in Vigo County, the project includes adding three dynamic message boards at three overhead locations and installing nine closed circuit cameras along the interstate.
The eastbound message boards will be located on I-70 just inside the state line, and at the 9.7-mile marker between U.S. 41 (Exit 7) and at U.S. 40/Indiana 641 (Exit 11).
One westbound message board will be installed at the Clay/Vigo County line.
Closed circuit cameras allow INDOT to monitor the interstate for crashes, incidents and other concerns. Dynamic message boards give INDOT the ability to safely convey messages to travelers while they are driving.
Drivers are cautioned to watch for shoulder and lane closures, as well as reduced speed limits, in areas where contractors are working. Drivers should use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any active work zone.
Work on the project is scheduled to be completed in late May 2022, weather permitting. The $2.9 million contract was awarded to Midwestern Electric Inc.
