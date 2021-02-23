A Kentucky man again faces a murder charge in connection with a September 2018 shooting death.
Zavius E. King, 27, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, will be extradited to Indiana, Terre Haute Police said today. King is currently in custody at the Shelby County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
On Friday, the THPD violent crimes unit obtained an arrest warrant for King on charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The charges are in connection with the Sept. 7, 2018, shooting death of Ronnie Caldwell, 48, of Terre Haute, at 1535 Elm St.
King was arrested in Kentucky a few days after the shooting on an attempted murder charge. Caldwell later died and the charge was amended to murder in October 2018.
In December 2019, however, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office requested the charges be dismissed with prejudice, allowing the charges to be refiled if new information or evidence was discovered.
The new charges are filed in Vigo Superior Court 1.
