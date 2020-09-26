New residence, dining hall part of SMWC’s growth plan

After nearly 100 years, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College broke ground on a new residence and dining hall in June which is set to open fall 2021.
Due to the growth of on-campus enrollment, college President Dottie King, said additional housing is the next logical step for the college. The new $15 million residence hall will provide additional housing to what is already offered in the historic and majestic Le Fer Hall.
“Saint Mother Theodore Guerin settled on what is now campus, and while much has changed, you can look around and see that 180 years later there are still a lot of trees,” King said. “And yet, God has done something special here, and He continues to bless us.”
After transitioning to co-ed in 2015, The Woods has steadily grown, hitting its highest campus enrollment since the 1960s with 506 students. The incoming freshman class increased by 11% from 2019 with 185 students.
“With the continued growth of our campus undergraduate enrollment and with the increased interest of students to have a residential experience, this new residence hall will provide the college with the additional spaces and rooms needed for our future growth,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology.
Jim Schmidt, president of University Housing Solutions, announced a $500,000 donation for the project during the groundbreaking, surprising Dr. King and the guests with his gesture.
Schmidt explained that he and his partner, Frank Murphy, are very supportive and choose to invest in private Catholic institutions because of their values and mission.
“We are super excited about this partnership,” said Schmidt.
The facility, which will house upperclassman, will include 92 beds in suite-style rooms with mini-kitchens and living room areas in each suite.
The dining hall, with a capacity for 500 students, will be dedicated to Woods students, providing modern food service amenities daily. The college will now be able to offer necessary separation for food allergies and food sensitivities, which is more difficult to do with the present restrictions in the current dining facilities. Grab-n-go options and extended dining time for student athletes and those with adjusted schedules for student teaching, clinicals and internships will also be provided.
“Along with the residential addition, the new dining hall will give the college much-needed flexibility to provide meals for students with an expanded service schedule,” Randolph said.
The new building is currently under construction at the southeast corner of Le Fer Hall, and can be easily seen from St. Mary’s Road. The building is designed to seamlessly fit in with the college’s historic buildings. Three arches will draw in elements from other buildings including Le Fer Hall, Guerin Hall and the Conservatory of Music. A Celtic cross on the east facing outer wall of the structure is a replica of crosses found atop the historic buildings as well – tying this new structure to not only the architecture, but also the Catholic legacy of the institution.
The SMWC Bookstore, currently located in the lower level of Hulman Hall, will be relocated to the new facility for easier accessibility for students and families visiting The Woods. This move will allow for the future expansion of the nursing department in Hulman, where more labs and classrooms will be located as the program continues to grow in academic offerings and enrollment.
In addition to University Housing Solutions, partners in the project include MKC Architects, Sycamore Engineering, Sodexo and Follett.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
